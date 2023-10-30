Best Live Music for Halloween Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this Halloween week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been postponed or canceled. See the listings below for an alternate night out.
- Porno for Pyros at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Al Di Meola at Sony Hall
Monday, October 30
- The Gaslight Anthem, Oceanator at White Eagle Hall
- Renee Rapp, Alexander 23, Towa Bird at Terminal 5
- The Hives, Olivia Jean at Brooklyn Steel
- The Damned, Fucked Up, Baby Snakes at Warsaw
- Machine Girl, Hoso Terra Tomo, Macula Dog, Helltekk at Webster Hall
- Lil Skies at Irving Plaza
- Royal & the Serpent, Jutes, Baby Fisher at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- GBH, NIIS, Drunken Rampage at the Brooklyn Monarch
- G.E. Smith w. Southside Johnny at the Iridium
- Aaron Diehl, Tyshawn Sorey at Jazz at Lincoln Center
- Phony PPL at the Blue Note
- Coyle Girelii at Mercury Lounge
- Sally Can’t Dance: In Tribute to the Cramps at the Bowery Electric
- Bad Vacation, Jill Fiore at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Hayden Fogle at Terra Blues
- Eve Silber at the Ear Inn
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
Tuesday, October 31 (Halloween)
- Renee Rapp, Alexander 23, Towa Bird at the Kings Theatre
- The Damned, F**ked Up, Baby Shakes at Irving Plaza
- My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Adult, Kanga at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Paper Kites, the Cactus Blossoms (duo) at Racket NYC
- The Black Lips, the Spits, the Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, CHRISTEENE, cumgirl8, the Mystery Lights, THICK, Daddy Long Legs, 95 Bulls, Abby Jeanne, Tony & the Kiki, SUO, Big Girl, Catcher, Old Lady, Flasyd, Gnarcissists, Bipolar, Ravagers, Tilden, Sid Simons, Mala Vista, Firewall, Tits Dick Ass, Comatosed, Alana Amram at the Knockdown Center, Queens
- Devil Master, Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp, Wet Specimens at Saint Vitus Bar
- Too Many Zooz, Ghost Funk Orchestra at le Poisson Rouge
- Robert Glasper, Common, Musiq Soulchild at Sony Hall
- Phony PPL at the Blue Note
- Vinyl Williams, Spirits of Leo, SHE’S A VAMPIRE at Brooklyn Made
- Trixie Whitley at Pete’s Candy Store
- Birds in the Boneyard at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Density, the Black Angels NYC at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Screamer Party at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, November 1
- Jethro Tull at the Beacon Theatre
- Laufey, Adam Melchor at the Town Hall
- Tinashe, Shygirl, UNiiQU3 at Terminal 5
- grentperez, NEP at Webster Hall
- Kathy Mattea at City Winery NYC
- Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles at Brooklyn Made
- Slow Pulp, Babehoven at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note
- DIIV, draag me, High at White Eagle Hall
- Eric Krasno & Friends with Ivan Neville, Tony Hall, Raymond Weber, Celisse, Matisyahu, Emily King, Molly Tuttle, Robert Randolph at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Kiffness at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lydia Loveless at Baby’s All Right
- Paul Cauthen, Tanner Usrey at Racket NYC
- Meltt, Lovecolor at Baby’s All Right
- Jaboukie at Baby’s All Right
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Elmiene at Public Records
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French and the Alright at the Ear Inn
- Queen V (acoustic) at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, November 2
- Nathaniel Rateliff (solo, acoustic), Kevin Morby at the Kings Theatre
- Laufey, Adam Melchor at the Town Hall
- Renee Rapp, Alexander 23, Towa Bird at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Gera MX, Nanpa Básico at Palladium Times Square
- Tinashe, Shygirl, UNiiQU3 at Terminal 5
- The Japanese House, quinnie at Webster Hall
- Slow Pulp, Babehoven at le Poisson Rouge
- Slow Pulp at Rough Trade NYC
- Mac Sabbath, Cybertronic Spree, Playboy Manbaby at Brooklyn Bowl
- Fievel Is Glauque at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note
- Lucero, Lou Hazel at White Eagle Hall
- The Last Dinner Party, MotherMary at the Bowery Ballroom
- Yahritza y Su Esencia at Irving Plaza
- Tkay Maidza at Racket NYC
- Beauty School Dropout, Not a Toy, Ava Maybee at the Gramercy Theatre
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Blü Eyes, Avery Lynch at Brooklyn Made
- Hairpin at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- Chris Bergson & Ellis Hooks at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion