Spending Friday the 13th With Maude Latour

Don’t let the superstitious date fool you – Friday the 13th was anything but spooky.

Maude Latour is a pop artist through-and-through; melodious and clever and thoughtful and romantic in its indie rock femininity is the sound of her music. The Columbia University graduate is not a spooky starlet – seasonally or otherwise – but rather heartfelt and talented. This upbeat October performance at Webster Hall was just what the day, week, and month needed… which means we couldn’t have been happier to have been there, supposed bad luck date and all.

Photos by Nicole Conflenti