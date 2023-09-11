Nearly 100 Recommended Concert Choices For NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, September 11
- Asking Alexandria, the HU, Bad Wolves, Zero 9:36 at Terminal 5
- Pavement, Kiwi Jr. at Brooklyn Steel
- Beast in Black, Dance with the Dead at the Gramercy Theatre
- Tori Kelly at the Bowery Ballroom
- Taka Kigawa at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ondara at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Great Time, beccs, Haldeman at Baby’s All Right
- Joe Sumner at the Loft at City Winery
- The Kennedys, Lucy Caldwell, Alex Edelman, Rogue Oliphant at the Irish Arts Center
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Tuesday, September 12
- Greta Van Fleet, Surf Curse at Madison Square Garden
- Trippie Redd at Barclays Center
- All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, Lauran Hibberd at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Kenny Loggins at the Beacon Theatre
- Billy Idol at the Kings Theatre
- Pavement, Momma at Brooklyn Steel
- Bad Omens, ERRA, I See Stars at Terminal 5
- Denzel Curry at the Blue Note
- Attila, Gideon, TEN56, Until I Wake at the Gramercy Theatre
- Paris Texas at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Claud, Boyish, Hank at the Bowery Ballroom
- City of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Warpaint at Brooklyn Bowl
- John Medeski x Joe Russo x Marc Ribot at the Sultan Room
- Downtown Boys, Babas at Elsewhere
- The Hot Sardines at Birdland Jazz Club
- Bangladeafy, Murderpact, Body Stuff, Contract at the Hart Bar
- Being Dead, This Is Lorelei at Baby’s All Right
- Steve Ignorant Band, All Torn Up, the Hirs Collective at the Meadows
- Ceschi + Sam King, Myles Bullen, Upgrade at Saint Vitus Bar
- The Natvral, Lightheaded at Purgatory
- The Rover Boys Trio, Emy & the Epix at the 11th St. Bar
- Frank Magnolia, Doctor Dan’s Music Show, Mr. Shy, Top 2 Bottom, Patti Rothberg at the Hard Swallow
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, September 13
- $uicideboy$, Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, Ramirez at Madison Square Garden
- Pavement, Garcia Peoples at Brooklyn Steel
- Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
- Thursday aboard the Liberty Belle
- Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Fishbone at Palladium Times Square
- Fred Armisen, Annie Hart at the Bowery Ballroom
- Victoria Monet at Webster Hall
- Delain, Visions of Atlantis at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sinkane at Public Records
- Skald at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Denzel Curry at the Blue Note
- Emery, Slow Joy at the Meadows
- The Hot Sardines at Birdland Jazz Club
- McKinley Dixon at Baby’s All Right
- Cris Jacobs, the Jamie McLean Band at Brooklyn Bowl
- Erin Rae, Bryan Cates at Baby’s All Right
- The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?
- Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Corner Sun, the Cody Melville Band, Stolen Tapes, New Yacht City at the Bowery Electric
- The Vakili Band, Max Kaplan, Jennah Vox at Heaven Can Wait
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, September 14
- Melvins, Monster Magnet, Boris, Godflesh, Colour Haze, Truckfighters, Brant Bjork, 1000mods, White Hills, Lo-Pan, Duel, Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grave Bathers, SpellBook, Mantar, Valley of the Sun, Upper Wilds, Dunes, Huntsmen, Unkle at the Knockdown Center
- Tanya Tucker, Nikki Lane, Alex Hall at SummerStage Central Park
- Ween at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Pavement, Prison at Brooklyn Steel
- Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
- Love in Exile: Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily at the Town Hall
- KaytrAnime at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Los Autenticos Decadentes at Palladium Times Square
- Thursday aboard the Liberty Belle
- Jose James at Bryant Park
- Senses Fail, Holding Absence, Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
- BoyWithUke, Naethan Apollo at Webster Hall
- Surf Curse, Dark Tea at Baby’s All Right
- corook, Morgen at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sons of the East, Lullanas at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Jennifer Hartswick Band, Gideon King & City Blog at Brooklyn Bowl
- Grandbrothers at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Laraaji, Drew McDowall, Angel Bat Dawid, Oui Ennui, Alex Zhang Hungtai, North Americans at Green-Wood Cemetery
- Teenage Bottlerocket, Tightwire at the Meadows
- Maria Muldaur at the Iridium
- Boney James. Lyndsey Webster aboard the Cornucopia
- Angie McMahon at the Sultan Room
- The Hot Sardines at Birdland Jazz Club
- Alaska Reid at Baby’s All Right
- Phony PPL at the Blue Note
- The Natvral at Pet Shop
- Trace Mountains at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
- Punchlove, Diary, Two-Man Giant Squid, Web Hex, Pons at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- James Maddock at the Bitter End
- The Road to Ruin, Emily Frembgen, Good Morning Valentine at the Footlight Underground at the Windjammer
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Aaron Comess Group at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion