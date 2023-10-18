Barns Courtney – Living the Rock & Roll Dream

Before he took on the bright lights of NYC last night, Barns Courtney spoke with us about the rawness that this era has allowed him to share. Lyrically, musically, personally, professionally, the dedicated musician has vulnerability laced into everything right now.

Barns Courtney, born in the UK, has released two amazing rock and roll albums (2017’sThe Attractions of Youth and 2019’s 404). With these under his belt and a slew of stunning singles, as well, it leaves the impression that David Bowie has been reincarnated. His look, sound, and glam rock chicness modernly carries the torch of the late, great Starman. Courtney’s older hits, “Golden Dandelions” and “99,” are unforgettable melodic tunes that will be stuck in your head for days (and plays these fan favorites while on tour), but the new tracks are just as electrifying.

This time around he is creating a mixed bag, still rocking with his latest singles. “Supernatural,” “Golden,” and “Young in America” all delve into different styles of rock and roll, so it’s clear he’s got more up his sleeve. We had fun learning about that while talking with Barns Courtney about his new album, his shiny style, and what he does to prep for tour with a leader mindset and a dedicated fanbase.

How does this next era of music and this new upcoming project differ from anything else you have done? What do you want the audience to take away from it?

I think with any project I want people to connect on a personal level to the music and the art and extrapolate what they think it’s about rather than listen to me talk about it, but I certainly do have my own particular narrative that runs through this album that I put together. It’s based on a post-apocalyptic cult leader. That’s what music is all about, though – you create the art and you give it away. It’s no longer yours the moment it leaves it your lips.

Your single “Golden” has a very Western vibe to it. Would you agree?

I’m very deeply inspired by composer Ennio Morricone, especially by their first album. “Golden” is an homage to that. Morricone was incredible. He was living in a time when Westerns had rich orchestral soundtracks, which took up enormous budgets because he had to pay all the musicians. He created a genre of music… with limitations, of course.

“Young in America” tells the story of you and your past, back when you were trying to make it as a rock singer here in the States. What would you tell your younger self and other hopeful rock stars trying to make it in the music industry?

I’d say it’s surprisingly simple to achieve your goals if you can learn how to manage your time and discipline yourself. My career and the size of it is direct reflection of how much self-discipline can employ. I think discipline gets a bad rap, like Catholic guilt, but as Abraham Lincoln put it, discipline is choosing between what you want now and what you want the most.

Is David Bowie still an influence to you? Was he a point of inspiration on your new project?

I adore Bowie. He was a lightning rod for popular culture. His influence will continue to permeate society for many years to come. I was enormously influenced on this record by Bowie specifically in terms of character creation. Glam rock is an enormous influence on this visual campaign, but also nineties anime and late sixties retro futurism. I basically took all the things I love and put them together in one project.

Are you on Virgin Records right now?

I’m back on Virgin. I’ve had so many trials and tribulations. I keep signing these deals where the entire company is sold or all the staff leaves and goes everywhere else. I’m the stepchild that no one loves, but I’m used to it now.

You’re still selling out shows, so what is the Barns Courtney live experience like?

Sweaty. I snake around the stage and jump on people. My fans are very sweet. I think it’s a real travesty for artists not to play the songs that got them to where they are. I owe everything to my fans. I always do a mixture and try to play the hits.

How do you mentally prep for the tour?

I love touring. I think that, mentally, I’m always prepared. I love being surrounded by friends and I am a gypsy at heart. I love traveling from place to place. I’m never physically prepared to tour, though. When I’m in a good discipline mindset, I work out and I do HIIT training.

You are originally from the UK, so do you miss anything from your homeland when you’re on tour here?

Milk chocolate and Indian curry. Best Indian food in the world only second to India, of course!

You’ve released three singles in this era so far. Is this indicative of what the new album will sound like?

Not at all. The three singles sound entirely different from each other. I suppose that in of that itself is indicative of the record being a complete smorgasbord of different sounds.

What are you listening to?

100 Gecs and Glass Beams; Glass Beams are like Tame Impala with an Indian twist.

