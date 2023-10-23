NYC’s Live Music for This Week in Roctober

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, October 23
- Gregory Alan Isakov, the Milk Carton Kids at the Beacon Theatre
- Faye Webster, Upchuck at Brooklyn Steel
- Kings of Convenience at Webster Hall
- M. Ward, Lostines at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Joep Beving at le Poisson Rouge
- midwxst, Casper Sage at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Krooked Kings, Toledo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Biblioteka, Miranda and the Beat, 95 Bulls, Black Maracas at TV Eye
- Eddie Zuko at Racket NYC
- Hotline TNT at TV Eye
- Matt Andersen at the Loft at City Winery
- Lonesome Ace Stringband at City Vineyard
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, October 24
- Morrissey at the United Palace
- Ben Howard at the Beacon Theatre
- Faye Webster, Upchuck at Brooklyn Steel
- The Dresden Dolls at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kings of Convenience at Webster Hall
- Vagabon, Nourished by Time at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tamar Braxton at Irving Plaza
- Joy Again at Union Pool
- Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog at Public Records
- Cat Clyde at Mercury Lounge
- MX Lonely, Prize Horse, Trembler, Sleepwell at the Bootleg Bar
- Brian Dunne at Baby’s All Right
- Trixie Whitley at Pete’s Candy Store
- Fawn at the Bitter End
- Adam Masterson at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Diane & the Gentle Men at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Wednesday, October 25
- Morrissey at the United Palace
- Faye Webster, Upchuck at Brooklyn Steel
- The California Honeydrops at Webster Hall
- The Dresden Dolls at the Bowery Ballroom
- Siddhartha at Irving Plaza
- Saint Levant at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hawktail, Vasen at le Poisson Rouge
- Gone Gone Beyond, Laura Elliot, Happie at Brooklyn Made
- Thurston Moore at 92Y
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Iam Tongi at the Gramercy Theatre
- Joy Again at Union Pool
- End at Rough Trade NYC
- The Headhunters at Café Wha?
- Suzy Clue, Taraneh, Comet, Sickysab at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Thornes, Honor Among Thieves, Killcode at Arlene’s Grocery
- James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- Ricky Stein at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, October 26
- Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin at Madison Square Garden
- Lady A, Dave Barnes at the Beacon Theatre
- Jorja Smith at the Apollo Theatre
- Gorgon City at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Polyphia, DOMi, JD Beck at Terminal 5
- Slayyyter, Bayli, Miss Madeline at Brooklyn Steel
- San Holo, Droeloe at Webster Hall
- Saint Levant at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Squirrel Flower, Truth Club, Knifeplay at the Bowery Ballroom
- Agar Agar, Discovery Zone, Jazz Lambaux at le Poisson Rouge
- Loyle Carner at Irving Plaza
- Mia x Ally at the Gramercy Theatre
- Aidan Bissett at Racket NYC
- Steve Forbert at the Iridium
- Robert Glasper at the Blue Note
- Anthony Braxton, Wolf Eyes at Pioneer Works
- Lil Tracy at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Ladama at the Brooklyn Bowl
- JOHN, Tunic, A Deer a Horse at Saint Vitus Bar
- Benét at Union Pool
- A Beacon School, S.C.A.B. at Elsewhere Zone One
- Infinity Song, Alemeda at Brooklyn Made
- Blonde Otter, Pan Arcadia at Mercury Lounge
- Psymon Spine, Tilden at Alphaville
- Puzzled Panther, Zopa at the Bowery Electric
- Junior Mack with Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- Eszter Balint & Friends at Barbes
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion