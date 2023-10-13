The Best Live Music Choices for a Rocktober Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, October 13
- Queen + Adam Lambert at Madison Square Garden
- Kid Cudi at the Kings Theatre
- Fred Again… at Forest Hills Stadium
- Audra McDonald at the 92Y
- Gwar, Negative Approach, Cancer Christ at the Palladium Times Square
- Diplo at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Eldaio Carrion at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Karan Aujla at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Little Simz, OTG at Terminal 5
- Chromeo, Ric Wilson, May Rio at Brooklyn Steel
- Karan Aujla at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Courtney Barnett at National Sawdust
- Andy Frasco and the UN, Cool Cool Cool at the Brooklyn Bowl
- TesseracT, Intervals, Alluvial at Irving Plaza
- Maude Latour, Devon Again at Webster Hall
- Jack Symes & the River House Band, Steven Van Betten, Jacksonport at the Bowery Ballroom
- The National Parks, Zach Seabaugh at Brooklyn Made
- Drop Nineteens, Greg Mendez at Warsaw
- Generationals, mmeadows at Racket NYC
- Prep, Vicky Farewell at le Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper w. Norah Jones at the Blue Note
- Stanley Jordan at the Iridium
- Electric Six, the Surfrajettes, Wiped Out at the Meadows
- The Bones of JR Jones, Jarrod Dickenson at Mercury Lounge
- The Red Clay Strays, Nolan Taylor at Mercury Lounge
- The Dollyrots, King of the Wild Things, Kurt Baker at Heaven Can Wait
- Lady Wray at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Student Body, Ron Sexsmith, D. Treut’s Bad Rap at Main Drag Music
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, October 14
- Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson at Prudential Center
- Fred Again… at Forest Hills Stadium
- Alejandro Fernandez at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Steve Hackett at the Town Hall
- Diplo at the Brooklyn Mirage
- SBTRKT at Brooklyn Steel
- Chromeo, Ric Wilson, May Rio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alex Zurdo at the Palladium Times Square
- Andy Frasco and the UN, Cool Cool Cool at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Mary Wallopers, Sam Shackleton at Irving Plaza
- Death Bells, Blackwater Holylight at the Market Hotel
- The Mission UK at White Eagle Hall
- Kings Kaleidoscope, Mike Mains & the Branches at the Gramercy Theatre
- Mosh Eisley at the Gramercy Theatre
- Blue Hawaii, Izzy Camina at the Bowery Ballroom
- Exo Tech at le Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper w. Norah Jones at the Blue Note
- Terror Reid, Zotiyac, YVNCC, No Good at Racket NYC
- Macy Gray at City Winery NYC
- Two Lanes at Brooklyn Made
- Worriers at the Broadway
- Stanley Jordan at the Iridium
- Bre Kennedy, Baerd, Jess Nolan at Mercury Lounge
- Artillery, Vapor, Potential Threat at Saint Vitus Bar
- Lightheaded at Trans Pecos
- Sweat, Falling Stars, Roger That at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Len Price 3, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Steve Kreb & the Maynard G’s, the Chelsea Curve at the Parkside Lounge
- Eli “Paperboy” Reed at Union Pool
- Michelle Shocked w. Kathleen Supové at Kostabi World
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis
Sunday, October 15
- Junior H at the Kings Theatre
- Suicidal Tendencies, H2O, Killing Time, End It at Terminal 5
- Little Dragon, April + Vista at Brooklyn Steel
- Parokya Ni Edgar at Palladium Times Square
- Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
- yeule, Sasami at Webster Hall
- Emarosa, the Dangerous Summer, First and Forever at le Poisson Rouge
- Lancey Foux at Irving Plaza
- The Mission UK, the Chameleons, Theatre of Hate at Saint Vitus Bar
- The Wailers at Sony Hall
- Vintage Trouble at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders w. Dessa, Juliana Hatfield, Freda Love Smith, Ryan Miller, Eugene Mirman at City Winery NYC
- Robert Glasper w. Norah Jones at the Blue Note
- Monuments, For the Fallen Dreams, VRSTY at the Meadows
- Murphy’s Law, The Rumjacks, Bar Stool Preachers, Grade 2 at Saint Vitus Bar
- Lady Wray, 79.5 at Brooklyn Made
- mssv w. Mike Watt, Shellshag at Mercury Lounge
- JOBS at Public Records
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Dang-It Bobbys at Pete’s Candy Store
- Paisley Friends, Emily Frembgen, Nathan Xander at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Hipp Pipps, George Gilmore & the Giblets, American Ambulance at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar