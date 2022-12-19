Winter Concerts Begin in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Concert updates:

Billy Joel’s concert on Monday, 12/9, as part of his Madison Square Garden residency is cancelled and to be rescheduled for June.

Monday, December 19

Modest Mouse, Hooray for Earth at Terminal 5

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Brakence, Jane Remover at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Los Lobos at City Winery NYC

Shoshana Bean at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Holly Knight, Lena Hall at the Cutting Room

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Eli Wallace, Drew Wesely at Roulette

Kyle Gordon, Kels, the Eighty Six Seas, Elly Kace at Arlene’s Grocery

Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Sean Kershaw at Cowgirl Seahorse

The T Blues Band w. Doc French at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, December 20

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Ara Malikian at Carnegie Hall

Brakence, Jane Remover at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Los Lobos at City Winery NYC

Jose Feliciano at Sony Hall

Rhett Miller (solo), Dave Hill at the Loft at City Winery NYC

Sunwatchers, Garcia Peoples, Zachary Cale, Ryley Walker at Union Pool

Infinity Song at Cafe Wha?

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Kathy Zimmer, Angie Pastor, Jackie Evans at Mercury Lounge

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

DonBlackCat & Friends, Stephanie Marie, Tiny Pinecones, Ronnie Wheeler Blues, Jennifer Blowdryer, Eric Neher at the Hard Swallow

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Mona’s Hot Five at Mona’s

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe

Wednesday, December 21

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Matisyahu, Soulfarm at Brooklyn Bowl

J Roddy Walston at Brooklyn Made

Bailen at Union Pool

Los Lobos at City Winery NYC

Jeryko, Yosef David – Alnev – Gavriel at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

The Tamar Korn Trio at the Cellar Dog

Jeff Kazee at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

The Usual Mess at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

E.W. Harris at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Marvel Allen at Terra Blues

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Thursday, December 22