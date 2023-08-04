The Best Choices for Live Music This Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Refer to the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed or canceled. If you planned to attend any of these shows, look further down the list for alternate shows.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Kalifa, Too Short, Warren G, Berner at Barclays Center

Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, DD Osama at Barclays Center

Plaid at Brooklyn Made

Friday, August 4

Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH at MetLife Stadium

Phish at Madison Square Garden

deadmau5 vs. Testpilot at the Brooklyn Mirage

The Mountain Goats, Pool Kids at the Rooftop at Pier 17

The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom

Indigo De Souza, Vundabar at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Prong at MetLife Stadium Parking Lot

Jon B. at City Winery NYC

Annie Hart at Rough Trade NYC

Binki, Ernest Rareberrg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

French 79, brothertiger at Racket NYC

argonaut&wasp, Boys Go to Jupiter at the Sultan Room

Strange Ranger, Nourished by Time at Drom

Sparta, Geoff Rickly, Zeta at the Brooklyn Monarch

Phoebe Hunt (solo) at Skinny Dennis

Nora Brown, Sarah Kate Morgan, John Haywood at Cafe Wha?

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Cancion Franklin, Doc Honey, Shawn Parsons at the Parkside Lounge

John Borra & Joe Sztabnik at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Black Angels NYC, the Gunsmoke Sinners, DonBlackCat & Friends at Otto’s Shrunken Head

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Perpetual Groove at the Cutting Room

Saturday, August 5

Phish at Madison Square Garden

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz, Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, the God MC Rakim, Slick Rick, Fabolous, Boot Camp Clik w. Buckshot and Evil Dee, Smif-N-Wessun, OGC and Rock & Bernadette Price, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, MC Sha Rock, Roxanne Shanté, Monie Love, the Cold Crush Brothers at Forest Hills Stadium

The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom

Win and Woo, ASTOR, Jumo at Pier 83

Crumb, U.S. Girls, Model/Actriz, Grace Ives, Pelada, Palm, Club Intl at the Knockdown Center

The Originals w. Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, Rich Medina, D-Nice, Tony Touch at SummerStage Central Park

Amy Wiles, anamē, Andrew Bayer, Gabriel & Dresden, ilan Bluestone, Mat Zo, SunrYse at the Rooftop at Pier 17

SB19 at Webster Hall

Stonebwoy at Crotona Park

The Movielife, Piebald, Macseal at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Havok, Toxic Holocaust, I Am, Hammerhead at the Brooklyn Monarch

Analepsy, Wormhole, Cognitive, NecroticGoreBeast, Coronary Thrombosis at the Meadows

OTTTO, Bastardane at the Gramercy Theatre

MC Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob at Racket NYC

Juana Molina, Jupiter, Okwess, Supaman, RAM, Bia Ferreira Raga Massive at Lincoln Center

Rah Digga, Sa-Roc at City Winery NYC

The Fugs at the Loft at City Winery

Delicate Steve, Frankie Sunswept at the Sultan Room

Gouge Away, Demand, Bazooka, Nine of Swords at Market Hotel

Psywarfare, Final Gasp, Vosh, Savage Mystic at TV Eye

Scotch Mist, Richie Quake, Speedrun at 17 Monitor Street Rooftop

Cigarettes for Breakfast, Dead Leaf Echo, Iceblynk at Berlin

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803

The Wraycyclers, Northern Tides, Commercial Interruption at Otto’s Shrunken Head

All Out War, Diasassociate, Kartel, Necrotic Society, Xtinguish the Code, Caught in a Trap, Niuta at Tomkins Square Park

Sunday, August 6