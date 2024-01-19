Hot Live Music for a Cold Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, January 19

Black Pumas, Digable Planets at Radio City Music Hall

Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel

Slick Rick at the Brooklyn Bowl

Poison the Well at Warsaw

Juice, the Hails at Irving Plaza

John Vincent III at the Bowery Ballroom

Tony Trischka & Friends at City Winery NYC

Samara Joy at the Blue Note

Harriet Stubbs at le Poisson Rouge

Boricua Legends at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Jerry Joseph at City Vineyard

Model Citizen, Girls on Grass, Rivera at Baby’s All Right

Lizzie No at Union Pool

SunSquabi, Parkbreezy at Brooklyn Made

Kevin Drew, Zoon at Public Records

The Narcotix, 13th Law, Keyanna Hutchinson at Sleepwalk

Jill Fiore, Puma Perl & Joe Sztabnik at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Jon Lampley at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

flezaDoza at the Organic Grill

Kolker at the Bitter End

Big Frank & the Healers at la Nacional

Emy and the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 20

Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel

Chanel Beads, Donna Missal, DREA (DJ), Frankie Cosmos, keiyaA, Kevin Devine, LustSickPuppy, NOIA, Nourished by Time, Pom Pom Squad, Youbet, Milly Tamarez at the Bowery Ballroom

Poison the Well, Indecision, Skycamefalling, Excide at Warsaw

Samara Joy at the Blue Note

The Dream Syndicate, Vicki Peterson, John Cowsill at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Dan Bern at Mercury Lounge

Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery

The Salt Collective at White Eagle Hall

Kevin Drew, Zoon at Public Records

Rogê at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Margie Goldsmith w. French Cookin’ at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Phil Gammage Quartet at the Shrine

L’il Mo & the Monicats at Connolly’s Klub 45

Patti Rothberg, Deep Drags, the Graveyardz at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Squirrels from Hell at Silvana

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, January 21

Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Bowl

Samara Joy at the Blue Note

Model Citizen, Bayaz at Baby’s All Right

Matt Pryor at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Tension*, Winterwolf, Redwoods, Mickey’s Crew, the Giveups at the Bowery Electric

Life in a Blender at Joe’s Pub

The Hipp Pipps, Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers, Voodini at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End

Kathena Bryant & the Hippy Nuts at Cowgirl

Ross Byron, Yvonne Sotomayer & Kenn Rowell, Michael G. Potter at Two Bridges Luncheonette

In Confidence at Book Club

Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues