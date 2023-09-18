Live Music for Mid-September in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, September 18
- Peter Gabriel at Madison Square Garden
- Rosalia at Radio City Music Hall
- The Band Camino, Bad Suns, Charlotte Sands at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Everclear, the Ataris, the Pink Spiders at the Gramercy Theatre
- Of Montreal, Locate S, 1, Night Palace at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
- Jesse Jo Stark, Oswald at the Bowery Ballroom
- Oracle Sisters (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Orbiting Human Circus (duo) at le Poisson Rouge
- Cab Ellis, Girl Tones, Danny Switchblade at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, September 19
- The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Warpaint at Madison Square Garden
- Rosalia at Radio City Music Hall
- Tate McRae at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Flogging Molly, the Bronx, Vandoliers at Brooklyn Steel
- Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
- Oracle Sisters, Ryder the Eagle, Mei Seimones at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dream at Webster Hall
- ANAVITÓRIA at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ryan Beatty at Webster Hall
- brb., Sarah Kang, Highvyn at le Poisson Rouge
- The Mountain Goats (solo) at Brooklyn Made
- Vallis Alps at Racket NYC
- ThxSoMch at Market Hotel
- Eric Johnson at the Iridium
- Jeremy Fury, Adam Masterson at the Loft at City Winery
- The Alfonso Velez Band at the 11th St. Bar
- George Crisis, the Jazz Gypsies, Tiny Pinecones, Rewbilly at the Hard Swallow
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, September 20
- The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Warpaint at Madison Square Garden
- Tate McRae at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Brooklyn Steel
- Ladytron at Irving Plaza
- Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
- Youth Lagoon, urika’s bedroom at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Princess Goes at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Megan Moroney, Logan Crosby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Geoff Tate’s Big Rock Show Hits, Mark Daley at Sony Hall
- Phabo at Racket NYC
- Karina Rykman at Baby’s All Right
- Icon for Hire, Conquer Divide, the Funeral Portrait, Concrete Castles at the Kingsland
- The Mommyheads, Per Sunding of Eggstone, Johnny Society at Drom
- King Missile (Dog Fly Religion), Dogbowl at the Loft at City Winery
- Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
- Chat Pile, Nerver, Empire State Bastard at le Poisson Rouge
- Better Lovers at Saint Vitus Bar
- Onesie, Dinowalrus, Glimmer, Catty at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Kate NV, Ka Baird, Diatom Deli at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Tine Hill, Sweetbreads, Whaat, Rest Ashore at the Hart Bar
- Arkansauce at Café Wha?
- James Maddock & Brian Mitchell at the 11th St. Bar
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, September 21
- Maneskin at Madison Square Garden
- Ray Lamontagne, Tomberlin at the Kings Theatre
- Pabllo Vittar at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel
- Black Country, New Road at the Knockdown Center
- Zhu at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Bombino at Brooklyn Bowl
- Igorrr, Melt Banana, Otto Von Schirach at Irving Plaza
- Christian French, Ben Kessler, Lisa Heller at Webster Hall
- Lady Lamb at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Julie Byrne, Leya, Marem Ladson at the Bowery Ballroom
- Further Seems Forever, the Juliana Theory at the Gramercy Theatre
- Death from Above 1979, Hxlt at Racket NYC
- Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
- Juliana Barwick at National Sawdust
- The Soul Rebels w. Rakim & Big Daddy Kane at the Blue Note
- Katelyn Tarver, Jack Gray at Elsewhere Zone One
- Teenage Wrist, Spiritual Cramp, Trauma Ray at Brooklyn Made
- New Friends at the Sultan Room
- Live Skull, SAVAK at Mama Tried
- Sid Simons, Trophy Wife at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Doc French & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion