Live Music for a Winter Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ live music events in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, January 6

Eli Escobar at the House of Yes

Rhett Miller, Robert Burke Warren at City Winery NYC

Lifeguard, S.C.A.B., Sugar Milk at Trans-Pecos

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Danny’s Devil’s Blues, Jezo & the Element, Myrna & the Bulldog, Downtown Pidgeons, Tougue at the Parkside Lounge

Mulebone at the Bitter End

The Hispanic Mechanics, the Joff Wilson Rock Band, OK Boomer at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe

Joe Taino at the Bitter End

Saturday, January 7

Real Estate, Cut Worms at Racket

Crystal Waters, Tony Humphries, Rissa Garcia at the House of Yes

Michael T and the Vanities, Shilpa Ray, Josephine, the Silk War at TV Eye

Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Pete’s Candy Store

Life in a Blender at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Leni Stern at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Leeway NYC, Ache, Dog Breath, Neighborhood Shit at Gold Sounds Bar

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The TarantinosNYC, 9th Wave, the Supertones at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Danny’s Devil’s Blues at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Towncrier at the Anyway Cafe

Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe

Sunday, January 8