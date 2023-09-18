Oh, How We Have Missed the Beauty of a Tori Kelly Show

Tori Kelly is back and better than ever. The singer-songwriter stopped by the Bowery Ballroom on her Take Control Tour the other day for the first time in 10 years, and, wow, what a show.

We knew her latest release, tori, included features from Jon Bellion (He was in the crowd!) and Arya Starr, and we knew those songs would bring the same unbelievable amount of energy live as on the record. The crowd was dancing and singing all night long, absolutely captivated by Tori’s incredible stage presence. Not only is she a born performer, but this woman has range! Her vocals are arguably the best I’ve heard live in a long time with a beautiful tone that holds up even when throwing in the most stunning runs into almost every song. She makes the difficult notes seem effortless.

Touching on her recent health scare, she shared with the crowd that she’s “so grateful to be here and be back.” She then jumped into playing “Never Alone” off her 2018 album Hiding Place. You could feel the emotions in the room; there was so much love for the art and the artist that it was tangible.

If I’ve said it once, I’ll say it a million more times – Tori Kelly is the performer we all want to see when we go to a show. She is truly the perfect combination of talent, personality, crowd engagement, and stage presence (Hello, dancing!). She is not one you want to miss the opportunity to see.

Photos by Alyssa Rasp