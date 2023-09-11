Nearly 100 Recommended Concert Choices For NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, September 11

Asking Alexandria, the HU, Bad Wolves, Zero 9:36 at Terminal 5

Pavement, Kiwi Jr. at Brooklyn Steel

Beast in Black, Dance with the Dead at the Gramercy Theatre

Tori Kelly at the Bowery Ballroom

Taka Kigawa at (le) Poisson Rouge

Ondara at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Great Time, beccs, Haldeman at Baby’s All Right

Joe Sumner at the Loft at City Winery

The Kennedys, Lucy Caldwell, Alex Edelman, Rogue Oliphant at the Irish Arts Center

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Tuesday, September 12

Greta Van Fleet, Surf Curse at Madison Square Garden

Trippie Redd at Barclays Center

All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, Lauran Hibberd at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Kenny Loggins at the Beacon Theatre

Billy Idol at the Kings Theatre

Pavement, Momma at Brooklyn Steel

Bad Omens, ERRA, I See Stars at Terminal 5

Denzel Curry at the Blue Note

Attila, Gideon, TEN56, Until I Wake at the Gramercy Theatre

Paris Texas at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Claud, Boyish, Hank at the Bowery Ballroom

City of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge

Warpaint at Brooklyn Bowl

John Medeski x Joe Russo x Marc Ribot at the Sultan Room

Downtown Boys, Babas at Elsewhere

The Hot Sardines at Birdland Jazz Club

Bangladeafy, Murderpact, Body Stuff, Contract at the Hart Bar

Being Dead, This Is Lorelei at Baby’s All Right

Steve Ignorant Band, All Torn Up, the Hirs Collective at the Meadows

Ceschi + Sam King, Myles Bullen, Upgrade at Saint Vitus Bar

The Natvral, Lightheaded at Purgatory

The Rover Boys Trio, Emy & the Epix at the 11th St. Bar

Frank Magnolia, Doctor Dan’s Music Show, Mr. Shy, Top 2 Bottom, Patti Rothberg at the Hard Swallow

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, September 13

$uicideboy$, Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, Ramirez at Madison Square Garden

Pavement, Garcia Peoples at Brooklyn Steel

Run the Jewels at Terminal 5

Thursday aboard the Liberty Belle

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Fishbone at Palladium Times Square

Fred Armisen, Annie Hart at the Bowery Ballroom

Victoria Monet at Webster Hall

Delain, Visions of Atlantis at the Gramercy Theatre

Sinkane at Public Records

Skald at (le) Poisson Rouge

Denzel Curry at the Blue Note

Emery, Slow Joy at the Meadows

The Hot Sardines at Birdland Jazz Club

McKinley Dixon at Baby’s All Right

Cris Jacobs, the Jamie McLean Band at Brooklyn Bowl

Erin Rae, Bryan Cates at Baby’s All Right

The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?

Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Corner Sun, the Cody Melville Band, Stolen Tapes, New Yacht City at the Bowery Electric

The Vakili Band, Max Kaplan, Jennah Vox at Heaven Can Wait

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, September 14