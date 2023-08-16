Fun With Maisie Peters at the Good Witch Tour, NYC

We adored Maisie Peters last year when she took the stage at Webster Hall. We adored Maisie Peters last week when she took the stage at Radio City Music Hall.

Maybe we just adore Maisie Peters.

Truly, has anyone cuter every graced the stage at Radio City? Maybe in the past, but definitely not in the year 2023, because it is Maisie Peters takes the cake for that one. Her alternative blend of delusional dream pop hits close to home for her young female fanbase; hopeless high school romantics and fiery 20-somethings filled the room on August 11 to hear songs that are as much of a sweet spot in the entertainment sphere for them as it is for the artist herself. Nicole Conflenti stopped by the stunning venue to photograph the cuteness, sweetness, edginess, and (most of all) talent of Miss Peters for a second time – and let us tell you this: a strong woman behind the camera and a strong woman in front of the camera makes for a gallery that captures the feeling of an entire night, an entire event, and an entire sea of emotions.

.





















Photos by Nicole Conflenti