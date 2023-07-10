Good Live Music Comes to NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 75 live music performances this week in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 10

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, Metric at SummerStage Central Park

D4vd, Scott James at Racket NYC

waveform*, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Teethe at Baby’s All Right

Lauren Patten, Nya at Sony Hall

The Halluci Nation, Salt Cathedral at Elsewhere Rooftop

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

Big Joanie, Frida Kill at Baby’s All Right

Isabel Hagen at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Luca Benedetti at Skinny Dennis

Rew Starr, Val Kinzler, Patti Rothberg and Hole in One, Senioritis at Arlene’s Grocery

Lorraine Leckie and Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Seth Okrend at the Shrine World Music Venue

Tuesday, July 11

Shania Twain, Breland at Madison Square Garden

T-Pain, Tobi Lou at the Rooftop at Pier 17

City of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Suffers at the Blue Note

Widowspeak, Dari Bay at Elsewhere Rooftop

D4vd, Scott James at Racket NYC

Bridget Everett & the Tender Moments at Joe’s Pub

Selwyn Birchwood at Cafe Wha?

Titans to Tachyons, Editrix at TV Eye

Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at St. Mazie

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern

Wednesday, July 12

Alicia Keys, Libianca at Barclays Center

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nick Lowe & los Straitjackets at the Beacon Theatre

Juanes, Conexion Divina at SummerStage Central Park

Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri at the Rooftop at Pier 17

The Suffers at the Blue Note

Booker T at Lincoln Center Dance Floor

Ann Marie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos at Sony Hall

Big Joanie at Union Pool

Gum, Trash Moth, Never Sometimes Always at Gold Sounds

Standards, the Invalids at the Kingsland

Pardoner, National Photo Committee at TV Eye

Precious Baby at Brooklyn Made

Vagabon at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Michael Daves & Tony Trischka at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Blake Mills and Chris Weisman at Public Records

R.L. Boyce at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, July 13