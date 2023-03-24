Rock This Town! Live Music in New York City This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 24
- Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez at Barclays Center
- Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
- Dionne Warwick at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island
- Flor de Toloache, Nella at Zankel Hall
- Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Town Hall
- Elderbrook, ford at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Joshua Bassett, Lindsey Lomis at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Death to All, Nukem, Suffocation at Webster Hall
- Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES at Brooklyn Steel
- King Tuff, Tchotchke at the Hall at Elsewhere
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Cheekface, Sad Park at the Bowery Ballroom
- Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Soulside, J. Robbins at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Satsang, Graham Good & the Painters at Brooklyn Made
- The Lagoons, Jelly Ellington at Racket NYC
- Dragonette, Twennies at Baby’s All Right
- Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
- Oz Noy’s Ozone Squeeze at Iridium
- The Wldlfe at Mercury Lounge
- Telescreens, Cab Ellis, Family Not a Group at Mercury Lounge
- Water from Your Eyes, Fantasy of a Broken Heart at P.I.T.
- Peter Collins at the Loft at City Winery
- Hello Mary, Computerwife at Elsewhere Zone One
- Caroline Rose at Tower Labs
- Ellis Paul at City Vineyard
- Soraia, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, One Way Out DC at Berlin
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End
Saturday, March 25
- Lucki, Eem Triplin at Terminal 5
- Rubblebucket, Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Steel
- Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Fantastic Cat at Webster Hall
- Emo Nite at Webster Hall
- Breathe Carolina at Nebula
- Our Last Night, Fame on Fire, Rain City Drive at Irving Plaza
- All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
- Chiiild at the Bowery Ballroom
- Combo Chimbita, Xenia Eubinos at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Amadou & Mariam at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Papadosio, the 5AM Trio at Sony Hall
- Magic Giant, Mobley at Racket NYC
- Shwayze, Of Good Nature, the Wide Eyed Kids at Mercury Lounge
- Underground Springhouse, Marsoupial & Friends at Brooklyn Made
- Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
- Dream, Ivory, FanClubWallet at Baby’s All Right
- Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
- Caroline Rose (solo) at Rough Trade NYC
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Wraycyclers, George Gilmore and the Giblets, OK Boomer at the Parkside Lounge
- Squirrels from Hell at Silvana
- Petting Zoo at the Red Lion
- Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis
Sunday, March 26
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Ov7 at the Palladium Times Square
- James McMurtry (solo), BettySoo at City Winery NYC
- Jill Hennessey at the Loft at City Winery
- Alice Boman at Union Pool
- Randy Jackson at the Iridium
- Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Peter Yarrow at City Vineyard
- Semaphore at Gold Sounds
- The Leni Stern Trio at Lucky
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Martin Rivas, Zach Jones & the Tricky Bits at the Scratcher Bar
- Lyndsay Stone at Book Club
- Carl M. Banks at Pete’s Candy Store
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion