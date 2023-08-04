Louis Tomlinson in New Jersey. Finally.

To any Louis Tomlinson fans, it’s not news that he has phenomenal music taste. Andrew Cushin, a singer-songwriter from across the pond in Newcastle, is no exception. Andrew joined Louis for almost the entirety of the North American leg of the Faith In The Future World Tour – and the fans loved him.

Last Friday, the tour stopped at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey. A show that is basically on the beach? Who could complain? Andrew took to the stage in a pair of sunnies with a guitar in hand to the sound of 3,000 screaming fans. It’s been a long time since I’ve been to a concert where the crowd shows as much love to the support acts as they do for the headliner, but after hearing Andrew play, I totally get why (and I missed that sound).

His voice is incredible with so much power and a beautiful tone. The narrative he is able to get across in his lyrics are one of the best parts of his music. New fans and old fans agree, because much of the audience knew every single word to his songs, including his latest single, “Wor Flags.”

Photos by Alyssa Rasp

Despite the 95º heat this night, the energy never dipped. The following act, supporting act Giant Rooks, were up next and brought the sound of Berlin to New Jersey. The alternative rock band were dancing all over the stage throughout their entire set and hyping up the crowd. Frontman Fred Rabe even showed off his percussion skills with a tambourine and floor tom in addition to his usual guitar.

Again, the fans who came out were showing so much love. They knew lyrics, had posters, and were dancing along even in the scorching weather. (It was the perfect set up for the headliner and their own single that dropped just a few days later: “Somebody Like You.”)

Photos by Alyssa Rasp

When Louis Tomlinson hit the stage, the crowd was electric. Many of his fans have been around since his early days in One Direction, but it was clear that a lot of the crowd were solo Louis fans through-and-through. Following his debut album Walls (which was one of our Top Albums of 2020), the English artist grew further into his own with the release of Faith In The Future. (This sophomore record of his also ranked on our year-end favorite albums, even with its late 2022 release date.) The singer-songwriter has officially found the rock sound that he has been striving for. I love it. We love it. The fans love it.

Full of big guitars and intense drums, his live show is insanely good and so much fun. His touring band is incredibly talented, but it’s no question that he surrounds himself with the best. Listening to the record before this night in Asbury Park and then hearing the songs in person, it’s clear that Louis wrote them for a live setting. Even with a pared down stage setting (this was the smallest stage he played on during this amphitheater run), he still put on an amazing show. It’s so obvious that this Brit-rock star loves performing.

Delivering reimagined rock versions of One Direction classics “Night Changes” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” on top of deep cuts of his own beloved originals, he made sure to pay homage to his single era of 2017 with “Back To You,” which featured Bebe Rexha. Those moments prove that his musical instincts are still there and are able to adapt to his current style while also showing love to fan favorites. Louis Tomlinson is truly an artist to keep an eye on if you’re not already. One of the best shows I’ve ever been to from start to finish. Although he’s off to tour the rest of the world after a short break, we are looking forward to the next time he’s back in town.

