The Pretenders Fill the Room – NYC Headliner Captured

The Pretenders are currently on tour as the supporting act for Guns N’ Roses on their North American Stadium Tour. The band just played MetLife Stadium in New Jersey two nights ago.

However, in addition to that they recently announced a very special headline tour in the US simultaneously, which is hitting small and intimate venues. The tour comes in support of their new studio release RELENTLESS which comes out September 15 on Rhino Records.

The spaces holding frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and the band are the opposite of a sold-out MetLife, but they are just as fun; it all started with this week’s show at the legendary Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

The Bowery was the scene of a musical revival as The Pretenders took the stage at 8:30 p.m. with no opening act, quickly reminding the crowd as to how and why they remain an enduring force in the rock world.

Photos by Ehud Lazin

While at MetLife Stadium the night prior, they made it a point to to played all the hits, whereas at the Bowery Ballroom, Hynde seemed to make it a point that those small, intimate shows of theirs would be an opportunity for her to focus solely on deep cuts and songs off the upcoming album (with a few from their previous release of HATE FOR SALE, as well). It’s safe to say no one walked away dissapointed after the 19-song set, and it was refreshing to see her command the stage and room, having people listen and take it all in without having any true sing-a-longs for the room to erupt in. Hits aside, Hynde couldn’t have added anything more to this unique classic rock performance and was joined by the current lineup of Pretenders: Kris Sonne (drums), David Page (bass), and James Walbourne (guitar). It was one for the books.

Setlist

Losing My Sense of Taste A Love Turf Accountant Daddy The Adultress Downtown (Akron) The Buzz Domestic Silence Time the Avenger Biker Boots of Chinese Plastic Don’t Cut Your Hair Thumbelina Gotta Wait You Can’t Hurt a Fool Tequila Let the Sun Come In Junkie Walk

Encore