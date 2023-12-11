December Rocks with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 concerts in the New York City area. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Monday, December 11
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Woodz at the Kings Theatre
- Majid Jordan, Alex Lustig at Brooklyn Steel
- Sky Ferreira at Webster Hall
- Dogstar, Archer Oh at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Luca Benedetti at Skinny Dennis
- Cancion Franklin, Leah Tash at Mercury Lounge
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
Tuesday, December 12
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Majid Jordan, Alex Lustig at Brooklyn Steel
- Odie Leigh. King Strang at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sam Fischer at Baby’s All Right
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
- Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Regine at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, December 13
- Madonna at Barclays Center
- Andrea Bocelli, Zucchero at Madison Square Garden
- Interpol, Been Stellar at the Beacon Theatre
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle
- Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet at Carnegie Hall
- Chuu at the Kings Theatre
- Patrick Watson, la Force at Webster Hall
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Model/Actriz, Current Joys, Swami Sound at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Nefesh Mountain at the Greene Space
- Sílvia Pérez Cruz at le Poisson Rouge
- Betty LaVette at the Iridium
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
- The Amish Outlaws at Café Wha?
- Ben Richter, Lily Maase, James Ilgenfritz at Scholes Street Studios
- Raegan at Pianos
- Pinc Louds (solo) at 96 Tears
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, December 14
- Madonna at Barclays Center
- Andrea Bocelli, Zucchero at Madison Square Garden
- Interpol, Model/Actriz at the Beacon Theatre
- Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle
- Samara Joy at the Apollo
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, Blind Adam and the Federal League at Webster Hall
- 100 gecs, Tisakorean, Liturgy at the Knockdown Center
- Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Josh Kaufman, Ben Perowsky at the Sultan Room
- Automatic, Thus Love, Public Practice at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Justin Quiles at Irving Plaza
- Two Minutes to Late Night at the Gramercy Theatre
- Betty LaVette at the Iridium
- Bush Tetras, Sediment Club at TV Eye
- The Thing, Shred Flintstone, Big Girl at Main Drag Music
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion