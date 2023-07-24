Home
Portugal. The Man at Governors Ball on 9/24/21 / Everynight Charley

Live Music for Mid-Summer in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 24

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Café Tacvba, the Ruen Brothers at SummerStage Central Park
  • Rhett Miller, Nick Cory Young at City Winery NYC
  • The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
  • Blu Eye Extinction at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Nonequator at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Seth Okrend at the Shrine World Music Venue

Tuesday, July 25

  • Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
  • Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester
  • Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre
  • Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
  • Anamanaguchi, Cecile Believe, Fatboi Sharif, Elucid, Tony or Tony at Elsewhere
  • Hobo Johnson, Franklin Jonas at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Kid Koala, Lealani, Adira Amram & the Experience at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Howie Day at City Winery NYC
  • The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
  • Laurel Canyon at Rough Trade NYC
  • Jerron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman at Joe’s Pub
  • Omar Ahmad, Sam O.B., Serrian at the Sultan Room
  • Virgo Twins at Time Studio
  • Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
  • Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at St. Mazie
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 26

  • Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
  • Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre
  • Alice Phoebe Lou, Dianna Lopez at Brooklyn Steel
  • Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Ross, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
  • Nanna, Indigo Sparke at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
  • The Latin Dead w. John Kadlecik, Dodongo at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Wheatus, Blaketheman1000 at Elsewhere Rooftop
  • Eli “Paperboy” Reed at the Hugh Plaza
  • Gabriel Garzon-Montano at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
  • Nory, Free Whenever, Dark Sky Hustlers at Mercury Lounge
  • Young in France, Dream Prescription, Turbo Goth at Gold Sounds
  • Danny Draher and the Double Dynamite Blues Band at the Ear Inn
  • Water Seed at Nublu
  • August Wells, Sean Croizier at the 11th St. Bar
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Thursday, July 27

  • Portugal. The Man, Thee Sacred Souls at Radio City Music Hall
  • Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy at Forest Hills Stadium
  • The Wallflowers, Treya Lam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • LeTigre, Morgan Bassichis at Brooklyn Steel
  • Gabriels at Webster Hall
  • The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
  • Albert Cummings at the Iridium
  • Sir Woman at Brooklyn Made
  • Jim Messina at Sony Hall
  • Allison Russell at Rockefeller Park
  • France Joli, CeCe Peniston, Johnny Q, C&C Music Factory, Brenda K. Starr, Seduction, Noel, Coro, Frankie Cutlass, Alisha, Angelo Venuto, Kim Sozzi, Nocerra, Monet, Pretty Poison, Strafe, Aly-us, Tommie Nappi at Midland Beach Parking Lot 8
  • Delicate Steve, Devon Church at the Sultan Room Rooftop
  • Editrix, Grex, Michael Rocketship, James Paul Nadien at Trans-Pecos
  • Vandelux, Tyler Mann at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Big Girl, ok cowgirl, SQORE at Baby’s All Right
  • Dion Lunadon, Shop Talk, Moral Panic at the Broadway
  • Arthur Moon, Angélica Garcia at the Knitting Factory
  • Pedrito Martinez at Drom
  • The Oz Noy Organ Trio w. Clint De Ganon & Eric Finland at the Bitter End
  • Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Barbès
  • Sasha Dobson, Cat Popper, Battleflagg, Burnell Pine, Lemon City Trio at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
  • The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
  • Clarence Spady at Terra Blues
  • Ricky Stein at Sunny’s
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Density, Fandango NYC, the MGP Experience, Whimsical Rage, Brain Candy at the Shrine World Music Venue
  • Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion