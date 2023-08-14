Live Music for Mid-August in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been postponed or canceled. Look further down the list to find substitute concerts.
- Kacey Musgraves at City Winery NYC
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at City Winery NYC
Monday, August 14
- Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden
- Batushka, Swallow the Sun, Stormruler at the Brooklyn Monarch
- The Karl Denson Project w. Keyon Harrold at the Blue Note
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
Tuesday, August 15
- Guns N’ Roses, the Pretenders at MetLife Stadium
- Shakey Graves, Lucius at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Sir Richard Bishop, Chris Corsano at Union Pool
- Goapele at City Winery NYC
- Radney Foster, Goldpine at the Loft at City Winery
- Tinsley Ellis (acoustic), Jordan Tice at Café Wha?
- The Karl Denson Project w. Keyon Harrold at the Blue Note
- Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Los Tiki Phantoms, Wiped Out at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Alyson Faith, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar
- Val Kinzler, Doctor Dan’s Music Show, Brokeneck Girls, Tiny Pinecones, Patti Rothberg at the Hard Swallow
- Scott Stenten at City Winery Grand Central
Wednesday, August 16
- Pretenders at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sigur Ros, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Beacon Theatre
- Ruben Blades at the United Palace
- Busty and the Bass, Magi Merlin at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Bebel Gilberto at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ziggy Alberts, Kim Churchill at Irving Plaza
- Supersuckers, the Rumours, Goddamn Wrecks at Gold Sounds
- Pablo Cruise at Sony Hall
- Chanté Moore at City Winery NYC
- Keyon Harrold at the Blue Note
- Dirt Buyer, the Nora Kelly Band, Carol at Brooklyn Made
- Flow Tribe at Café Wha?
- Fondude, Smilen, Papaya at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Michael Incognito at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Tropa Magica, Ratas en Zelo, Tilden, Adrian Is Hungry, Barrio Collective at the Sultan Room
- Computerwife, Downgrade, Shower Curtain at Baby’s All Right
- Sophia Orensteen, Denmark the Band, David Russell at Berlin
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
- Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- J. Hoard at the Hugh Plaza
Thursday, August 17
- Jason Mraz and His Superband w. the New York Pops at Forest Hills Stadium
- Idina Menzel at 3 Dollar Bill
- The Sleeping, Standstill, Somerset Thrower at the Bowery Ballroom
- Johnnyswim at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Save Ferris, Keep Flying at Racket NYC
- Rhiannon Giddens, Lainey Wilson at National Sawdust
- Chanté Moore at City Winery NYC
- Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers at Iridium
- Marz23, Smrtdeath at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Alo, Honey Island Swamp Band at Brooklyn Bowl
- Les Savy Fav, Marnie Stern at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Street Tombs, Foamer at the Broadway
- Density at Stitch Bar & Blues
- George Gilmore & the Giblets at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion