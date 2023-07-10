Good Live Music Comes to NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 75 live music performances this week in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, July 10
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, Metric at SummerStage Central Park
- D4vd, Scott James at Racket NYC
- waveform*, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Teethe at Baby’s All Right
- Lauren Patten, Nya at Sony Hall
- The Halluci Nation, Salt Cathedral at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- Big Joanie, Frida Kill at Baby’s All Right
- Isabel Hagen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Luca Benedetti at Skinny Dennis
- Rew Starr, Val Kinzler, Patti Rothberg and Hole in One, Senioritis at Arlene’s Grocery
- Lorraine Leckie and Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Seth Okrend at the Shrine World Music Venue
Tuesday, July 11
- Shania Twain, Breland at Madison Square Garden
- T-Pain, Tobi Lou at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- City of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Suffers at the Blue Note
- Widowspeak, Dari Bay at Elsewhere Rooftop
- D4vd, Scott James at Racket NYC
- Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub
- Selwyn Birchwood at Cafe Wha?
- Titans to Tachyons, Editrix at TV Eye
- Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at St. Mazie
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern
Wednesday, July 12
- Alicia Keys, Libianca at Barclays Center
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nick Lowe & los Straitjackets at the Beacon Theatre
- Juanes, Conexion Divina at SummerStage Central Park
- Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Suffers at the Blue Note
- Booker T at Lincoln Center Dance Floor
- Ann Marie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos at Sony Hall
- Big Joanie at Union Pool
- Gum, Trash Moth, Never Sometimes Always at Gold Sounds
- Standards, the Invalids at the Kingsland
- Pardoner, National Photo Committee at TV Eye
- Precious Baby at Brooklyn Made
- Vagabon at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Michael Daves & Tony Trischka at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Blake Mills and Chris Weisman at Public Records
- R.L. Boyce at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, July 13
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nick Lowe & los Straitjackets at the Beacon Theatre
- Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor at Forest Hills Stadium
- Natalie Merchant at the Greene Space
- Donna Missal at the Bowery Ballroom
- Aleks Syntek, Fehr Rivas at Irving Plaza
- Little Dragon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lee Fields at Rockefeller Park
- Rennie Harris, Decora at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Joachim Garraud, Marie Berson, Passi, Bénabar, Adèle Castillon at SummerStage Central Park
- !!! at Union Pool
- Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville & Friends at Sony Hall
- The Manic Boys and Girls Club at the Bitter End
- Cab Ellis at Brooklyn Made
- Delicate Steve, Muscle Memory at the Sultan Room Rooftop
- Lenny Kaye, HP Presley, Basic Bitches, Beauty School Dropouts, the Black Angels NYC, Curtis Suburban, Diane and the Gentle Men, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Lulu Lewis, Lynne Von Pang, Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, the Rover Boys Trio, Steve Krebs at the Bowery Electric
- Funky Dawgz, Gideon King & City Blog at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Sasha Dobson, Jack Grace, Cat Popper, Kyle McNeil at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Tom Clark & the High Action Boys, Dino Stamatopolous at the 11th St. Bar
- Miss Maybell at the Birdland Theater
- R.L. Boyce at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Tony Lucca & Keaton Simons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Kaylor Otwell & E.W. Harris at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion