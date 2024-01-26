Live Music for a Late January Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, January 26
Beartooth, the Plot In You, Invent, Animate, Sleep Theory at Palladium Times Square
Oliver Tree, Fidlar at the Hammerstein Ballroom
Torres, Aisha Burns at the Hall at Elsewhere
Galactic, Eddie V at the Brooklyn Bowl
Snakehips at Avant Gardner
Mick Jenkins, TOBi at Racket NYC•
The Chisel, Home Front, Beton Arme, Abism at the Bowery Ballroom
Amber Liu, Marielle Kraft at Irving Plaza
zzzahara, Indie Anthony, Shower Curtain at Elsewhere Zone One
The Smithereens w. Robin Wilson at Sony Hall
Bobby Rush, Shamekia Copeland at the Appel Room
Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter at le Poisson Rouge
Joseph Arthur, Diane Gentile at Berlin
Dystinct at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
The Bones of JR Jones, Billy Keane at Baby’s All Right
Mo Troper at Rough Trade NYC
Hazmat Modine at Symphony Hall
Laura Galindo, Stello, Juno Roome, Dreamphone at Brooklyn Made
Charlie Blasberg, Eyeglasses at the Bowery Electric
Burnt Sugar at the David Rubenstein Atrium
Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard
Toshi Reagon, BIGLovely at Joe’s Pub
Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra at Joe’s Pub
Danny & the Bad Boyz at Stitch Bar & Blues
Jill Fiore, Carissa Johnson at Two Bridges Luncheonette
SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
The Joe Taino Group at the Bitter End
Saturday, January 27
Morat at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Milk Carton Kids, Alix Page at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Galactic, Kendra Morris at the Brooklyn Bowl
Longwave at the Bowery Ballroom
ESG, Sean Sato at the Hall at Elsewhere
Bobby Rush, Shamekia Copeland at the Appel Room
Triple Charm at the Gramercy Theatre
Hot Rod Circuit, Punchline, Sharkswimmer at le Poisson Rouge
T3 at the Iridium
V $ X V PRiNCE, Ulukmanapo, Begish, De Lacure at Racket NYC
Burnt Sugar Arkestra at the David Rubenstein Atrium
Pat McGee & Friends at City Vineyard
Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard
Lauren Calve, Cat Ridgeway, Vanessa Silberman at Two Bridges Luncheonette
Thanks for Coming, Kolb, Frances Chang, Nara’s Room at the Hart Bar
Toshi Reagon & Friends at Joe’s Pub
Sofia Rei and Jorge Roeder at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
The TarantinosNYC at Parkside Lounge
Dream Prescription at 18th Ward Brewing
Molly Ruth at the Bitter End
Michael G. Potter at the Organic Grill
Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, January 28
Ian Sweet, Please Don’t Destroy, Lexie at the Bowery Ballroom
Juliana Hatfield at City Winery
Sarah Kang, Jackson Lundy at le Poisson Rouge
Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard
Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
DensityBlackCat, Magic Forest, Eric C. Neher at Two Bridges Luncheonette
The Íllars at Book Club
The Pioneers at Terra Blues