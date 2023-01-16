Live Music for Mid-January

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ live music events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, January 16

The Cherry-Poppin’ Daddies at the Iridium

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Fogle at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, January 17

Nick Mulvey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Steve Gaspár and the Hollywood Allstars at City Winery NYC

Silvava Estrada at the Greene Space

Marcus Strickland at the Blue Note

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes

Milo Z at the Red Lion

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 18

Magic City Hippies, Emefe, Capyac at the Bowery Ballroom

Marcus Strickland at the Blue Note

Chris Spedding, Tony Garnier & Anton Fig at the Bowery Electric

The David Murray Quartet at the Village Vanguard

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Kolker at the 11th St. Bar

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, January 19