The Five Boroughs Are Rocking with Live Music This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 75 concerts in New York City this weekend. Reference the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, August 11

Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, Sugar Hill Gang, T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick at Yankee Stadium

Maisie Peters, Grace Enger at Radio City Music Hall

Ryan Adams & the Cardinals at the Kings Theatre

JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown at Terminal 5

Moldy Peaches at Brooklyn Steel

Digable Planets, Kari Faux at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Arthur Verocai w. Orchestra at Damrosch Park

Tessa Violet, Frances Forever at Irving Plaza

Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Crossed Keys aboard the Timeless

Louis Cato, Elizabeth Ziman at (le) Poisson Rouge

Rachel Bochner, Eva Rose, Deza at Brooklyn Made

Yemi Alade at Sony Hall

David Sanborn at the Blue Note

Goldpine at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Gorge at the Tubs

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Harry Teardrop, Monobloc at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Tony & the Kiki, OK King, Maria Wirries at Mercury Lounge

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The TarantinosNYC at Freddy’s Bar & Backroom

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Stonebwoy at S.O.B.’s

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, August 12

Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium

Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden

Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova at Radio City Music Hall

Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, the Armed at Forest Hills Stadium

Rina Sawayama, Magdalena Bay, Disko Cowboy at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Gojira, Mastodon, Lorna Shore at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Rakim, Rapsody at Damrosch Park

Natalia Jiménez at the Kings Theatre

Anthony B, Chuck Fender, F.Y.A.H., Blvk H3ro, Soul Rebel Project, Jamrock Stars at SummerStage Central Park

glaive, Oso Oso, Polo Perks at Webster Hall

Quarters of Change at the Rockaway Hotel

Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth, Comatosed at Our Wicked Lady Roof

The Steel Woods, Erin Viancourt at the Gramercy Theatre

Shortparis at the Bowery Ballroom

Mayo Thompson and the Corky Band at (le) Poisson Rouge

Murphy’s Law, OC Rippers aboard the Cosmo

David Sanborn at the Blue Note

That Chick Angel at City Winery

The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803

The Long Losts at Mercury Lounge

JessX, Namesake at Tompkins Square Park

STUY at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Valentines Day, Um, Jennifer? at Purgatory

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

Brian Charette at the Canary Club

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Dive Bar Romeos at Stitch Bar & Blues

Decoster & Dee Who at Riverside Clay Tennis Courts in Riverside Park

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

The Phil Gammage Quartet at the Shrine World Music Venue

Rebelmatic, Slashers at TV Eye

Sunday, August 13