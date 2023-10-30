The Brilliance of Ashnikko as Experienced in Brooklyn

Audrey Nuna fans were in for a treat on September 26. The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardener hosted her and the beloved Ashnikko for a pop-filled night you had to be part to truly believe. (We’re still taking about it and it’s been a month. Every photo our photographer took speaks for itself and the feeling in the room.)

Photos by Grace Prachthauser

When headliner Ashnikko took the stage with a pair of dangers in tow, the world stopped. As a visual artist and rapper as much as she is a singer and songwriter, the night was dynamic from the start. Grooving, bending, and bouncing was both choreographed and freestyled while performing some 18 songs, including fan favorites and viral hits. Ashnikko brought the fans in, but also kept the audience captivated during such a whirlwind show and in such a high-energy environment. It was sight to see with both Audrey Nuna and Ashnikko.

Audrey Nuna































Ashnikko

























































