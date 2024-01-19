Hot Live Music for a Cold Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, January 19
Black Pumas, Digable Planets at Radio City Music Hall
Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
Slick Rick at the Brooklyn Bowl
Poison the Well at Warsaw
Juice, the Hails at Irving Plaza
John Vincent III at the Bowery Ballroom
Tony Trischka & Friends at City Winery NYC
Samara Joy at the Blue Note
Harriet Stubbs at le Poisson Rouge
Boricua Legends at the David Rubenstein Atrium
Jerry Joseph at City Vineyard
Model Citizen, Girls on Grass, Rivera at Baby’s All Right
Lizzie No at Union Pool
SunSquabi, Parkbreezy at Brooklyn Made
Kevin Drew, Zoon at Public Records
The Narcotix, 13th Law, Keyanna Hutchinson at Sleepwalk
Jill Fiore, Puma Perl & Joe Sztabnik at Two Bridges Luncheonette
Jon Lampley at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
flezaDoza at the Organic Grill
Kolker at the Bitter End
Big Frank & the Healers at la Nacional
Emy and the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues
Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 20
Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
Chanel Beads, Donna Missal, DREA (DJ), Frankie Cosmos, keiyaA, Kevin Devine, LustSickPuppy, NOIA, Nourished by Time, Pom Pom Squad, Youbet, Milly Tamarez at the Bowery Ballroom
Poison the Well, Indecision, Skycamefalling, Excide at Warsaw
Samara Joy at the Blue Note
The Dream Syndicate, Vicki Peterson, John Cowsill at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
Dan Bern at Mercury Lounge
Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer at the Loft at City Winery
The Salt Collective at White Eagle Hall
Kevin Drew, Zoon at Public Records
Rogê at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
Margie Goldsmith w. French Cookin’ at Stitch Bar & Blues
The Phil Gammage Quartet at the Shrine
L’il Mo & the Monicats at Connolly’s Klub 45
Patti Rothberg, Deep Drags, the Graveyardz at Two Bridges Luncheonette
Squirrels from Hell at Silvana
The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, January 21
Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Bowl
Samara Joy at the Blue Note
Model Citizen, Bayaz at Baby’s All Right
Matt Pryor at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
Tension*, Winterwolf, Redwoods, Mickey’s Crew, the Giveups at the Bowery Electric
Life in a Blender at Joe’s Pub
The Hipp Pipps, Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers, Voodini at Otto’s Shrunken Head
Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
Kathena Bryant & the Hippy Nuts at Cowgirl
Ross Byron, Yvonne Sotomayer & Kenn Rowell, Michael G. Potter at Two Bridges Luncheonette
In Confidence at Book Club
Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Pioneers at Terra Blues