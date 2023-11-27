End November with Live Music in New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Monday, November 27
- In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, New Years Day at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Noname, Stout at Brooklyn Steel
- Styles P, Jadakiss, Brady Watt, Smoke Dza at Irving Plaza
- Baby Queen at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
- Joy Askew at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, November 28
- Cory Wong, Louis Cato, Meshell Ndegeocello, Chris Thile at Lincoln Center
- Damien Rice at the Kings Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
- Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
- ††† (Crosses) at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Jacquees, Nick LaVelle at Irving Plaza
- Ama Lou at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Yeek at Brooklyn Made
- Strawberry Guy, Free Range at Baby’s All Right
- Raja Kumari at the Bowery Ballroom
- Rakim, Jungle Bros at Sony Hall
- The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
- Milton, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh at Berlin
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
Wednesday, November 29
- Doja Cat, Ice Spice at Barclays Center
- Damien Rice at the Kings Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
- Flatbush Zombies, Marlon Craft, Remy Banks at Brooklyn Steel
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- ††† (Crosses) at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Dylan Matthew at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- George Clanton, Bodysync, Fcukers at Warsaw
- Jukebox the Ghost at the Bowery Ballroom
- Baroness, Sheer Mag, Imperial Triumphant at Webster Hall
- The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Richard Cheese & Lounge against the Machine at the Gramercy Theatre
- Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
- Coven, Lucifer, Early Moods at le Poisson Rouge
- Strawberry Guy, Free Range at Baby’s All Right
- mmeadows, Audrey Haddard at Union Pool
- Le Couleur, Ormiston at the Sultan Room
- Eszter Balint & Friends at Barbes
- The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
- Mariami at Cafe Wha?
- Friko, OK Cowgirl at Mercury Lounge
- Sid Simons at Mercury Lounge
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Ethyl’s Alcohol
- Amos Rose & Everything After, the Leah Tash Band at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Thursday, November 30
- LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
- Beach Fossils, Turnover at the Knockdown Center
- Darlene Love at the Town Hall
- Gus Dapperton, Junior Varsity at Webster Hall
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Fixx, Kasim Sultan at the Palladium Times Square
- Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
- Jukebox the Ghost at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- KRS-One at S.O.B.’s
- Allison Russell at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Castrator at Warsaw
- Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Duke Robillard Band at the Iridium
- The Gotobeds, Discreet Charms, Blank Account, Bent Branches at Union Pool
- Another Michael, Jodi at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Jazmin Bean, Lucy Loone at Baby’s All Right
- The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
- Ian Lockwood, Meredith Dietz, Rima Parikh at Friends and Lovers
- Daddy Long Legs, Lucky 7 NYC, the Rousers, Lynne Von, Richard Bacchus, Mitro, Jahn Xavier, Lisa & Billy Pidgeon at the Bowery Electric
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Oz Noy-Paul Shaffer-Will Lee-Clint De Ganon at the Bitter End
- Jelly Kelly, Desert Sharks, Wetsuit, LEONE at Brooklyn Made
- Eli Waltz, Blue Yonder, Wolf van Elfmand, Emily Frembgen at Alphaville
- The Val Kinzler Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion