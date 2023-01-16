Live Music for Mid-January

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ live music events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, January 16
- The Cherry-Poppin’ Daddies at the Iridium
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Fogle at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, January 17
- Nick Mulvey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Steve Gaspár and the Hollywood Allstars at City Winery NYC
- Silvava Estrada at the Greene Space
- Marcus Strickland at the Blue Note
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 18
- Magic City Hippies, Emefe, Capyac at the Bowery Ballroom
- Marcus Strickland at the Blue Note
- Chris Spedding, Tony Garnier & Anton Fig at the Bowery Electric
- The David Murray Quartet at the Village Vanguard
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Kolker at the 11th St. Bar
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, January 19
- yMusic at Carnegie Hall
- Umphrey’s McGee at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Magic City Hippies, Capyac at the Bowery Ballroom
- iLoveMakonnen at Baby’s All Right
- Slaughter Beach, Dog, Whitmer Thomas at Racket
- Willie Nile, Jeff Slate at City Winery NYC
- Eszter Balint at Joe’s Pub
- Rhett Miller (solo) at the Loft at City Winery
- Oxymorrons, the OBGMs at Saint Vitus Bar
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- The David Murray Quartet at the Village Vanguard
- Ben Lee, Grant Pavol at Berlin
- The James Armstrong Band at Terra Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- Marlowe B West Takez Manhattan, Sunshine Nightmare, Stephanie Marie & the Double Knit Players, M. West, Rome 56 at the Parkside Lounge
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Supersonic Blonde at the Red Lion
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion