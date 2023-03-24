Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Billy Joel's band at Madison Square Garden on 2/14/23 / Everynight Charley

Rock This Town! Live Music in New York City This Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 24

  • Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez at Barclays Center
  • Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre
  • Dionne Warwick at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island
  • Flor de Toloache, Nella at Zankel Hall
  • Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Town Hall
  • Elderbrook, ford at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Joshua Bassett, Lindsey Lomis at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Death to All, Nukem, Suffocation at Webster Hall
  • Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES at Brooklyn Steel
  • King Tuff, Tchotchke at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Cheekface, Sad Park at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Soulside, J. Robbins at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Satsang, Graham Good & the Painters at Brooklyn Made
  • The Lagoons, Jelly Ellington at Racket NYC
  • Dragonette, Twennies at Baby’s All Right
  • Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
  • Oz Noy’s Ozone Squeeze at Iridium
  • The Wldlfe at Mercury Lounge
  • Telescreens, Cab Ellis, Family Not a Group at Mercury Lounge
  • Water from Your Eyes, Fantasy of a Broken Heart at P.I.T.
  • Peter Collins at the Loft at City Winery
  • Hello Mary, Computerwife at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Caroline Rose at Tower Labs
  • Ellis Paul at City Vineyard
  • Soraia, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, One Way Out DC at Berlin
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End

Saturday, March 25

  • Lucki, Eem Triplin at Terminal 5
  • Rubblebucket, Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Fantastic Cat at Webster Hall
  • Emo Nite at Webster Hall
  • Breathe Carolina at Nebula
  • Our Last Night, Fame on Fire, Rain City Drive at Irving Plaza
  • All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Chiiild at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Combo Chimbita, Xenia Eubinos at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Amadou & Mariam at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Papadosio, the 5AM Trio at Sony Hall
  • Magic Giant, Mobley at Racket NYC
  • Shwayze, Of Good Nature, the Wide Eyed Kids at Mercury Lounge
  • Underground Springhouse, Marsoupial & Friends at Brooklyn Made
  • Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye
  • Dream, Ivory, FanClubWallet at Baby’s All Right
  • Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
  • Caroline Rose (solo) at Rough Trade NYC
  • The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
  • Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Wraycyclers, George Gilmore and the Giblets, OK Boomer at the Parkside Lounge
  • Squirrels from Hell at Silvana
  • Petting Zoo at the Red Lion
  • Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis

Sunday, March 26

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Ov7 at the Palladium Times Square
  • James McMurtry (solo), BettySoo at City Winery NYC
  • Jill Hennessey at the Loft at City Winery
  • Alice Boman at Union Pool
  • Randy Jackson at the Iridium
  • Marcus Miller at the Blue Note
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Peter Yarrow at City Vineyard
  • Semaphore at Gold Sounds
  • The Leni Stern Trio at Lucky
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
  • Martin Rivas, Zach Jones & the Tricky Bits at the Scratcher Bar
  • Lyndsay Stone at Book Club
  • Carl M. Banks at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Carl Banks at the Red Lion