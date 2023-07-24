Live Music for Mid-Summer in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, July 24
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Café Tacvba, the Ruen Brothers at SummerStage Central Park
- Rhett Miller, Nick Cory Young at City Winery NYC
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Blu Eye Extinction at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Nonequator at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Seth Okrend at the Shrine World Music Venue
Tuesday, July 25
- Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
- Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester
- Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre
- Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
- Anamanaguchi, Cecile Believe, Fatboi Sharif, Elucid, Tony or Tony at Elsewhere
- Hobo Johnson, Franklin Jonas at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kid Koala, Lealani, Adira Amram & the Experience at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Howie Day at City Winery NYC
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Laurel Canyon at Rough Trade NYC
- Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman at Joe’s Pub
- Omar Ahmad, Sam O.B., Serrian at the Sultan Room
- Virgo Twins at Time Studio
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at St. Mazie
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, July 26
- Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
- Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre
- Alice Phoebe Lou, Dianna Lopez at Brooklyn Steel
- Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Ross, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
- Nanna, Indigo Sparke at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- The Latin Dead w. John Kadlecik, Dodongo at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Wheatus, Blaketheman1000 at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Eli “Paperboy” Reed at the Hugh Plaza
- Gabriel Garzon-Montano at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Nory, Free Whenever, Dark Sky Hustlers at Mercury Lounge
- Young in France, Dream Prescription, Turbo Goth at Gold Sounds
- Danny Draher and the Double Dynamite Blues Band at the Ear Inn
- Water Seed at Nublu
- August Wells, Sean Croizier at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
Thursday, July 27
- Portugal. The Man, Thee Sacred Souls at Radio City Music Hall
- Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy at Forest Hills Stadium
- The Wallflowers, Treya Lam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- LeTigre, Morgan Bassichis at Brooklyn Steel
- Gabriels at Webster Hall
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Albert Cummings at the Iridium
- Sir Woman at Brooklyn Made
- Jim Messina at Sony Hall
- Allison Russell at Rockefeller Park
- France Joli, CeCe Peniston, Johnny Q, C&C Music Factory, Brenda K. Starr, Seduction, Noel, Coro, Frankie Cutlass, Alisha, Angelo Venuto, Kim Sozzi, Nocerra, Monet, Pretty Poison, Strafe, Aly-us, Tommie Nappi at Midland Beach Parking Lot 8
- Delicate Steve, Devon Church at the Sultan Room Rooftop
- Editrix, Grex, Michael Rocketship, James Paul Nadien at Trans-Pecos
- Vandelux, Tyler Mann at the Bowery Ballroom
- Big Girl, ok cowgirl, SQORE at Baby’s All Right
- Dion Lunadon, Shop Talk, Moral Panic at the Broadway
- Arthur Moon, Angélica Garcia at the Knitting Factory
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio w. Clint De Ganon & Eric Finland at the Bitter End
- Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Barbès
- Sasha Dobson, Cat Popper, Battleflagg, Burnell Pine, Lemon City Trio at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- Clarence Spady at Terra Blues
- Ricky Stein at Sunny’s
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Density, Fandango NYC, the MGP Experience, Whimsical Rage, Brain Candy at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion