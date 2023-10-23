NYC’s Live Music for This Week in Roctober

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, October 23

Gregory Alan Isakov, the Milk Carton Kids at the Beacon Theatre

Faye Webster, Upchuck at Brooklyn Steel

Kings of Convenience at Webster Hall

M. Ward, Lostines at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Joep Beving at le Poisson Rouge

midwxst, Casper Sage at the Hall at Elsewhere

Krooked Kings, Toledo at the Bowery Ballroom

Biblioteka, Miranda and the Beat, 95 Bulls, Black Maracas at TV Eye

Eddie Zuko at Racket NYC

Hotline TNT at TV Eye

Matt Andersen at the Loft at City Winery

Lonesome Ace Stringband at City Vineyard

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, October 24

Morrissey at the United Palace

Ben Howard at the Beacon Theatre

Faye Webster, Upchuck at Brooklyn Steel

The Dresden Dolls at the Bowery Ballroom

Kings of Convenience at Webster Hall

Vagabon, Nourished by Time at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tamar Braxton at Irving Plaza

Joy Again at Union Pool

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog at Public Records

Cat Clyde at Mercury Lounge

MX Lonely, Prize Horse, Trembler, Sleepwell at the Bootleg Bar

Brian Dunne at Baby’s All Right

Trixie Whitley at Pete’s Candy Store

Fawn at the Bitter End

Adam Masterson at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Diane & the Gentle Men at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, October 25

Morrissey at the United Palace

Faye Webster, Upchuck at Brooklyn Steel

The California Honeydrops at Webster Hall

The Dresden Dolls at the Bowery Ballroom

Siddhartha at Irving Plaza

Saint Levant at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hawktail, Vasen at le Poisson Rouge

Gone Gone Beyond, Laura Elliot, Happie at Brooklyn Made

Thurston Moore at 92Y

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Iam Tongi at the Gramercy Theatre

Joy Again at Union Pool

End at Rough Trade NYC

The Headhunters at Café Wha?

Suzy Clue, Taraneh, Comet, Sickysab at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Thornes, Honor Among Thieves, Killcode at Arlene’s Grocery

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Ricky Stein at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, October 26