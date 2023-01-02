Rockin’ the New Year with Live Music

The new year starts rather slow, with few touring musicians coming to New York City until later in the month. Chuck Prophet is coming to New York City this week. Other than that, the music offerings are by very talented local musicians.

Everynight Charley recommends the following 20+ concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, January 2

Ryan and the Revelators, the Acute, Tuesday Night, Dead Lounge at Arlene’s Grocery

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, January 3

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Brady & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes

The Adrien Chevalier Jazz Trio at St. Mazie

Mr. Rose at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 4

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Blues People at Terra Blues

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, January 5