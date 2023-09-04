Start September with Great Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, were either postponed or canceled. The listings below offer many alternative recommendations.

Amy Shark at Irving Plaza

Naika at Racket NYC

Tuesday, September 5

Aespa at Barclays Center

iKON at the Kings Theatre

King at Irving Plaza

Passcode at the Gramercy Theatre

Lola Kirke, Jemima Kirke, Domino Kirke at the Bowery Ballroom

Jaguar Sun, Edwin Raphael at Baby’s All Right

Sharon Katz & the Peace Train at Joe’s Pub

The Emmet Cohen Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Mouth for War, No Bragging Rights, Downswing, Your Spirit Dies at the Kingsland

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, September 6

ZZ Top, the Sedonas at the Capitol Theatre

Nothing Nowhere, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, UnityTX at the Gramercy Theatre

Coco Jones, Ebony Riley at Irving Plaza

Christopher at the Bowery Ballroom

Joel Hoekstra, Brandon Gibbs at the Loft at City Winery

Carolyn Wonderland at the Iridium

Ex Hex, Slomo Sapiens at TV Eye

The Emmet Cohen Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

William Matheny, Nathan Xander at Mercury Lounge

HalfNoise, elke at Baby’s All Right

Harmony at Baby’s All Right

Jeff McErlain & Matt Schofield at the Bitter End

Kelley Swindall, Mya Byrne, Pi Jacobs, Molly Ruth at Berlin

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thur sday, September 7