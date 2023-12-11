December Rocks with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 concerts in the New York City area. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, December 11

Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Woodz at the Kings Theatre

Majid Jordan, Alex Lustig at Brooklyn Steel

Sky Ferreira at Webster Hall

Dogstar, Archer Oh at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Luca Benedetti at Skinny Dennis

Cancion Franklin, Leah Tash at Mercury Lounge

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Tuesday, December 12

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre

Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle

Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Majid Jordan, Alex Lustig at Brooklyn Steel

Odie Leigh. King Strang at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sam Fischer at Baby’s All Right

Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, December 13

Madonna at Barclays Center

Andrea Bocelli, Zucchero at Madison Square Garden

Interpol, Been Stellar at the Beacon Theatre

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre

Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle

Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet at Carnegie Hall

Chuu at the Kings Theatre

Patrick Watson, la Force at Webster Hall

Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Model/Actriz, Current Joys, Swami Sound at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nefesh Mountain at the Greene Space

Sílvia Pérez Cruz at le Poisson Rouge

Betty LaVette at the Iridium

Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

The Amish Outlaws at Café Wha?

Ben Richter, Lily Maase, James Ilgenfritz at Scholes Street Studios

Raegan at Pianos

Pinc Louds (solo) at 96 Tears

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, December 14