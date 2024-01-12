Terrific Live Music for Mid-January in the Big Apple

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, January 12
- Tool, Elder at Madison Square Garden
- Rick Springfield (acoustic), Richard Marx (acoustic) at the St. George Theatre, Staten Island
- Plaid, Maude Vôs at Brooklyn Made
- Cheat Codes, Matoma at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Wild Child (duo), John Calvin Abney at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Marc Ribot New Trio w. James Brandon Lewis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sarah Borges and Eric Ambel, the Emily Duff Band at Main Drag Music
- Eli Paperboy Reed, the Harlem Gospel Travelers at Brooklyn Bowl
- Sheer Terror, Wisdom In Chains, the Top Shotta Band at the Meadows
- Tuvergen Band at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Dither, Lee Ranaldo at Public Records
- Matt Butler at the Gibson Suite at the New York Hilton Midtown
- Making Movies, the Sensational Barnes Brothers, los Texmaniacs, AMERI’KANA All-Stars at Joe’s Pub
- Space Fight, Fruitbodies at Tierney’s Tavern
- The Brother Brothers, Nora Brown w. Stephanie Coleman, Jax Hollow at Cafe Wha
- Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Rockwood Music Hall
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country NYC
- Jill Fiore, Kelley Swindall at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 13
- Tool, Elder at Madison Square Garden
- Buffalo Tom at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nate Smith, Dylan Schneider at Irving Plaza
- berlioz at Warsaw
- Amy Helm, Alison Brown, Jill Barber, Teddy Thompson, Nefesh Mountain at le Poisson Rouge
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- BoDeans at City Winery NYC
- The Coffin Daggers, Wiped Out, the Dracu-Las at the Meadows
- Tre Burt at Sleepwalk
- Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
- Bitch, Kaia Kater at Joe’s Pub
- Scotch Mist, Social Creatures, the Upsides at Elsewhere Zone One
- Hervé Coeur at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- FRÄNDER, Tarabband at Scandinavia House
- The Brother Brothers, Nora Brown w. Stephanie Coleman, Jax Hollow at Cafe Wha
- Steve Rondo, Copilot at Mercury Lounge
- Matt Butler at the Gibson Suite at the New York Hilton Midtown
- Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, the Last Throes at Berlin•
- Senioritis, Ross Byron, Stephanie Marie at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, January 14
- Thandiswa Mazwai, Karsh Kale, Yasser Tejeda, Bia Ferreira, Tarta Relena, Lonnie Holley, Bab L’ Bluz, the Villalobos Brothers, el Laberinto del Coco, Balaklava Blues at David Geffen Hall
- Story of the Year, We the Kings, Youth Fountain at Palladium Times Square
- MAVI, Valee, Lexa Gates, Sideshow, Niontay, Annabelle Kline, Teds Budz at Irving Plaza
- Cherry Poppin’ Daddies at the Iridium
- Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Sirintip, Kaki King, Pipo Romero at Joe’s Pub
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Vilray at Scratcher
- The Tess Trio at Book Club
- Michael T. and the Vanities, the Hound Dogs at the Bowery Electric
- Bill Popp, Judy Ann Nock, Artie & Kathy Lamonica at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues