Live Music for Mid-Summer in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 24

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Café Tacvba, the Ruen Brothers at SummerStage Central Park

Rhett Miller, Nick Cory Young at City Winery NYC

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Blu Eye Extinction at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Nonequator at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Seth Okrend at the Shrine World Music Venue

Tuesday, July 25

Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden

Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester

Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre

Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza

Anamanaguchi, Cecile Believe, Fatboi Sharif, Elucid, Tony or Tony at Elsewhere

Hobo Johnson, Franklin Jonas at the Bowery Ballroom

Kid Koala, Lealani, Adira Amram & the Experience at (le) Poisson Rouge

Howie Day at City Winery NYC

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Laurel Canyon at Rough Trade NYC

Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman at Joe’s Pub

Omar Ahmad, Sam O.B., Serrian at the Sultan Room

Virgo Twins at Time Studio

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at St. Mazie

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 26

Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden

Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre

Alice Phoebe Lou, Dianna Lopez at Brooklyn Steel

Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Ross, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza

Nanna, Indigo Sparke at the Bowery Ballroom

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

The Latin Dead w. John Kadlecik, Dodongo at the Brooklyn Bowl

Wheatus, Blaketheman1000 at Elsewhere Rooftop

Eli “Paperboy” Reed at the Hugh Plaza

Gabriel Garzon-Montano at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Nory, Free Whenever, Dark Sky Hustlers at Mercury Lounge

Young in France, Dream Prescription, Turbo Goth at Gold Sounds

Danny Draher and the Double Dynamite Blues Band at the Ear Inn

Water Seed at Nublu

August Wells, Sean Croizier at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Thursday, July 27