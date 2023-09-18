Live Music for Mid-September in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, September 18

Peter Gabriel at Madison Square Garden

Rosalia at Radio City Music Hall

The Band Camino, Bad Suns, Charlotte Sands at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Everclear, the Ataris, the Pink Spiders at the Gramercy Theatre

Of Montreal, Locate S, 1, Night Palace at the Hall at Elsewhere

Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note

Jesse Jo Stark, Oswald at the Bowery Ballroom

Oracle Sisters (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Orbiting Human Circus (duo) at le Poisson Rouge

Cab Ellis, Girl Tones, Danny Switchblade at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, September 19

The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Warpaint at Madison Square Garden

Rosalia at Radio City Music Hall

Tate McRae at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Flogging Molly, the Bronx, Vandoliers at Brooklyn Steel

Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note

Oracle Sisters, Ryder the Eagle, Mei Seimones at the Bowery Ballroom

Dream at Webster Hall

ANAVITÓRIA at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ryan Beatty at Webster Hall

brb., Sarah Kang, Highvyn at le Poisson Rouge

The Mountain Goats (solo) at Brooklyn Made

Vallis Alps at Racket NYC

ThxSoMch at Market Hotel

Eric Johnson at the Iridium

Jeremy Fury, Adam Masterson at the Loft at City Winery

The Alfonso Velez Band at the 11th St. Bar

George Crisis, the Jazz Gypsies, Tiny Pinecones, Rewbilly at the Hard Swallow

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, September 20

The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Warpaint at Madison Square Garden

Tate McRae at the Rooftop at Pier 17

The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Brooklyn Steel

Ladytron at Irving Plaza

Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note

Youth Lagoon, urika’s bedroom at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Princess Goes at Elsewhere Rooftop

Megan Moroney, Logan Crosby at the Bowery Ballroom

Geoff Tate’s Big Rock Show Hits, Mark Daley at Sony Hall

Phabo at Racket NYC

Karina Rykman at Baby’s All Right

Icon for Hire, Conquer Divide, the Funeral Portrait, Concrete Castles at the Kingsland

The Mommyheads, Per Sunding of Eggstone, Johnny Society at Drom

King Missile (Dog Fly Religion), Dogbowl at the Loft at City Winery

Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub

Chat Pile, Nerver, Empire State Bastard at le Poisson Rouge

Better Lovers at Saint Vitus Bar

Onesie, Dinowalrus, Glimmer, Catty at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

Kate NV, Ka Baird, Diatom Deli at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Tine Hill, Sweetbreads, Whaat, Rest Ashore at the Hart Bar

Arkansauce at Café Wha?

James Maddock & Brian Mitchell at the 11th St. Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, September 21