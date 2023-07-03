Live Music for Independence Day & More in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 30+ concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, July 3
- The Mike Stern Band at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
- Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
- Jason Green at City Winery Grand Central
Tuesday, July 4 (Independence Day)
- Sam Feldt, Klingande, FRENSHIP, OTR, Luke Alexander, Stello at the Skyline Drive In
- James Brandon Lewis at Union Pool
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- Scott Stenten at City Winery Grand Central
Wednesday, July 5
- Wilder Maker, Jackie West, Kyle Morgan at TV Eye
- Enuff Znuff, the Quireboys, Bad Marriage at the Bowery Electric
- L.A. Guns at the Iridium
- Morning Silk, Scotch Mist, Syte, URL at the Sultan Room
- Liv Warfield at Cafe Wha?
- Heather Hardy at the Bitter End
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, July 6
- Iration, the Expendables, Passafire at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Kevin Devine, Geese, GIFT, Thus Love, Vega Maestro at Maker Space NYC
- The Dip at Rockefeller Park
- Amy Helm at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Cynic, Atheist, Hierarchy, Kevin Hufnagel at le Poisson Rouge
- Skating Polly, Bugsy, Jaclen Ro at Saint Vitus Bar
Nicholas Allbrook at Baby’s All Right
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Raul Midon at the Iridium
- Delicate Steve, Ofir Ganon at the Sultan Room Rooftop
- Citrus Maxima, Buff Ginger, ZPE, Pry at Brooklyn Made
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar