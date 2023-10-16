The Best Live Music for Mid-Rocktober

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, October 16

Victoria Monet at Terminal 5

Little Dragon, April + Vista at Brooklyn Steel

Matt Corby at the Bowery Ballroom

Todrick Hall at Webster Hall

BIA, Lakeyah at Irving Plaza

demxntia at le Poisson Rouge

Mk.gee at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Alejandro Escovedo, Diane Gentile at City Winery NYC

Bandits on the Run & Friends at Mercury Lounge

Murphy’s Law, the Rumjacks, Bar Stool Preachers at Saint Vitus Bar

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, October 17

Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, Montell Fish at Madison Square Garden

The Walkmen, Rostam at the Kings Theatre

Laurie Anderson, Sex Mob at the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Sexyy Red at Terminal 5

Thundercat at the Brooklyn Mirage

Chappell Roan at Brooklyn Steel

Violent Femmes at Webster Hall

Barns Courtney, Yonaka, James Bruner at Irving Plaza

The Beths at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Say She She, Salt Cathedral at the Bowery Ballroom

L’Rain at Rough Trade NYC

The Beaches, the Thing at Mercury Lounge

Messa, Maggot Heart at le Poisson Rouge

Spellling at the Hall at Elsewhere

“King” Solomon Hicks, Jake Thistle at City Winery NYC

Pablo Cruise at Sony Hall

Crawlers, Big Girl at Elsewhere Zone One

Dead Tooth, partygirl at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Andy Ezrin Band w. Will Lee, Oz Noy & Clint de Gannon at the Bitter End

Trixie Whitley at Pete’s Candy Store

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, October 18

Switchfoot, Alana Springsteen at the Wellmont Theater

The Darkness, Paris Monster at Terminal 5

Chappell Roan at Brooklyn Steel

Loreena McKennitt at the Town Hall

Sexxy Red at Irving Plaza

The Beths at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Butcher Brown, Carrtoons at le Poisson Rouge

Don Broco & the Home Team, Ryan Oakes, the Color 8 at Webster Hall

Charlie Cunningham, Ethan Tasch at the Bowery Ballroom

Robert Glasper w. Amber Navran at the Blue Note

The Wild Feathers, JB Strauss at the Loft at City Winery

A Giant Dog, Komodos, Dregs at the Sultan Room

Sorcha Richardson, Papa at the Hall at Elsewhere

Will Linley at Mercury Lounge

Greyhounds at Cafe Wha?

Daniel Villarreal at Public Records

The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803

Highly Effective People, Rebelmatic, Serial Poets at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Blues People at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Margie Goldsmith w. French Cookin’ at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, October 19