The Best Live Music Choices for a Rocktober Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, October 13

Queen + Adam Lambert at Madison Square Garden

Kid Cudi at the Kings Theatre

Fred Again… at Forest Hills Stadium

Audra McDonald at the 92Y

Gwar, Negative Approach, Cancer Christ at the Palladium Times Square

Diplo at the Brooklyn Mirage

Eldaio Carrion at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Karan Aujla at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Little Simz, OTG at Terminal 5

Chromeo, Ric Wilson, May Rio at Brooklyn Steel

Courtney Barnett at National Sawdust

Andy Frasco and the UN, Cool Cool Cool at the Brooklyn Bowl

TesseracT, Intervals, Alluvial at Irving Plaza

Maude Latour, Devon Again at Webster Hall

Jack Symes & the River House Band, Steven Van Betten, Jacksonport at the Bowery Ballroom

The National Parks, Zach Seabaugh at Brooklyn Made

Drop Nineteens, Greg Mendez at Warsaw

Generationals, mmeadows at Racket NYC

Prep, Vicky Farewell at le Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper w. Norah Jones at the Blue Note

Stanley Jordan at the Iridium

Electric Six, the Surfrajettes, Wiped Out at the Meadows

The Bones of JR Jones, Jarrod Dickenson at Mercury Lounge

The Red Clay Strays, Nolan Taylor at Mercury Lounge

The Dollyrots, King of the Wild Things, Kurt Baker at Heaven Can Wait

Lady Wray at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Student Body, Ron Sexsmith, D. Treut’s Bad Rap at Main Drag Music

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, October 14

Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson at Prudential Center

Fred Again… at Forest Hills Stadium

Alejandro Fernandez at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Steve Hackett at the Town Hall

Diplo at the Brooklyn Mirage

SBTRKT at Brooklyn Steel

Chromeo, Ric Wilson, May Rio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Alex Zurdo at the Palladium Times Square

Andy Frasco and the UN, Cool Cool Cool at the Brooklyn Bowl

The Mary Wallopers, Sam Shackleton at Irving Plaza

Death Bells, Blackwater Holylight at the Market Hotel

The Mission UK at White Eagle Hall

Kings Kaleidoscope, Mike Mains & the Branches at the Gramercy Theatre

Mosh Eisley at the Gramercy Theatre

Blue Hawaii, Izzy Camina at the Bowery Ballroom

Exo Tech at le Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper w. Norah Jones at the Blue Note

Terror Reid, Zotiyac, YVNCC, No Good at Racket NYC

Macy Gray at City Winery NYC

Two Lanes at Brooklyn Made

Worriers at the Broadway

Stanley Jordan at the Iridium

Bre Kennedy, Baerd, Jess Nolan at Mercury Lounge

Artillery, Vapor, Potential Threat at Saint Vitus Bar

Lightheaded at Trans Pecos

Sweat, Falling Stars, Roger That at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Len Price 3, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Steve Kreb & the Maynard G’s, the Chelsea Curve at the Parkside Lounge

Eli “Paperboy” Reed at Union Pool

Michelle Shocked w. Kathleen Supové at Kostabi World

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis

Sunday, October 15