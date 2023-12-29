End 2023 with the Best of NYC’s Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Friday, December 29
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Gogol Bordello, Incendiary Device, Values Here at Brooklyn Bowl
Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
Glassjaw at Warsaw
Nora En Pure, Enamour, Rezident at the Brooklyn Hangar
Frankie Cosmos, Market, Talulah Paisley at Baby’s All Right
Space Bacon at Hill Country Barbecue Market
Cupcakke at City Winery NYC
Dar Williams, Catie Curtis at the Bell House
Heavy Temple, Sun Voyager, Restless Spirit at Brooklyn Made
Nikki Nair at Public Records
National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
Peter Collins at Café Wha?
Will Bernard and Oz Noy w. Josh Dion and Adam Minkoff at the Bitter End
Bill Popp, the Ruminators, Michael G. Potter, Mora Tau, the Brothers Krash, ReWd OneZ, Tiny Pinecones, Crazy Mary, Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Phil Gammage Quartet, Senioritis, DensityBlackCat at Otto’s Shrunken Head
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, December 30
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Rema, Lola Brooke, 41, Scar Lip, Byron Messia, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Ding Dong, Bunji Garlin, Rupee, Funk Flex, Teejay at Barclays Center
Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Gogol Bordello, C’mgirl8, Mary Shelley at Brooklyn Bowl
Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
Mickman, Shield, Omnist, Charles Nimbus at the Kings Theatre
Bassnectar, Dorfex Bos, Maidenspace, Cryticflow at Palladium Times Square
Sajjan Raj Vaidya at Terminal 5
Billy Gibbons & Friends at City Winery NYC
This Will Destroy You, Christopher Tignor at le Poisson Rouge
Glassjaw at Warsaw
John Medeski, Billy Martin, Scott Metzger, Nels Cline at Sony Hall
Ann Hampton Callaway at Feinstein’s/54 Below
Winter Nights, Another Demon, Deadtide at the Kingsland Bar
Free Whenever at Stitch Bar & Blues
Rene Lopez at Rockwood Music Hall
Dave Achelis & 8 Ace at Rockwood Music Hall
Blac Rabbit at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Party Nerves, TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Hudson City Rats, Bang Bang Band Girl, Blowdryer Nouveau at the Parkside Lounge
The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad
Sunday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Jade Cicada, Supersillyus, Bwoy de Bhajan, Dendroid at the Kings Theatre
Gogol Bordello, c’mgirl8, Puzzled Panther at Brooklyn Bowl
Tinlicker (DJ set), Booka Shade, Sohmi, Romain Garcia, Naz at the Brooklyn Hangar
Bassnectar, UHNK, Vvvyd, Crypticflow at Palladium Times Square
Jason Ross, Andrew Bayer, Fairlane, Ash Nova, KIMOSABI at Terminal 5
Ship Wreck, KC Lights, Win and Woo at Webster Hall
Kream, Max Styler, Vitorya at Brooklyn Steel
Lion Babe at Deluxx Fluxx
Billy Gibbons & Friends at City Winery NYC
Murphy’s Law, Urban Waste at the Kingsland
Kid Congo Powers & the Pink Monkey Birds, 95 Bulls, the Art Gray Noizz Quintet, the Wand-ers, Fabulous Roman Candles, Jonathan Toubin, Josh Styles, Darky Ramone at TV Eye
The Jamie McLean Band, Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart at the Bitter End
Chiwolf, Code1050, Tiny Pinecones, DensityBlackCat, Brokeneck Girls at the Shillelagh Tavern
Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Jackson Scott & Friends at Pangea
Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad