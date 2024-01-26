Live Music for a Late January Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, January 26

Beartooth, the Plot In You, Invent, Animate, Sleep Theory at Palladium Times Square

Oliver Tree, Fidlar at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Torres, Aisha Burns at the Hall at Elsewhere

Galactic, Eddie V at the Brooklyn Bowl

Snakehips at Avant Gardner

Mick Jenkins, TOBi at Racket NYC•

The Chisel, Home Front, Beton Arme, Abism at the Bowery Ballroom

Amber Liu, Marielle Kraft at Irving Plaza

zzzahara, Indie Anthony, Shower Curtain at Elsewhere Zone One

The Smithereens w. Robin Wilson at Sony Hall

Bobby Rush, Shamekia Copeland at the Appel Room

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter at le Poisson Rouge

Joseph Arthur, Diane Gentile at Berlin

Dystinct at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Bones of JR Jones, Billy Keane at Baby’s All Right

Mo Troper at Rough Trade NYC

Hazmat Modine at Symphony Hall

Laura Galindo, Stello, Juno Roome, Dreamphone at Brooklyn Made

Charlie Blasberg, Eyeglasses at the Bowery Electric

Burnt Sugar at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard

Toshi Reagon, BIGLovely at Joe’s Pub

Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra at Joe’s Pub

Danny & the Bad Boyz at Stitch Bar & Blues

Jill Fiore, Carissa Johnson at Two Bridges Luncheonette

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Joe Taino Group at the Bitter End

Saturday, January 27

Morat at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

The Milk Carton Kids, Alix Page at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Galactic, Kendra Morris at the Brooklyn Bowl

Longwave at the Bowery Ballroom

ESG, Sean Sato at the Hall at Elsewhere

Bobby Rush, Shamekia Copeland at the Appel Room

Triple Charm at the Gramercy Theatre

Hot Rod Circuit, Punchline, Sharkswimmer at le Poisson Rouge

T3 at the Iridium

V $ X V PRiNCE, Ulukmanapo, Begish, De Lacure at Racket NYC

Burnt Sugar Arkestra at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Pat McGee & Friends at City Vineyard

Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard

Lauren Calve, Cat Ridgeway, Vanessa Silberman at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Thanks for Coming, Kolb, Frances Chang, Nara’s Room at the Hart Bar

Toshi Reagon & Friends at Joe’s Pub

Sofia Rei and Jorge Roeder at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

The TarantinosNYC at Parkside Lounge

Dream Prescription at 18th Ward Brewing

Molly Ruth at the Bitter End

Michael G. Potter at the Organic Grill

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, January 28

Ian Sweet, Please Don’t Destroy, Lexie at the Bowery Ballroom

Juliana Hatfield at City Winery

Sarah Kang, Jackson Lundy at le Poisson Rouge

Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Ethan Iverson at the Village Vanguard

Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End

DensityBlackCat, Magic Forest, Eric C. Neher at Two Bridges Luncheonette

The Íllars at Book Club

The Pioneers at Terra Blues