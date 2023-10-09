Live Music for Rocktober in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. See the listings below for an alternate live music event.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Indigo De Souza at Radio City Music Hall

Tre Burt at Baby’s All Right

Sweeping Promises, Jeanines at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Monday, October 9

Kim Petras at the Brooklyn Mirage

Young Fathers at Brooklyn Steel

Cayucas, Matt Costa, Scoville Unit at Brooklyn Made

Molly Burch, Christelle Bofale at the Bowery Ballroom

Nocap, Skilla Baby, Lil Poppa, ITS HAB, LG Malique, 26AR at Irving Plaza

Jackson Dean, Chase McDaniel at Mercury Lounge

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Diane Lotny Band at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, October 10

Reba McEntire at the Town Hall

Tom Odell, Jane’s Party at Brooklyn Steel

Metric at the Bowery Ballroom

Amigo the Devil at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cian Ducrot, Braden Bales at Irving Plaza

Patrick Droney, Cecilia Castleman at Webster Hall

Holy Fawn, Caracara, lowheaven at Brooklyn Made

Blu DeTiger, We Ani at Baby’s All Right

Veeze at the Gramercy Theatre

Adeem the Artist, Jessye DeSilva at Skinny Dennis

Eva Westphal, Juliette Reilly, Jordan Armstrong, Pan Tèrra, Yancyabril at the Loft at City Winery

S Y Z Y G Y X, Visceral Anatomy, Lal at Saint Vitus Bar

Cyclone Static at Corgi Spirits, Jersey City

Paytra, Private Browsing, Abbie Roper, Specialists, Olivia Hellman at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Milo Z. at the Red Lion

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Theorcolus, Puma Perl, Julius Klein at Nublu

E. James Smith, Matt Turk at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, October 11

Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Homixide Gang at Madison Square Garden

Eric Nam, Alexander Stewart at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Stayc at the Kings Theatre

The Aces, Carol Ades at Brooklyn Steel

Devendra Banhart, Miho Hatori at Webster Hall

Cut Worms, Molly Lewis, John Andrews at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hannah Jadagu, Miloe at the Bowery Ballroom

This Is the Kit, Rozi Plain, Gruff Rhys at le Poisson Rouge

Long Beach Dub Allstars, Passafire, Dale and the Zdubs at the Brooklyn Bowl

Dylan Matthew at Irving Plaza

Robert Glasper w. Norah Jones at the Blue Note

Mutual Benefit at Rough Trade NYC

Jeremie Albino, Benjamin Dakota Rogers at Mercury Lounge

The Good Life, Doom Flower at Brooklyn Made

Coco Montoya at the Iridium

Breakfast Special at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Great Falls at TV Eye

Darsombra, Ala Muerte, the Sally Gates/Zoh Amba/Brian Chase Trio at Mama Tried

Barns, Chilton, los Comprachicos, Double Mint Dragon at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, October 12