The Five Boroughs Are Rocking with Live Music This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 75 concerts in New York City this weekend. Reference the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, August 11
- Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, Sugar Hill Gang, T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick at Yankee Stadium
- Maisie Peters, Grace Enger at Radio City Music Hall
- Ryan Adams & the Cardinals at the Kings Theatre
- JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown at Terminal 5
- Moldy Peaches at Brooklyn Steel
- Digable Planets, Kari Faux at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Arthur Verocai w. Orchestra at Damrosch Park
- Tessa Violet, Frances Forever at Irving Plaza
- Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Crossed Keys aboard the Timeless
- Louis Cato, Elizabeth Ziman at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Rachel Bochner, Eva Rose, Deza at Brooklyn Made
- Yemi Alade at Sony Hall
- David Sanborn at the Blue Note
- Goldpine at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Gorge at the Tubs
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Harry Teardrop, Monobloc at the Knitting Factory NY at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Tony & the Kiki, OK King, Maria Wirries at Mercury Lounge
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The TarantinosNYC at Freddy’s Bar & Backroom
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Stonebwoy at S.O.B.’s
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The TarantinosNYC at Freddy’s Bar
Saturday, August 12
- Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium
- Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden
- Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova at Radio City Music Hall
- Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, the Armed at Forest Hills Stadium
- Rina Sawayama, Magdalena Bay, Disko Cowboy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Gojira, Mastodon, Lorna Shore at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Rakim, Rapsody at Damrosch Park
- Natalia Jiménez at the Kings Theatre
- Anthony B, Chuck Fender, F.Y.A.H., Blvk H3ro, Soul Rebel Project, Jamrock Stars at SummerStage Central Park
- glaive, Oso Oso, Polo Perks at Webster Hall
- Quarters of Change at the Rockaway Hotel
- Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth, Comatosed at Our Wicked Lady Roof
- The Steel Woods, Erin Viancourt at the Gramercy Theatre
- Shortparis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mayo Thompson and the Corky Band at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Murphy’s Law, OC Rippers aboard the Cosmo
- David Sanborn at the Blue Note
- That Chick Angel at City Winery
- The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
- The Long Losts at Mercury Lounge
- JessX, Namesake at Tompkins Square Park
- STUY at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Valentines Day, Um, Jennifer? at Purgatory
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- Brian Charette at the Canary Club
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- Dive Bar Romeos at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Decoster & Dee Who at Riverside Clay Tennis Courts in Riverside Park
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Rebelmatic, Slashers at TV Eye
Sunday, August 13
- Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium
- (G)I-DLE at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Prince Royce, Vicente Garcia, YEИDRY at SummerStage Central Park
- Elderbrook, Stello, Sanvero, Pizzala at Summer Club
- Voice of Baceprot, Above Snakes at the Gramercy Theatre
- Will Paquin, John Roseboro at Baby’s All Right
- Sloppy Jane, Locate S, 1, Kira McSpice at Baby’s All Right
- The Detroit Cobras, the Sugar Tradition, Labretta Suede & the Motel 6, Certain Death at TV Eye
- Sloppy Heads, Lefty Parker, Kitchen at Union Pool
- David Sanborn at the Blue Note
- Las Cafeteras, Natu Camara, Justy at Stapleton Waterfront Park
- Luca Benedetti at Barbès
- Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- June McDoom, Kate Davis at Union Pool
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Shred Flintstone, Tits Dick Ass, Pop Music Fever Dream at Tompkins Square Park
- Puma, Joe & Dave at the Francis Kite Club
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues