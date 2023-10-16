The Best Live Music for Mid-Rocktober

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, October 16
- Victoria Monet at Terminal 5
- Little Dragon, April + Vista at Brooklyn Steel
- Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Todrick Hall at Webster Hall
- BIA, Lakeyah at Irving Plaza
- demxntia at le Poisson Rouge
- Mk.gee at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alejandro Escovedo, Diane Gentile at City Winery NYC
- Bandits on the Run & Friends at Mercury Lounge
- Murphy’s Law, the Rumjacks, Bar Stool Preachers at Saint Vitus Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, October 17
- Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, Montell Fish at Madison Square Garden
- The Walkmen, Rostam at the Kings Theatre
- Laurie Anderson, Sex Mob at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
- Sexyy Red at Terminal 5
- Thundercat at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Chappell Roan at Brooklyn Steel
- Violent Femmes at Webster Hall
- Barns Courtney, Yonaka, James Bruner at Irving Plaza
- The Beths at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Say She She, Salt Cathedral at the Bowery Ballroom
- L’Rain at Rough Trade NYC
- The Beaches, the Thing at Mercury Lounge
- Messa, Maggot Heart at le Poisson Rouge
- Spellling at the Hall at Elsewhere
- “King” Solomon Hicks, Jake Thistle at City Winery NYC
- Pablo Cruise at Sony Hall
- Crawlers, Big Girl at Elsewhere Zone One
- Dead Tooth, partygirl at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Andy Ezrin Band w. Will Lee, Oz Noy & Clint de Gannon at the Bitter End
- Trixie Whitley at Pete’s Candy Store
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, October 18
- Switchfoot, Alana Springsteen at the Wellmont Theater
- The Darkness, Paris Monster at Terminal 5
- Chappell Roan at Brooklyn Steel
- Loreena McKennitt at the Town Hall
- Sexxy Red at Irving Plaza
- The Beths at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Butcher Brown, Carrtoons at le Poisson Rouge
- Don Broco & the Home Team, Ryan Oakes, the Color 8 at Webster Hall
- Charlie Cunningham, Ethan Tasch at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper w. Amber Navran at the Blue Note
- The Wild Feathers, JB Strauss at the Loft at City Winery
- A Giant Dog, Komodos, Dregs at the Sultan Room
- Sorcha Richardson, Papa at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Will Linley at Mercury Lounge
- Greyhounds at Cafe Wha?
- Daniel Villarreal at Public Records
- The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
- Highly Effective People, Rebelmatic, Serial Poets at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Blues People at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Margie Goldsmith w. French Cookin’ at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, October 19
- Ms. Lauryn Hill & the Fugees at Barclays Center
- My Morning Jacket at the Beacon Theatre
- Loreena McKennitt at the Town Hall
- Noname at Terminal 5
- The Teskey Brothers, Danielle Ponder at Brooklyn Steel
- The Teskey Brothers (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- The Beths at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Soja, Hirie, Mihali at Irving Plaza
- Palehound, Empath at the Bowery Ballroom
- Drugdealer, Immaterial Possession, Foyer Red at le Poisson Rouge
- Between Friends, Blaketheman1000 at Racket NYC
- Demob Happy at Mercury Lounge
- Margo Cilker & the Fader, Humbird at Mercury Lounge
- Proxima Parada, Sean Carroll, Olive Klug at Brooklyn Bowl
- Robert Glasper w. Amber Navran at the Blue Note
- Light Asylum, Heavy Halo, Cuneiform at Elsewhere Zone One
- Moon Walker, Baby Bugs at the Bowery Electric
- Demob Happy, RIP Dunes at Mercury Lounge
- Milly, Rocket, Bedridden at TV Eye
- A Giant Dog, Skorts, Dregs at the Sultan Room
- Sincere Engineer, Cliffdiver, Canadian Rifle at Brooklyn Made
- Decisive Pink at Baby’s All Right
- The Silos, Towncryer, Dave Zolo at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Daddy Long Legs, Lucky 7, Lynne Von, Danny Ray, Jahn Xavier, Billy and Lisa Pidgeon at Berlin
- Damn Tall Buildings at Cafe Wha?
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Tangiers Blues Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion