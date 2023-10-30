Best Live Music for Halloween Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this Halloween week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, have been postponed or canceled. See the listings below for an alternate night out.

Porno for Pyros at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Al Di Meola at Sony Hall

Monday, October 30

The Gaslight Anthem, Oceanator at White Eagle Hall

Renee Rapp, Alexander 23, Towa Bird at Terminal 5

The Hives, Olivia Jean at Brooklyn Steel

The Damned, Fucked Up, Baby Snakes at Warsaw

Machine Girl, Hoso Terra Tomo, Macula Dog, Helltekk at Webster Hall

Lil Skies at Irving Plaza

Royal & the Serpent, Jutes, Baby Fisher at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

GBH, NIIS, Drunken Rampage at the Brooklyn Monarch

G.E. Smith w. Southside Johnny at the Iridium

Aaron Diehl, Tyshawn Sorey at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Phony PPL at the Blue Note

Coyle Girelii at Mercury Lounge

Sally Can’t Dance: In Tribute to the Cramps at the Bowery Electric

Bad Vacation, Jill Fiore at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Hayden Fogle at Terra Blues

Eve Silber at the Ear Inn

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Tuesday, October 31 (Halloween)

Renee Rapp, Alexander 23, Towa Bird at the Kings Theatre

The Damned, F**ked Up, Baby Shakes at Irving Plaza

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Adult, Kanga at the Bowery Ballroom

The Paper Kites, the Cactus Blossoms (duo) at Racket NYC

The Black Lips, the Spits, the Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, CHRISTEENE, cumgirl8, the Mystery Lights, THICK, Daddy Long Legs, 95 Bulls, Abby Jeanne, Tony & the Kiki, SUO, Big Girl, Catcher, Old Lady, Flasyd, Gnarcissists, Bipolar, Ravagers, Tilden, Sid Simons, Mala Vista, Firewall, Tits Dick Ass, Comatosed, Alana Amram at the Knockdown Center, Queens

Devil Master, Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp, Wet Specimens at Saint Vitus Bar

Too Many Zooz, Ghost Funk Orchestra at le Poisson Rouge

Robert Glasper, Common, Musiq Soulchild at Sony Hall

Phony PPL at the Blue Note

Vinyl Williams, Spirits of Leo, SHE’S A VAMPIRE at Brooklyn Made

Trixie Whitley at Pete’s Candy Store

Birds in the Boneyard at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Density, the Black Angels NYC at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Screamer Party at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, November 1

Jethro Tull at the Beacon Theatre

Laufey, Adam Melchor at the Town Hall

Tinashe, Shygirl, UNiiQU3 at Terminal 5

grentperez, NEP at Webster Hall

Kathy Mattea at City Winery NYC

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles at Brooklyn Made

Slow Pulp, Babehoven at the Bowery Ballroom

Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note

DIIV, draag me, High at White Eagle Hall

Eric Krasno & Friends with Ivan Neville, Tony Hall, Raymond Weber, Celisse, Matisyahu, Emily King, Molly Tuttle, Robert Randolph at Brooklyn Bowl

The Kiffness at the Gramercy Theatre

Lydia Loveless at Baby’s All Right

Paul Cauthen, Tanner Usrey at Racket NYC

Meltt, Lovecolor at Baby’s All Right

Jaboukie at Baby’s All Right

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Elmiene at Public Records

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French and the Alright at the Ear Inn

Queen V (acoustic) at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, November 2