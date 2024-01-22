The Loft of City Winery hosted Light of Day WinterFest ’24

The Light of Day Foundation once again presents a series of concerts designed to raise funds and awareness to combat Parkinson’s Disease. The foundation launched this year’s Winterfest 24 concerts with a program called “Songwriters on the River” at the Loft at City Winery on January 17. The show featured acoustic performances by Paul Collins of Paul Collins’ Beat, Danielia Cotton, Amanda Cross with Derek Cruz, Anthony D’Amato of Fantastic Cat, Joe D’Urso of Stone Caravan, John Easdale and Pete Wood of Dramarama, Adam Ezra, James Maddock, Willie Nile, and Williams Honor. Subsequent WinterFest 24 concerts featuring other artists follow in various New Jersey venues.

[Clockwise from left] Adam Ezra, Paul Collins, Willie Nile, Williams Honor, James Maddock, and Amanda Cross with Derek Cruz / Photos by Everynight Charley

The Light of Day Foundation, Inc., utilizes the power of music to raise money and awareness in its continuing battle against Parkinson’s disease and its related illnesses ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). The not-for-profit agency awards grants to fund research and education, to create and improve therapies, and to provide support for those who suffer from these diseases and their caregivers.

Over the years, Light of Day has grown from a one-day event into a festival spanning 10 days in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area. Past performers at Light of Day have included Bruce Springsteen (numerous appearances), Michael J. Fox, John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Ed Kowalczyk of Live, Darlene Love, Southside Johnny, Jesse Malin, Alejandro Escovedo, Garland Jeffreys, Jakob Dylan, Lucinda Williams, Badly Drawn Boy, Pete Yorn, Gary US Bonds, and John Eddie. Winterfest 24 concerts will continue through January 27. Click here for a full list of remaining events.

