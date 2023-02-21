Mardi Gras & More: Live Music in New York City This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Tuesday, February 21 (Mardi Gras)
- Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen at Madison Square Garden
- Dvsn at Terminal 5
- Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- The Winery Dogs at Sony Hall
- Crash Test Dummies at City Winery NYC
- Matisyahu at the Blue Note
- Norma Jean, Fire from the Gods, Greyhaven at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Gilla Band, Pure Adult at Brooklyn Made
- Zolita, Lulu Simon at Baby’s All Right
- tiLLie, Olivia O. at Elsewhere Zone One
- Junny at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Too Many Zoos at S.O.B.’s
- Jesse Harris & Dida Peled at City Vineyard
- Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
- The Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, February 22
- Jack White, Olivia Jean at Brooklyn Steel
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Matisyahu at the Blue Note
- GloRilla at Irving Plaza
- Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom
- Visions of Atlantis, the Spider Accomplice, Dead City Crown at the Meadows
- King Solomon Hicks w. Rev. Shawn Amos and Hubby Jenkins at City Winery NYC
- Miss Grit, Datachoir at Baby’s All Right
- Sunny War at Joe’s Pub
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- Motorbrained, Snake Canyon, Newborn Kings at Arlene’s Grocery
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Adam Najemian at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Backfires, Secondhand Sound at Baby’s All Right
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Doc French at Terra Blues
- The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn
- Brian Charette’s Mighty Grinders at the Bitter End
Thursday, February 23
- Craig Finn, Kevin Morby, Talib Kweli, Connor Ratliff, Krista Tippett, John Cameron Mitchell, Brendan Francis Newnam, Sam Fragoso, Susan Matthews, Major Jackson, Kaitlin Prest at the Wythe Hotel
- Ledisi at Carnegie Hall
- Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, Trousdale at the Beacon Theatre
- Powerwolf at Palladium Times Square
- Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Junior Boys, Hagop Tchaparian at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Central Cee at Irving Plaza
- The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom
- Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
- Riovaz at Baby’s All Right
- Marcy Playground, Hanke & Cupcakes, the Back-Alley Dolls at Arlene’s Grocery
- Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- The High Hawks at Brooklyn Made
- Gunnar at SoFar Sounds
- Salt Cathedral at Baby’s All Right
- Desert Sharks, the Planes, Big Oil at Our Wicked Lady
- Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- The Oz Noy-Adam Rogers Band w. Gene Lake & Fima Ephron at the Bitter End
- Jr. Mack with Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- Monica Passin & Monette at Pangea
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- Buck and a Quarter at the Anyway Cafe
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion