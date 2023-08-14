Live Music for Mid-August in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been postponed or canceled. Look further down the list to find substitute concerts.

Kacey Musgraves at City Winery NYC

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at City Winery NYC

Monday, August 14

Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden

Batushka, Swallow the Sun, Stormruler at the Brooklyn Monarch

The Karl Denson Project w. Keyon Harrold at the Blue Note

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Tuesday, August 15

Guns N’ Roses, the Pretenders at MetLife Stadium

Shakey Graves, Lucius at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Sir Richard Bishop, Chris Corsano at Union Pool

Goapele at City Winery NYC

Radney Foster, Goldpine at the Loft at City Winery

Tinsley Ellis (acoustic), Jordan Tice at Café Wha?

The Karl Denson Project w. Keyon Harrold at the Blue Note

Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Los Tiki Phantoms, Wiped Out at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Alyson Faith, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar

Val Kinzler, Doctor Dan’s Music Show, Brokeneck Girls, Tiny Pinecones, Patti Rothberg at the Hard Swallow

Scott Stenten at City Winery Grand Central

Wednesday, August 16

Pretenders at the Bowery Ballroom

Sigur Ros, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Beacon Theatre

Ruben Blades at the United Palace

Busty and the Bass, Magi Merlin at Elsewhere Rooftop

Bebel Gilberto at (le) Poisson Rouge

Ziggy Alberts, Kim Churchill at Irving Plaza

Supersuckers, the Rumours, Goddamn Wrecks at Gold Sounds

Pablo Cruise at Sony Hall

Chanté Moore at City Winery NYC

Keyon Harrold at the Blue Note

Dirt Buyer, the Nora Kelly Band, Carol at Brooklyn Made

Flow Tribe at Café Wha?

Fondude, Smilen, Papaya at the Brooklyn Bowl

Michael Incognito at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Tropa Magica, Ratas en Zelo, Tilden, Adrian Is Hungry, Barrio Collective at the Sultan Room

Computerwife, Downgrade, Shower Curtain at Baby’s All Right

Sophia Orensteen, Denmark the Band, David Russell at Berlin

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803

Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues

J. Hoard at the Hugh Plaza

Thursday, August 17