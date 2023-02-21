Home
Mardi Gras & More: Live Music in New York City This Week

Mardi Gras & More: Live Music in New York City This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Tuesday, February 21 (Mardi Gras)

  • Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen at Madison Square Garden
  • Dvsn at Terminal 5
  • Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • The Winery Dogs at Sony Hall
  • Crash Test Dummies at City Winery NYC
  • Matisyahu at the Blue Note
  • Norma Jean, Fire from the Gods, Greyhaven at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Gilla Band, Pure Adult at Brooklyn Made
  • Zolita, Lulu Simon at Baby’s All Right
  • tiLLie, Olivia O. at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Junny at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Too Many Zoos at S.O.B.’s
  • Jesse Harris & Dida Peled at City Vineyard
  • Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
  • The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • The Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
  • The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 22

  • Jack White, Olivia Jean at Brooklyn Steel
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • Matisyahu at the Blue Note
  • GloRilla at Irving Plaza
  • Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Visions of Atlantis, the Spider Accomplice, Dead City Crown at the Meadows
  • King Solomon Hicks w. Rev. Shawn Amos and Hubby Jenkins at City Winery NYC
  • Miss Grit, Datachoir at Baby’s All Right
  • Sunny War at Joe’s Pub
  • James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
  • Motorbrained, Snake Canyon, Newborn Kings at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Adam Najemian at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • The Backfires, Secondhand Sound at Baby’s All Right
  • The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Doc French at Terra Blues
  • The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn
  • Brian Charette’s Mighty Grinders at the Bitter End

Thursday, February 23

  • Craig Finn, Kevin Morby, Talib Kweli, Connor Ratliff, Krista Tippett, John Cameron Mitchell, Brendan Francis Newnam, Sam Fragoso, Susan Matthews, Major Jackson, Kaitlin Prest at the Wythe Hotel
  • Ledisi at Carnegie Hall
  • Cory Wong, Victor Wooten, Trousdale at the Beacon Theatre
  • Powerwolf at Palladium Times Square
  • Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • Junior Boys, Hagop Tchaparian at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Central Cee at Irving Plaza
  • The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
  • Riovaz at Baby’s All Right
  • Marcy Playground, Hanke & Cupcakes, the Back-Alley Dolls at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
  • The High Hawks at Brooklyn Made
  • Gunnar at SoFar Sounds
  • Salt Cathedral at Baby’s All Right
  • Desert Sharks, the Planes, Big Oil at Our Wicked Lady
  • Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
  • Pedrito Martinez at Drom
  • The Oz Noy-Adam Rogers Band w. Gene Lake & Fima Ephron at the Bitter End
  • Jr. Mack with Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Monica Passin & Monette at Pangea
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
  • Buck and a Quarter at the Anyway Cafe
  • Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion