Kick Off October with Live Music In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, October 2
boygenius, MUNA at Madison Square Garden
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, John Hiatt at Carnegie Hall
Royal Blood, Bad Nerves at Webster Hall
Joy Oladokun, Jensen McRae at Irving Plaza
Fatoumata Diawara at le Poisson Rouge
Arkells, Robert DeLong at Warsaw
Field Medic, Olivia Barton at the Bowery Ballroom
Nathan Graham, sug daniels at Mercury Lounge
Hemlocke Springs at Baby’s All Right
The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
Marcy Playground at Arlene’s Grocery
David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7 p.m.)
Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End (10 p.m.)
The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues (10 p.m.)
Tuesday, October 3
John Mayer (solo acoustic), JP Saxe at Madison Square Garden
Raye, Absolutely at Terminal 5
The Wombats, Red Rum Club at Brooklyn Steel
Royal Blood, Bad Nerves at Webster Hall
Noah Gundersen, Casey Dubie at le Poisson Rouge
Shabazz Palaces, KeiyaA at the Bowery Ballroom
Kiana Lede, Phabo at Irving Plaza
Invent Animate, Void of Vision, Thrown, Aviana at the Brooklyn Monarch
Ralph, Bentley Robles at Elsewhere Zone One
Ana Popovic, Quinn Sullivan at Racket NYC
San Soucis at Baby’s All Right
Al Stahely at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Strawberry Launch, Mary Shelley, Trophy Wife at Brooklyn Made
Zulu, Soul Glo, Playytime at the Meadows
The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
Millennial Territory Orchestra (MTO), Sexmob at Dizzy’s Club
Oz Noy w. Dennis Chambers & Jimmy Haslip at the Iridium
Cancion Franklin, Marc Delgado at the 11th St. Bar
The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues (10 p.m.)
Wednesday, October 4
The Mallett Brothers Band, Saints & Liars at Cafe Wha? (6:30 p.m.)
John Mayer (solo acoustic), JP Saxe at Madison Square Garden
Yves Tumor, Crack Cloud, Maison Vendetta at Terminal 5
tobi lou, grouptherapy. at Brooklyn Steel
Benny Sings, Dana & Alden at Webster Hall
Gum, Gift at the Bowery Ballroom
Common Kings, Jakobs Castle at the Brooklyn Bowl
Kiana Lede, Phabo at Irving Plaza
Leanna Firestone at the Gramercy Theatre
underscores, Torr at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Roc Marciano at le Poisson Rouge
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
Lutalo, May Rio at Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn
Dead on a Sunday, Night Spins, Llynks at Brooklyn Made
Mustard Service, JW Francis, Ryan Wright at Racket NYC
Millennial Territory Orchestra (MTO), Sexmob at Dizzy’s Club
David Higgins at City Winery NYC
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
Clone, Loveletter, Glimmer at TV Eye
The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes
Ted Russell Kamp, Matt Woods, Robert Cody Maxwell at Skinny Dennis
Les Sans Culottes at Mama Tried
Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7 p.m.)
Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues (10 p.m.)
Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn (11 p,m.)
Thursday, October 5
Japanese Breakfast, Ichiko Aoba at Radio City Music Hall
Brothers Osborne, Fancy Hagood at the Rooftop at Pier 17
Explosions in the Sky, Jim White, Marisa Anderson at the Kings Theatre
Carly Pearce, Adam Doleac at the Town Hall
James Blake at the Knockdown Center
The Midnight, Flamingosis at Brooklyn Steel
Sun Room, Sports Team, Ray Bull at Webster Hall
Miya Folick, Babebee at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Kneecap, Belaganas at the Bowery Ballroom
Jessy Lanza at Racket NYC
Marina Herlop at le Poisson Rouge
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
Joe Russo, Andrew Barr, Brad Barr, Marco Benevento at the Sultan Room
Millennial Territory Orchestra (MTO), Sexmob at Dizzy’s Club
The Courettes at Union Pool
Tenement at Gold Sounds Bar
The Thing, Tilden at Brooklyn Made
Robert Glasper at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
Underground Springhouse, Flowmingos, PEAK at the Brooklyn Bowl
The Blues Project at the Iridium
Ben Reilly at Nublu
Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues (7 p.m.)
Blues People at Terra Blues (10 p.m.)
Days of Wild at the Red Lion