Mardi Gras & More: Live Music in New York City This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Tuesday, February 21 (Mardi Gras)

Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen at Madison Square Garden

Dvsn at Terminal 5

Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Winery Dogs at Sony Hall

Crash Test Dummies at City Winery NYC

Matisyahu at the Blue Note

Norma Jean, Fire from the Gods, Greyhaven at the Brooklyn Monarch

Gilla Band, Pure Adult at Brooklyn Made

Zolita, Lulu Simon at Baby’s All Right

tiLLie, Olivia O. at Elsewhere Zone One

Junny at (le) Poisson Rouge

Too Many Zoos at S.O.B.’s

Jesse Harris & Dida Peled at City Vineyard

Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room

The Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at the Anyway Cafe

Milo Z at the Red Lion

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 22

Jack White, Olivia Jean at Brooklyn Steel

Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre

Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Matisyahu at the Blue Note

GloRilla at Irving Plaza

Otoboke Beaver, Ratas en Zelo at (le) Poisson Rouge

The 502s, Oliver Hazard at the Bowery Ballroom

Visions of Atlantis, the Spider Accomplice, Dead City Crown at the Meadows

King Solomon Hicks w. Rev. Shawn Amos and Hubby Jenkins at City Winery NYC

Miss Grit, Datachoir at Baby’s All Right

Sunny War at Joe’s Pub

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

Motorbrained, Snake Canyon, Newborn Kings at Arlene’s Grocery

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Adam Najemian at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Backfires, Secondhand Sound at Baby’s All Right

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Doc French at Terra Blues

The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn

Brian Charette’s Mighty Grinders at the Bitter End

Thursday, February 23