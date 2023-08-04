The Best Choices for Live Music This Weekend in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Refer to the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed or canceled. If you planned to attend any of these shows, look further down the list for alternate shows.
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Kalifa, Too Short, Warren G, Berner at Barclays Center
- Lil Durk, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, DD Osama at Barclays Center
- Plaid at Brooklyn Made
Friday, August 4
- Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH at MetLife Stadium
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- deadmau5 vs. Testpilot at the Brooklyn Mirage
- The Mountain Goats, Pool Kids at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
- Indigo De Souza, Vundabar at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Prong at MetLife Stadium Parking Lot
- Jon B. at City Winery NYC
- Annie Hart at Rough Trade NYC
- Binki, Ernest Rareberrg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- French 79, brothertiger at Racket NYC
- argonaut&wasp, Boys Go to Jupiter at the Sultan Room
- Strange Ranger, Nourished by Time at Drom
- Sparta, Geoff Rickly, Zeta at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Phoebe Hunt (solo) at Skinny Dennis
- Nora Brown, Sarah Kate Morgan, John Haywood at Cafe Wha?
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Cancion Franklin, Doc Honey, Shawn Parsons at the Parkside Lounge
- John Borra & Joe Sztabnik at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Black Angels NYC, the Gunsmoke Sinners, DonBlackCat & Friends at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Perpetual Groove at the Cutting Room
Saturday, August 5
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz, Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, the God MC Rakim, Slick Rick, Fabolous, Boot Camp Clik w. Buckshot and Evil Dee, Smif-N-Wessun, OGC and Rock & Bernadette Price, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, MC Sha Rock, Roxanne Shanté, Monie Love, the Cold Crush Brothers at Forest Hills Stadium
- The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
- Win and Woo, ASTOR, Jumo at Pier 83
- Crumb, U.S. Girls, Model/Actriz, Grace Ives, Pelada, Palm, Club Intl at the Knockdown Center
- The Originals w. Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, Rich Medina, D-Nice, Tony Touch at SummerStage Central Park
- Amy Wiles, anamē, Andrew Bayer, Gabriel & Dresden, ilan Bluestone, Mat Zo, SunrYse at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- SB19 at Webster Hall
- Stonebwoy at Crotona Park
- The Movielife, Piebald, Macseal at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Havok, Toxic Holocaust, I Am, Hammerhead at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Analepsy, Wormhole, Cognitive, NecroticGoreBeast, Coronary Thrombosis at the Meadows
- OTTTO, Bastardane at the Gramercy Theatre
- MC Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob at Racket NYC
- Juana Molina, Jupiter, Okwess, Supaman, RAM, Bia Ferreira Raga Massive at Lincoln Center
- Rah Digga, Sa-Roc at City Winery NYC
- The Fugs at the Loft at City Winery
- Delicate Steve, Frankie Sunswept at the Sultan Room
- Gouge Away, Demand, Bazooka, Nine of Swords at Market Hotel
- Psywarfare, Final Gasp, Vosh, Savage Mystic at TV Eye
- Scotch Mist, Richie Quake, Speedrun at 17 Monitor Street Rooftop
- Cigarettes for Breakfast, Dead Leaf Echo, Iceblynk at Berlin
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
- The Wraycyclers, Northern Tides, Commercial Interruption at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- All Out War, Diasassociate, Kartel, Necrotic Society, Xtinguish the Code, Caught in a Trap, Niuta at Tomkins Square Park
Sunday, August 6
- Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills at MetLife Stadium
- Overkill at MetLife Stadium Parking Lot
- Nice N Smooth, Special Ed, Buckshot, Masta Ace, CL Smooth, Rah Digga, Rampage, Sweet Tee, Joeski Love, Sparky D, the B-Boys at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Brent Faiyaz, Tommy Richman at SummerStage Central Park
- Laurel Canyon at Cafe Wha?
- Xylouris White, Ismaily + Jones + Sawyer Trio at Union Pool
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar