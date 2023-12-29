End 2023 with the Best of NYC’s Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, December 29

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Gogol Bordello, Incendiary Device, Values Here at Brooklyn Bowl

Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel

Glassjaw at Warsaw

Nora En Pure, Enamour, Rezident at the Brooklyn Hangar

Frankie Cosmos, Market, Talulah Paisley at Baby’s All Right

Space Bacon at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Cupcakke at City Winery NYC

Dar Williams, Catie Curtis at the Bell House

Heavy Temple, Sun Voyager, Restless Spirit at Brooklyn Made

Nikki Nair at Public Records

National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Peter Collins at Café Wha?

Will Bernard and Oz Noy w. Josh Dion and Adam Minkoff at the Bitter End

Bill Popp, the Ruminators, Michael G. Potter, Mora Tau, the Brothers Krash, ReWd OneZ, Tiny Pinecones, Crazy Mary, Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Phil Gammage Quartet, Senioritis, DensityBlackCat at Otto’s Shrunken Head

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 30

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Rema, Lola Brooke, 41, Scar Lip, Byron Messia, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Ding Dong, Bunji Garlin, Rupee, Funk Flex, Teejay at Barclays Center

Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Gogol Bordello, C’mgirl8, Mary Shelley at Brooklyn Bowl

Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel

Mickman, Shield, Omnist, Charles Nimbus at the Kings Theatre

Bassnectar, Dorfex Bos, Maidenspace, Cryticflow at Palladium Times Square

Sajjan Raj Vaidya at Terminal 5

Billy Gibbons & Friends at City Winery NYC

This Will Destroy You, Christopher Tignor at le Poisson Rouge

Glassjaw at Warsaw

John Medeski, Billy Martin, Scott Metzger, Nels Cline at Sony Hall

Ann Hampton Callaway at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Winter Nights, Another Demon, Deadtide at the Kingsland Bar

Free Whenever at Stitch Bar & Blues

Rene Lopez at Rockwood Music Hall

Dave Achelis & 8 Ace at Rockwood Music Hall

Blac Rabbit at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Party Nerves, TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Hudson City Rats, Bang Bang Band Girl, Blowdryer Nouveau at the Parkside Lounge

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Sunday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Jade Cicada, Supersillyus, Bwoy de Bhajan, Dendroid at the Kings Theatre

Gogol Bordello, c’mgirl8, Puzzled Panther at Brooklyn Bowl

Tinlicker (DJ set), Booka Shade, Sohmi, Romain Garcia, Naz at the Brooklyn Hangar

Bassnectar, UHNK, Vvvyd, Crypticflow at Palladium Times Square

Jason Ross, Andrew Bayer, Fairlane, Ash Nova, KIMOSABI at Terminal 5

Ship Wreck, KC Lights, Win and Woo at Webster Hall

Kream, Max Styler, Vitorya at Brooklyn Steel

Lion Babe at Deluxx Fluxx

Billy Gibbons & Friends at City Winery NYC

Murphy’s Law, Urban Waste at the Kingsland

Kid Congo Powers & the Pink Monkey Birds, 95 Bulls, the Art Gray Noizz Quintet, the Wand-ers, Fabulous Roman Candles, Jonathan Toubin, Josh Styles, Darky Ramone at TV Eye

The Jamie McLean Band, Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart at the Bitter End

Chiwolf, Code1050, Tiny Pinecones, DensityBlackCat, Brokeneck Girls at the Shillelagh Tavern

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Jackson Scott & Friends at Pangea

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad