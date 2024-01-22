Warm Up with Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, January 22

Madonna at Madison Square Garden

Steve Earle (solo acoustic), Laura Cantrell at City Winery NYC

Jane’s Party, Sky White Tiger, Island Moons at Heaven Can Wait

Jimmy Whispers, Air Waves at Baby’s All Right

James Maddock & Band at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Tuesday, January 23

Madonna at Madison Square Garden

Future Islands at the Greene Space

Miki Howard at City Winery NYC

Mike Gordon, Robert Walter, Joe Russo, Nick Bockrath at the Sultan Room

Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard

Joey Valence & Brae at Mercury Lounge

The Montvales at Rockwood Music Hall

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Bobbie Lovesong, Dropper, Alana Amram at Berlin

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 24

Rad Museum, Miso, Tabber at Webster Hall

Searows, Daffo at Baby’s All Right

Baby Tate at Baby’s All Right

Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard

Toshi Reagon, BIGLovely at Joe’s Pub

Pharaoh’s Daughter, Basya Schechter at City Vineyard

Augie Bello & Aeden Alvarez at the Bitter End

Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall

The Michael Powers Blues Heritage Band at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Blues People at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 25