Rock This Town! Live Music in New York City This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 24

Rauw Alejandro, Jabbawockeez at Barclays Center

Jill Scott at the Kings Theatre

Dionne Warwick at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island

Flor de Toloache, Nella at Zankel Hall

Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Town Hall

Elderbrook, ford at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Joshua Bassett, Lindsey Lomis at the Hammerstein Ballroom

The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl

Death to All, Nukem, Suffocation at Webster Hall

Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, TRiPPJONES at Brooklyn Steel

King Tuff, Tchotchke at the Hall at Elsewhere

All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar

Cheekface, Sad Park at the Bowery Ballroom

Microwave, Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Soulside, J. Robbins at (le) Poisson Rouge

Satsang, Graham Good & the Painters at Brooklyn Made

The Lagoons, Jelly Ellington at Racket NYC

Dragonette, Twennies at Baby’s All Right

Marcus Miller at the Blue Note

Oz Noy’s Ozone Squeeze at Iridium

The Wldlfe at Mercury Lounge

Telescreens, Cab Ellis, Family Not a Group at Mercury Lounge

Water from Your Eyes, Fantasy of a Broken Heart at P.I.T.

Peter Collins at the Loft at City Winery

Hello Mary, Computerwife at Elsewhere Zone One

Caroline Rose at Tower Labs

Ellis Paul at City Vineyard

Soraia, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, One Way Out DC at Berlin

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End

Saturday, March 25

Lucki, Eem Triplin at Terminal 5

Rubblebucket, Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Steel

Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson, Fantastic Cat at Webster Hall

Emo Nite at Webster Hall

Breathe Carolina at Nebula

Our Last Night, Fame on Fire, Rain City Drive at Irving Plaza

All Them Witches at Saint Vitus Bar

Chiiild at the Bowery Ballroom

Combo Chimbita, Xenia Eubinos at the Hall at Elsewhere

The Soul Rebels at the Brooklyn Bowl

Amadou & Mariam at (le) Poisson Rouge

Papadosio, the 5AM Trio at Sony Hall

Magic Giant, Mobley at Racket NYC

Shwayze, Of Good Nature, the Wide Eyed Kids at Mercury Lounge

Underground Springhouse, Marsoupial & Friends at Brooklyn Made

Why Bonnie, Foyer Red at TV Eye

Dream, Ivory, FanClubWallet at Baby’s All Right

Marcus Miller at the Blue Note

Caroline Rose (solo) at Rough Trade NYC

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Wraycyclers, George Gilmore and the Giblets, OK Boomer at the Parkside Lounge

Squirrels from Hell at Silvana

Petting Zoo at the Red Lion

Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis

Sunday, March 26