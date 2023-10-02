Kick Off October with Live Music In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, October 2

boygenius, MUNA at Madison Square Garden

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, John Hiatt at Carnegie Hall

Royal Blood, Bad Nerves at Webster Hall

Joy Oladokun, Jensen McRae at Irving Plaza

Fatoumata Diawara at le Poisson Rouge

Arkells, Robert DeLong at Warsaw

Field Medic, Olivia Barton at the Bowery Ballroom

Nathan Graham, sug daniels at Mercury Lounge

Hemlocke Springs at Baby’s All Right

The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)

Marcy Playground at Arlene’s Grocery

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7 p.m.)

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End (10 p.m.)

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues (10 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 3

John Mayer (solo acoustic), JP Saxe at Madison Square Garden

Raye, Absolutely at Terminal 5

The Wombats, Red Rum Club at Brooklyn Steel

Royal Blood, Bad Nerves at Webster Hall

Noah Gundersen, Casey Dubie at le Poisson Rouge

Shabazz Palaces, KeiyaA at the Bowery Ballroom

Kiana Lede, Phabo at Irving Plaza

Invent Animate, Void of Vision, Thrown, Aviana at the Brooklyn Monarch

Ralph, Bentley Robles at Elsewhere Zone One

Ana Popovic, Quinn Sullivan at Racket NYC

San Soucis at Baby’s All Right

Al Stahely at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Strawberry Launch, Mary Shelley, Trophy Wife at Brooklyn Made

Zulu, Soul Glo, Playytime at the Meadows

The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)

Millennial Territory Orchestra (MTO), Sexmob at Dizzy’s Club

Oz Noy w. Dennis Chambers & Jimmy Haslip at the Iridium

Cancion Franklin, Marc Delgado at the 11th St. Bar

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues (10 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 4

The Mallett Brothers Band, Saints & Liars at Cafe Wha? (6:30 p.m.)

John Mayer (solo acoustic), JP Saxe at Madison Square Garden

Yves Tumor, Crack Cloud, Maison Vendetta at Terminal 5

tobi lou, grouptherapy. at Brooklyn Steel

Benny Sings, Dana & Alden at Webster Hall

Gum, Gift at the Bowery Ballroom

Common Kings, Jakobs Castle at the Brooklyn Bowl

Kiana Lede, Phabo at Irving Plaza

Leanna Firestone at the Gramercy Theatre

underscores, Torr at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Roc Marciano at le Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)

Lutalo, May Rio at Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn

Dead on a Sunday, Night Spins, Llynks at Brooklyn Made

Mustard Service, JW Francis, Ryan Wright at Racket NYC

Millennial Territory Orchestra (MTO), Sexmob at Dizzy’s Club

David Higgins at City Winery NYC

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)

Clone, Loveletter, Glimmer at TV Eye

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes

Ted Russell Kamp, Matt Woods, Robert Cody Maxwell at Skinny Dennis

Les Sans Culottes at Mama Tried

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7 p.m.)

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues (10 p.m.)

Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn (11 p,m.)

Thursday, October 5

Japanese Breakfast, Ichiko Aoba at ​Radio City Music Hall

Brothers Osborne, Fancy Hagood at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Explosions in the Sky, Jim White, Marisa Anderson at the Kings Theatre

Carly Pearce, Adam Doleac at the Town Hall

James Blake at the Knockdown Center

The Midnight, Flamingosis at Brooklyn Steel

Sun Room, Sports Team, Ray Bull at Webster Hall

Miya Folick, Babebee at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Kneecap, Belaganas at the Bowery Ballroom

Jessy Lanza at Racket NYC

Marina Herlop at le Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)

Joe Russo, Andrew Barr, Brad Barr, Marco Benevento at the Sultan Room

Millennial Territory Orchestra (MTO), Sexmob at Dizzy’s Club

The Courettes at Union Pool

Tenement at Gold Sounds Bar

The Thing, Tilden at Brooklyn Made

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)

Underground Springhouse, Flowmingos, PEAK at the Brooklyn Bowl

The Blues Project at the Iridium

Ben Reilly at Nublu

Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues (7 p.m.)

Blues People at Terra Blues (10 p.m.)

Days of Wild at the Red Lion