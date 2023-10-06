More Than 100 Great Live Music Events for the Holiday Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 100+ live music events in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, are either postponed or canceled. See the listings below for more than 100 other great live music choices for this holiday weekend.

Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, Leon Thomas at Brooklyn Steel

Pancho Barraza at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 6

Maluma at Madison Square Garden

Sza at Barclays Center

Titas at Radio City Music Hall

Paramore, Amanda Petrusich at Webster Hall

Nick Cave (solo) at the Kings Theatre

Little Feat at the Town Hall

James Blake at the Knockdown Center

Jordan Davis, Kameron Marlowe, Avery Anna at Terminal 5

Becky Hill at Brooklyn Steel

Chai, Font at Warsaw

Everything Everything, Pierre Kwenders at Irving Plaza

Belly, the Parkington Sisters at the Gramercy Theatre

G Flip, Miki Ratsula at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Futurebirds at Brooklyn Bowl

No Joy, Robert Lester Folsom, Tonstartssbandht at the Bowery Ballroom

Colbie Caillat at Racket NYC

Blanco White at Brooklyn Made

Eric Hutchinson at City Winery NYC

Robert Glasper w. Yebba at the Blue Note

Pete Francis at the Loft at City Winery

Soft Machine at the Iridium

Joe Russo, Andrew Barr, Brad Barr, Marco Benevento at the Sultan Room

Cian Ducrot, Braden Bales at Elsewhere Zone One

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Seth Glier at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Twain, Natalie Jane Hill at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Nicotine Dolls, Abbie Roper at Mercury Lounge

J Noa at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Al Menne, Jodi, Grumpy at Purgatory

Nixil at el Bunker del Diablo

Psychosomatic, Nequient, Black Mass at the Bootleg Bar

Highly Effective People, Crystal Robots, Bathysphere at Main Drag Music

Holey Sweater, Joy Buzzer, Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, October 7

Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Nikki Lane at the UBS Arena

Sza at Barclays Center

Black Coffee at Madison Square Garden

Nick Cave (solo) at the Beacon Theatre

Little Feat at the Town Hall

TV Girl, Pearl & the Oysters at Terminal 5

Michelle Zauner, Hua Hsu at Webster Hall

Explosions in the Sky at the Bowery Ballroom

Whitney, Rahill at the Rockaway Hotel

Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers, the Rebirth Brass Band at Brooklyn Steel

Phillip Phillips, Betcha at Irving Plaza

Riovaz at the Gramercy Theatre

Futurebirds, Nicolette & the Nobodies at the Brooklyn Bowl

Son Rompe Pera, la Perla, Hecho en Brooklyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Civic, Loosey, Pyrex at Elsewhere Zone One

Anoushka Shankar at Pioneer Works

Balmorhea, Joseph Shabason at le Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper w. Yebba at the Blue Note

Blanco White, Edwin Raphael at Brooklyn Made

Soft Machine at the Iridium

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Fear at the Brooklyn Monarch

Joe Pug at Cafe Wha?

Sister Nancy at Baby’s All Right

The Red Pears, Mexican Slum Rats, 60 Juno at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Rebelmatic, Maafa, Locked in a Vacancy, Breathing Light, Shoot Da 5, the 1865, Foul Pride at the Meadows

Minibeast, Skull Practitioners, Dan Friel at Mama Tried

Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis

Drip 2.0, Strange but Surf, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, October 8

Luis Miguel at Madison Square Garden

Nick Cave (solo) at the Beacon Theatre

Oxxxymiron at Terminal 5

St. Lucia at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Bob Mould, Jason Narducy at White Eagle Hall

Slander at the Brooklyn Mirage

Explosions in the Sky at the Bowery Ballroom

Wheeler Walker Jr., Dee White at Irving Plaza

Riovaz, Kanii at Racket NYC

Belly at the Gramercy Theatre

Frankie Cosmos, Good Morning at Warsaw

Robert Glasper w. Yebba at the Blue Note

TV Girl, Pearl & the Oysters at the Knockdown Center

Macy Gray at S.O.B.’s

Shawn James, Troy Baker at City Winery NYC

Agent Orange, Spice Pistols at Saint Vitus Bar

Emily Kinney at the Loft at City Winery

Crack Cloud, Kassie Krut at le Poisson Rouge

Mapache, Johnny Payne at Brooklyn Made

Wolves in the Throne Room, Blackbraid, Gaerea, Hoaxed at the Brooklyn Monarch

Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Monday, October 9 (Indigenous Peoples Day)