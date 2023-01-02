Rockin’ the New Year with Live Music

The new year starts rather slow, with few touring musicians coming to New York City until later in the month. Chuck Prophet is coming to New York City this week. Other than that, the music offerings are by very talented local musicians.
Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, January 2
- Ryan and the Revelators, the Acute, Tuesday Night, Dead Lounge at Arlene’s Grocery
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, January 3
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Brady & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
- The Adrien Chevalier Jazz Trio at St. Mazie
- Mr. Rose at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 4
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Blues People at Terra Blues
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, January 5
- The Chuck Prophet Trio at the Loft at City Winery
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Kolker, Love Rockit, the Rents at the Cutting Room
- Slut Magic, Gal Fieri, Kristin Flammio & the Pretty Bitchin, Nuclear Family Fantasy at the Bowery Electric
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Marvel Allen Band at Terra Blues
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion