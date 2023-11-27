Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
The Hold Steady at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 1/28/23 / Everynight Charley

End November with Live Music in New York City

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, November 27

  • In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, New Years Day at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Noname, Stout at Brooklyn Steel
  • Styles P, Jadakiss, Brady Watt, Smoke Dza at Irving Plaza
  • Baby Queen at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
  • Joy Askew at the Bitter End
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
  • The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 28

  • Cory Wong, Louis Cato, Meshell Ndegeocello, Chris Thile at Lincoln Center
  • Damien Rice at the Kings Theatre
  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
  • ††† (Crosses) at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Jacquees, Nick LaVelle at Irving Plaza
  • Ama Lou at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Yeek at Brooklyn Made
  • Strawberry Guy, Free Range at Baby’s All Right
  • Raja Kumari at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Rakim, Jungle Bros at Sony Hall
  • The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
  • Milton, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh at Berlin
  • Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
  • Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Wednesday, November 29

  • Doja Cat, Ice Spice at Barclays Center
  • Damien Rice at the Kings Theatre
  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • Flatbush Zombies, Marlon Craft, Remy Banks at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • ††† (Crosses) at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Dylan Matthew at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • George Clanton, Bodysync, Fcukers at Warsaw
  • Jukebox the Ghost at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Baroness, Sheer Mag, Imperial Triumphant at Webster Hall
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Richard Cheese & Lounge against the Machine at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
  • Coven, Lucifer, Early Moods at le Poisson Rouge
  • Strawberry Guy, Free Range at Baby’s All Right
  • mmeadows, Audrey Haddard at Union Pool
  • Le Couleur, Ormiston at the Sultan Room
  • Eszter Balint & Friends at Barbes
  • The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
  • Mariami at Cafe Wha?
  • Friko, OK Cowgirl at Mercury Lounge
  • Sid Simons at Mercury Lounge
  • The Phil Gammage Quartet at Ethyl’s Alcohol
  • Amos Rose & Everything After, the Leah Tash Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, November 30

  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • Beach Fossils, Turnover at the Knockdown Center
  • Darlene Love at the Town Hall
  • Gus Dapperton, Junior Varsity at Webster Hall
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Fixx, Kasim Sultan at the Palladium Times Square
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Jukebox the Ghost at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • KRS-One at S.O.B.’s
  • Allison Russell at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Castrator at Warsaw
  • Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Duke Robillard Band at the Iridium
  • The Gotobeds, Discreet Charms, Blank Account, Bent Branches at Union Pool
  • Another Michael, Jodi at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Jazmin Bean, Lucy Loone at Baby’s All Right
  • The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
  • Ian Lockwood, Meredith Dietz, Rima Parikh at Friends and Lovers
  • Daddy Long Legs, Lucky 7 NYC, the Rousers, Lynne Von, Richard Bacchus, Mitro, Jahn Xavier, Lisa & Billy Pidgeon at the Bowery Electric
  • Pedrito Martinez at Drom
  • Oz Noy-Paul Shaffer-Will Lee-Clint De Ganon at the Bitter End
  • Jelly Kelly, Desert Sharks, Wetsuit, LEONE at Brooklyn Made
  • Eli Waltz, Blue Yonder, Wolf van Elfmand, Emily Frembgen at Alphaville
  • The Val Kinzler Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion