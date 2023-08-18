Home
The National at Panorama Festival on 7/23/16 / Everynight Charley

Recommended Live Music for This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, August 18

  • The National, Patti Smith and Her Band at Madison Square Garden
  • Sigur Ros, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre
  • Billy & the Kids at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • iLE, Divino Niño, Sara Curruchich at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Jon Batiste at Brooklyn Steel
  • Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom of Giants, Dragged Under at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Emancipator, Northern Form, Murge at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Love by Numb3rs at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Shamir, Peaer, Maneka at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls
  • Average White Band at City Winery NYC
  • Margaret Glaspy at Rough Trade NYC
  • The Baseball Project, Stephen McCarthy at Brooklyn Made
  • Blitzen Trapper, Air Waves at Racket NYC
  • Trever Keith (acoustic) at the Loft at City Winery
  • Poptropicaslutz!, Wilmah, Jhariah at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Greg Howe’s Lost and Found w. Stu Hamm at the Iridium
  • Temple of Angels, Lathe of Heaven at Union Pool
  • The Dales at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Tracy Bonham at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Annie Hart, Anna Fox Rochinski, Soft Yes at TV Eye
  • Nikki Nair at Public Records
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • .357 Lover, Bikini Carwash at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Buck and a Quarter at the Francis Kite Club
  • Joe Taino at the Bitter End
  • The Val Kinzler Band at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saturday, August 19

  • The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Carlos Vives at Radio City Music Hall
  • Louis the Child, What So Not, Blonde Maze, Joyryde, the Knocks, Snakehips, Dr. Fresch, Moksi, Pauline Herr, TAIKI NULIGHT, DOT at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Cautious Clay, Wet, Christian Kuria, Zinadelphia at SummerStage Central Park
  • Kamelot, Battle Beast, Xandria at Webster Hall
  • John Cale, Tomberlin at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • A Place to Bury Strangers, Monsterwatch, Spoon Benders at Brooklyn Made
  • Chief Adjuah at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Guilty Ones, Dead Rock West at City Winery NYC
  • Clipse at the Knockdown Center
  • Adrienne, Ballista, Bazooka, Bleed the Pigs, Buggin, Burn, End It, HIDE, Kharma, Knife Wound, Lustsickpuppy, Move, Playytime, Rebelmatic, Shawty, Soul Glo, Thirdface, Truth Cult, Zulu at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ryley Walker, 75 Dollar Bill, Garcia Peoples, Sunwatchers, Weeping Bong Band, Gold Dust, Ned Collette, Glyders at the Ground Brewery
  • Desert Sharks, InCircles, Kissed by an Animal, the Sheer Currents at 18th Ward Brewing
  • Mountain Movers, Shirese, Drew Gardner and the Flowers in Space Band at Mama Tried
  • Greg Howe’s Lost and Found w. Stu Hamm at the Iridium
  • Cinema Cinema at the Hart Bar
  • Kolb at Life World
  • ANKHLEJOHN, ZekeUltra, Ade Hakim, Zedikaya at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Night Spins, Bandits on the Run, Nicholas Johnson at Sleepwalk
  • Divino Niño at Drom
  • The Nora Kelly Band at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Tash Neal at the Bitter End
  • Kolker at the Bitter End
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Squirrels from Hell at Silvana

Sunday, August 20

  • Mark Ronson, A-Trak, Byron the Aquarius, Venus X, Dwells, Clip, Chris Crack, Fatboi Sharif, Vincent, The Owl at the Nursey
  • Jose Alberto, the Big 3 Palladium Orchestra, Karen Joseph and Mambocha at the Coney Island Amphitheater
  • The Lox and Friends w. Jadakiss at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Cirith Ungol, Night Demon, Sanhedrin at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Jill Sobule at North Square
  • Schwayze at the Rockaway Hotel
  • Justin Furstenfeld at City Winery NYC
  • Mike Love & the Full Circle, SunDub at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Adrienne, Ballista, Bazooka, Bleed the Pigs, Buggin, Burn, End It, HIDE, Kharma, Knife Wound, Lustsickpuppy, Move, Playytime, Rebelmatic, Shawty, Soul Glo, Thirdface, Truth Cult, Zulu at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sloppy Jane, Suo, Van Vreeland at Baby’s All Right
  • TVOD, Shred Flintstone, InCircles at Maria Hernandez Park
  • The Hipp Pipps at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Tapi-Tapi at Barbes
  • William Tyler + the Impossible Truth, Garcia Peoples at Union Pool
  • Tim O’Brien w. Jan Fabricius at Hardeman Orchards
  • Black Emoji, Control the Sound, Nick Vivid at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • Brian Charette at Small’s
  • Sunday School with Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar