Live Music to Warm the Soul This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ live music events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, January 9

King Solomon Hicks & Quinn Sullivan at City Winery NYC

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Bobby Brown (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Puma, Joe & Dave at the Anyway Cafe

Kevin Harris and Brian Charette at the Ear Inn

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Tuesday, January 10

Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note

Rachel Grae, Alexa Cappelli, Shane Guerrette, Mei Semones at Mercury Lounge

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

The Leah Tash Band, the Amos Rose Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Miss Maybell & The Jazz Age Artistes at St. Mazie

Wednesday, January 11

cavetown, mxmtoon, Chloe Moriondo, Cafuné, Penelope Scott, Yot Club, Sydney Rose, Spookyghostboy at Racket

Eli Escobar, DJ Moma at le Bain

Joseph Arthur at City Winery NYC

Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note

The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?

Michael Daves & Alex Hargreaves at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, January 12