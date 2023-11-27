End November with Live Music in New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, November 27

In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, New Years Day at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Noname, Stout at Brooklyn Steel

Styles P, Jadakiss, Brady Watt, Smoke Dza at Irving Plaza

Baby Queen at the Bowery Ballroom

The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub

Joy Askew at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, November 28

Cory Wong, Louis Cato, Meshell Ndegeocello, Chris Thile at Lincoln Center

Damien Rice at the Kings Theatre

LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5

Nick Hakim at the Blue Note

††† (Crosses) at the Hall at Elsewhere

Jacquees, Nick LaVelle at Irving Plaza

Ama Lou at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Yeek at Brooklyn Made

Strawberry Guy, Free Range at Baby’s All Right

Raja Kumari at the Bowery Ballroom

Rakim, Jungle Bros at Sony Hall

The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub

Milton, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh at Berlin

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Wednesday, November 29

Doja Cat, Ice Spice at Barclays Center

Damien Rice at the Kings Theatre

LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5

Flatbush Zombies, Marlon Craft, Remy Banks at Brooklyn Steel

The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl

††† (Crosses) at the Hall at Elsewhere

Dylan Matthew at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

George Clanton, Bodysync, Fcukers at Warsaw

Jukebox the Ghost at the Bowery Ballroom

Baroness, Sheer Mag, Imperial Triumphant at Webster Hall

The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Richard Cheese & Lounge against the Machine at the Gramercy Theatre

Nick Hakim at the Blue Note

Coven, Lucifer, Early Moods at le Poisson Rouge

Strawberry Guy, Free Range at Baby’s All Right

mmeadows, Audrey Haddard at Union Pool

Le Couleur, Ormiston at the Sultan Room

Eszter Balint & Friends at Barbes

The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub

Mariami at Cafe Wha?

Friko, OK Cowgirl at Mercury Lounge

Sid Simons at Mercury Lounge

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Ethyl’s Alcohol

Amos Rose & Everything After, the Leah Tash Band at the 11th St. Bar

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, November 30