Live Music for Rocktober in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. See the listings below for an alternate live music event.
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Indigo De Souza at Radio City Music Hall
- Tre Burt at Baby’s All Right
- Sweeping Promises, Jeanines at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Monday, October 9
- Kim Petras at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Young Fathers at Brooklyn Steel
- Cayucas, Matt Costa, Scoville Unit at Brooklyn Made
- Molly Burch, Christelle Bofale at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nocap, Skilla Baby, Lil Poppa, ITS HAB, LG Malique, 26AR at Irving Plaza
- Jackson Dean, Chase McDaniel at Mercury Lounge
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Diane Lotny Band at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, October 10
- Reba McEntire at the Town Hall
- Tom Odell, Jane’s Party at Brooklyn Steel
- Metric at the Bowery Ballroom
- Amigo the Devil at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cian Ducrot, Braden Bales at Irving Plaza
- Patrick Droney, Cecilia Castleman at Webster Hall
- Holy Fawn, Caracara, lowheaven at Brooklyn Made
- Blu DeTiger, We Ani at Baby’s All Right
- Veeze at the Gramercy Theatre
- Adeem the Artist, Jessye DeSilva at Skinny Dennis
- Eva Westphal, Juliette Reilly, Jordan Armstrong, Pan Tèrra, Yancyabril at the Loft at City Winery
- S Y Z Y G Y X, Visceral Anatomy, Lal at Saint Vitus Bar
- Cyclone Static at Corgi Spirits, Jersey City
- Paytra, Private Browsing, Abbie Roper, Specialists, Olivia Hellman at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Milo Z. at the Red Lion
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Theorcolus, Puma Perl, Julius Klein at Nublu
- E. James Smith, Matt Turk at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, October 11
- Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Homixide Gang at Madison Square Garden
- Eric Nam, Alexander Stewart at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Stayc at the Kings Theatre
- The Aces, Carol Ades at Brooklyn Steel
- Devendra Banhart, Miho Hatori at Webster Hall
- Cut Worms, Molly Lewis, John Andrews at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hannah Jadagu, Miloe at the Bowery Ballroom
- This Is the Kit, Rozi Plain, Gruff Rhys at le Poisson Rouge
- Long Beach Dub Allstars, Passafire, Dale and the Zdubs at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Dylan Matthew at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper w. Norah Jones at the Blue Note
- Mutual Benefit at Rough Trade NYC
- Jeremie Albino, Benjamin Dakota Rogers at Mercury Lounge
- The Good Life, Doom Flower at Brooklyn Made
- Coco Montoya at the Iridium
- Breakfast Special at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Great Falls at TV Eye
- Darsombra, Ala Muerte, the Sally Gates/Zoh Amba/Brian Chase Trio at Mama Tried
- Barns, Chilton, los Comprachicos, Double Mint Dragon at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, October 12
- Queen + Adam Lambert at Madison Square Garden
- Fred Again… at Forest Hills Stadium
- CeCe Winans, Jenn Johnson Todd Dulaney at the Kings Theatre
- Audra McDonald at the 92Y
- Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, Vended at Terminal 5
- SBTRKT, Day Cart & Wig Wam, Data Plan, Very J at the Good Room
- Little Simz, OTG at Brooklyn Steel
- The Mission UK, Chameleons, Theatre of Hate at le Poisson Rouge
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Courtney Barnett at National Sawdust
- Vacations, Last Dinosaurs, Eliza McLamb at Webster Hall
- Kate Bollinger, Sam Burton at the Bowery Ballroom
- French 79, Terror Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robert Glasper w. Norah Jones at the Blue Note
- Yam Haus, Sawyer at Brooklyn Made
- BLP Kosher, Trapland Pat at Irving Plaza
- Sextile, N8NoFace, Pieri at the Meadows
- Stanley Jordan at the Iridium
- Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, Golden Apples at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- LOVRO, Kerosene Hymens, the Ritualists, Fame Junkies at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Mike Stern Band at Drom
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Density, Faith NYC, SoulCake at Nublu
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion