More Than 100 Great Live Music Events for the Holiday Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 100+ live music events in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Note that the following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, are either postponed or canceled. See the listings below for more than 100 other great live music choices for this holiday weekend.
- Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, Leon Thomas at Brooklyn Steel
- Pancho Barraza at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden
Friday, October 6
- Maluma at Madison Square Garden
- Sza at Barclays Center
- Titas at Radio City Music Hall
- Paramore, Amanda Petrusich at Webster Hall
- Nick Cave (solo) at the Kings Theatre
- Little Feat at the Town Hall
- James Blake at the Knockdown Center
- Jordan Davis, Kameron Marlowe, Avery Anna at Terminal 5
- Becky Hill at Brooklyn Steel
- Chai, Font at Warsaw
- Everything Everything, Pierre Kwenders at Irving Plaza
- Belly, the Parkington Sisters at the Gramercy Theatre
- G Flip, Miki Ratsula at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Futurebirds at Brooklyn Bowl
- No Joy, Robert Lester Folsom, Tonstartssbandht at the Bowery Ballroom
- Colbie Caillat at Racket NYC
- Blanco White at Brooklyn Made
- Eric Hutchinson at City Winery NYC
- Robert Glasper w. Yebba at the Blue Note
- Pete Francis at the Loft at City Winery
- Soft Machine at the Iridium
- Joe Russo, Andrew Barr, Brad Barr, Marco Benevento at the Sultan Room
- Cian Ducrot, Braden Bales at Elsewhere Zone One
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Seth Glier at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Twain, Natalie Jane Hill at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Nicotine Dolls, Abbie Roper at Mercury Lounge
- J Noa at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
- Al Menne, Jodi, Grumpy at Purgatory
- Nixil at el Bunker del Diablo
- Psychosomatic, Nequient, Black Mass at the Bootleg Bar
- Highly Effective People, Crystal Robots, Bathysphere at Main Drag Music
- Holey Sweater, Joy Buzzer, Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, October 7
- Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Nikki Lane at the UBS Arena
- Sza at Barclays Center
- Black Coffee at Madison Square Garden
- Nick Cave (solo) at the Beacon Theatre
- Little Feat at the Town Hall
- TV Girl, Pearl & the Oysters at Terminal 5
- Michelle Zauner, Hua Hsu at Webster Hall
- Explosions in the Sky at the Bowery Ballroom
- Whitney, Rahill at the Rockaway Hotel
- Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers, the Rebirth Brass Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Phillip Phillips, Betcha at Irving Plaza
- Riovaz at the Gramercy Theatre
- Futurebirds, Nicolette & the Nobodies at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Son Rompe Pera, la Perla, Hecho en Brooklyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Civic, Loosey, Pyrex at Elsewhere Zone One
- Anoushka Shankar at Pioneer Works
- Balmorhea, Joseph Shabason at le Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper w. Yebba at the Blue Note
- Blanco White, Edwin Raphael at Brooklyn Made
- Soft Machine at the Iridium
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Fear at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Joe Pug at Cafe Wha?
- Sister Nancy at Baby’s All Right
- The Red Pears, Mexican Slum Rats, 60 Juno at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Rebelmatic, Maafa, Locked in a Vacancy, Breathing Light, Shoot Da 5, the 1865, Foul Pride at the Meadows
- Minibeast, Skull Practitioners, Dan Friel at Mama Tried
- Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis
- Drip 2.0, Strange but Surf, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, October 8
- Luis Miguel at Madison Square Garden
- Nick Cave (solo) at the Beacon Theatre
- Oxxxymiron at Terminal 5
- St. Lucia at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bob Mould, Jason Narducy at White Eagle Hall
- Slander at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Explosions in the Sky at the Bowery Ballroom
- Wheeler Walker Jr., Dee White at Irving Plaza
- Riovaz, Kanii at Racket NYC
- Belly at the Gramercy Theatre
- Frankie Cosmos, Good Morning at Warsaw
- Robert Glasper w. Yebba at the Blue Note
- TV Girl, Pearl & the Oysters at the Knockdown Center
- Macy Gray at S.O.B.’s
- Shawn James, Troy Baker at City Winery NYC
- Agent Orange, Spice Pistols at Saint Vitus Bar
- Emily Kinney at the Loft at City Winery
- Crack Cloud, Kassie Krut at le Poisson Rouge
- Mapache, Johnny Payne at Brooklyn Made
- Wolves in the Throne Room, Blackbraid, Gaerea, Hoaxed at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Monday, October 9 (Indigenous Peoples Day)
- Kim Petras at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Young Fathers at Brooklyn Steel
- Cayucas, Matt Costa, Scoville Unit at Brooklyn Made
- Molly Burch, Christelle Bofale at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nocap, Skilla Baby, Lil Poppa, ITS HAB, LG Malique, 26AR at Irving Plaza
- Jackson Dean, Chase McDaniel at Mercury Lounge
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Diane Lotny Band at the Ear Inn
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues