Recommended Live Music for This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, August 18

The National, Patti Smith and Her Band at Madison Square Garden

Sigur Ros, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre

Billy & the Kids at the Rooftop at Pier 17

iLE, Divino Niño, Sara Curruchich at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Jon Batiste at Brooklyn Steel

Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom of Giants, Dragged Under at the Gramercy Theatre

Emancipator, Northern Form, Murge at the Hall at Elsewhere

Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Love by Numb3rs at Brooklyn Bowl

Shamir, Peaer, Maneka at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls

Average White Band at City Winery NYC

Margaret Glaspy at Rough Trade NYC

The Baseball Project, Stephen McCarthy at Brooklyn Made

Blitzen Trapper, Air Waves at Racket NYC

Trever Keith (acoustic) at the Loft at City Winery

Poptropicaslutz!, Wilmah, Jhariah at the Bowery Ballroom

Greg Howe’s Lost and Found w. Stu Hamm at the Iridium

Temple of Angels, Lathe of Heaven at Union Pool

The Dales at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Tracy Bonham at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Annie Hart, Anna Fox Rochinski, Soft Yes at TV Eye

Nikki Nair at Public Records

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

.357 Lover, Bikini Carwash at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Buck and a Quarter at the Francis Kite Club

Joe Taino at the Bitter End

The Val Kinzler Band at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saturday, August 19

The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland at Forest Hills Stadium

Carlos Vives at Radio City Music Hall

Louis the Child, What So Not, Blonde Maze, Joyryde, the Knocks, Snakehips, Dr. Fresch, Moksi, Pauline Herr, TAIKI NULIGHT, DOT at the Brooklyn Mirage

Cautious Clay, Wet, Christian Kuria, Zinadelphia at SummerStage Central Park

Kamelot, Battle Beast, Xandria at Webster Hall

John Cale, Tomberlin at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

A Place to Bury Strangers, Monsterwatch, Spoon Benders at Brooklyn Made

Chief Adjuah at (le) Poisson Rouge

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Guilty Ones, Dead Rock West at City Winery NYC

Clipse at the Knockdown Center

Adrienne, Ballista, Bazooka, Bleed the Pigs, Buggin, Burn, End It, HIDE, Kharma, Knife Wound, Lustsickpuppy, Move, Playytime, Rebelmatic, Shawty, Soul Glo, Thirdface, Truth Cult, Zulu at the Bowery Ballroom

Ryley Walker, 75 Dollar Bill, Garcia Peoples, Sunwatchers, Weeping Bong Band, Gold Dust, Ned Collette, Glyders at the Ground Brewery

Desert Sharks, InCircles, Kissed by an Animal, the Sheer Currents at 18th Ward Brewing

Mountain Movers, Shirese, Drew Gardner and the Flowers in Space Band at Mama Tried

Greg Howe’s Lost and Found w. Stu Hamm at the Iridium

Cinema Cinema at the Hart Bar

Kolb at Life World

ANKHLEJOHN, ZekeUltra, Ade Hakim, Zedikaya at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Night Spins, Bandits on the Run, Nicholas Johnson at Sleepwalk

Divino Niño at Drom

The Nora Kelly Band at the Brooklyn Monarch

Tash Neal at the Bitter End

Kolker at the Bitter End

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Squirrels from Hell at Silvana

Sunday, August 20