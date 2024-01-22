Warm Up with Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, January 22
- Madonna at Madison Square Garden
- Steve Earle (solo acoustic), Laura Cantrell at City Winery NYC
- Jane’s Party, Sky White Tiger, Island Moons at Heaven Can Wait
- Jimmy Whispers, Air Waves at Baby’s All Right
- James Maddock & Band at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Tuesday, January 23
- Madonna at Madison Square Garden
- Future Islands at the Greene Space
- Miki Howard at City Winery NYC
- Mike Gordon, Robert Walter, Joe Russo, Nick Bockrath at the Sultan Room
- Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard
- Joey Valence & Brae at Mercury Lounge
- The Montvales at Rockwood Music Hall
- James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- Bobbie Lovesong, Dropper, Alana Amram at Berlin
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 24
- Rad Museum, Miso, Tabber at Webster Hall
- Searows, Daffo at Baby’s All Right
- Baby Tate at Baby’s All Right
- Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard
- Toshi Reagon, BIGLovely at Joe’s Pub
- Pharaoh’s Daughter, Basya Schechter at City Vineyard
- Augie Bello & Aeden Alvarez at the Bitter End
- Kyle Lacy at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Michael Powers Blues Heritage Band at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Blues People at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Thursday, January 25
- Wednesday, Hotline TNT at Brooklyn Steel
- Meet Me @ the Altar, Honey Revenge, John Harvie, Elliot Lee at Irving Plaza
- Reverend Kristen Michael Hayter at Zankel Hall
- Restless Road, Erin Kinsey at the Gramercy Theatre
- John Sebastian, Jennie Muldaur, Martha Redbone, Jimmy Vivino, Willie Nile, Kate Pierson, Joseph Arthur, Rich Pagano at City Winery NYC
- Searows, Kevin Atwater at Mercury Lounge
- Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Jon Shaw, Jonathan Goldberger at the Sultan Room
- Lauren Calve, Cat Ridgeway, Catterina at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Dylan LeBlanc at Baby’s All Right
- Dana and Alden, Mei Semones at Baby’s All Right
- Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard
- Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra at Joe’s Pub
- Raegan at the Brooklyn Music Kitchen
- The Oz Noy Jazz Quartet at the Bitter End
- Toshi Reagon, BIGLovely at Joe’s Pub
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar