Noah Kahan at Radio City Music Hall / August 31, 2023

Noah Kahan is bigger than ever right now. Whether it’s the (arguably perfect) collab / remix with Post Malone, singing onstage with Hozier, or filming an interview with his dog Penny, his schedule is packed. And all if this is while on tour for his third album Stick Season – one of our top picks of 2022. We had the incredible opportunity to see him sell out Radio City Music Hall (for the second time this summer) and it was unforgettable.

If you know anything about Noah, you know how absolutely hilarious this man is – really, just take a look at his Twitter (X) or Instagram. Throughout the night, he was cracking jokes left and right. Truly no one has mastered the balance of playing the most gut-wrenchingly sad lyrics while also making a massive crowd of people laugh all night like Noah Kahan.

Seeing this tour live was also a confirmation of just how talented he is. The singer-songwriter was playing multiple different instruments during his set (lots of guitars and a mandolin… you know, “because he’s multi-faceted”). His vocal range and tone is unmatched. Somehow even better than he sounds on his recorded music. We were all in absolute awe of the sheer talent he has all night long.

The most poignant part of the set for me was hearing Call Your Mom, You’re Gonna Go Far, and Orange Juice back-to-back-to-back. It was like a punch in the stomach in the best way possible. I, for one, had tears in my eyes for most of the show, but these few songs right after each other broke my heart in such a beautiful way. Noah has such an incredible ability to connect with thousands of people at once through his songwriting while still making it feel like having a one-on-one conversation. I can assure you that all 6,000 people in Radio City felt more seen than ever before.

The whole show felt like getting the best hug you’ve ever gotten in your life. We laughed, we cried, we never wanted to leave. Noah, consider this a desperate plea – please come back to New York soon! I speak for the world when I say this: we can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Thank you for everything.

Setlist

Northern Attitude She Calls Me Back New Perspective Everywhere, Everything Your Needs, My Needs Growing Sideways Paul Revere All My Love False Confidence Call Your Mom You’re Gonna Go Far Orange Juice Dial Drunk

Encore