Bruce Springsteen at the annual John Henry's Friends benefit at the Town Hall on 12/13/21 / Everynight Charley

Live Music for April Fool’s Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 31

  • Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Sidepiece, Martin Ikin, Corinne at Brooklyn Steel
  • The English Beat at Palladium Times Square
  • Jawny, Wallice at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Avey Tare at Market Hotel
  • Austin Meade, the Azures at Mercury Lounge
  • Caye, Bensbeendead at Mercury Lounge
  • tana, Yung Fazo, Jaydes at Elsewhere Zone One
  • The Criticals, Telescreens, Savoia at Brooklyn Made
  • Kindred the Family Soul at Sony Hall
  • Frankie Rose at Union Pool
  • Atsuko Chiba, Heat Death, Heavy Feather & the Magic Word at Alphaville
  • Razor Braids, Closeby, Trophy Wife at TV Eye
  • Gary U.S. Bonds at the Iridium
  • The Alex Skolnick/Ron Jackson Guitar Duo at City Vineyard
  • Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Mark Erelli, Jobi Riccio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Cougar Beatrice, Takeover, Heavenly Faded, Jayani at the Bowery Electric
  • The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, Peppermint at the Great Hall at Cooper Union
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • Joe Taino at the Bitter End
  • The Brian Charette Trio at Café Bohemia
  • The Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
  • Anne Husick, Val Kinzler, Sadie Schwartz, Rin O’Brien, the ReWd OnEz, Jynx & Dino, Hole in One at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Saturday, April 1

  • Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Madison Square Garden
  • Nathaniel Rateliff w. the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at David Geffen Hall
  • Tennis, Kate Bollinger at the Beacon Theatre
  • Masego, Ogi at Terminal 5
  • Kim Loazia & JD Pantoja at Palladium Times Square
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber, Will Paquin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Wax Tailor, Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Robyn Hitchcock, Kelley Stoltz at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Natu Camara at Drom
  • SUSU, Lion Babe, Big Body, Kweeng, Miss Sabado, Synead, Enomoto at 45 Franklin Street
  • Church of the Cosmic Skull, Valley of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • KanKan, Trapmade Jason, Goonie at Racket NYC
  • DANAVA, Ecstatic Vision, Century, Tower at Brooklyn Made
  • Alex Lustig, Mishegas at Elsewhere Zone One
  • High Vis, Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order, Dead Last at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Godcaster, Dirt Buyer, Venus Twins at Union Pool
  • Kiwi Jr., 2nd Grade at Berlin
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Kolker at the Bitter End
  • Telescreens at the Bitter End
  • Sirsy at the Bitter End
  • Blue Wave Theory, Tsunami of Sound, Underwater Bosses at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Everlectric at Connolly’s Klub 45

Sunday, April 2

  • Masego, Ogi at Terminal 5
  • Davido at Irving Plaza
  • Nick Lutsko & the $100k Band at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber, Will Paquin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets at City Winery NYC
  • The Hardkiss at Racket NYC
  • Trapper Shoepp, Evangeline Young at Mercury Lounge
  • Channel 3, Incendiary Device, War Orphan, Slashers, Regicide at Berlin
  • The Luca Benedetti Trio at Barbès
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • Sid Simons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • The Band of Brothers, Everlectric at Connolly’s Klub 45
  • Gian Perez, the Cynz, the Anderson Council at the Bowery Electric
  • Jean Ramirez at Book Club
  • Dean Maupin at Lucky
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar