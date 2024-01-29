Recommended Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, January 29
- Madonna at Madison Square Garden
- André 3000 at the Crown Hill Theatre
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds at City Winery NYC
- G.E. Smith, Simon Kirke & Valerie June at the Iridium
- Phony PPL at the Blue Note
- Clancy Bone at the Bitter End
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
Tuesday, January 30
- Briston Maroney, Phoebe Go at Webster Hall
- G. Love & Special Sauce, Jakobs Castle at City Winery NYC
- Valerie June at Café Carlyle
- Jill Sobule at Joe’s Pub
- Toshi Reagon, Meshell Ndegeocello, Helga Davis, Joan as Policewoman, Nona Hendryx, Morley, Catherine Russell, Tariq Al-Sabir at Joe’s Pub
- Phony PPL at the Blue Note
- Los Esplifs, Mei Semones at Union Pool
- Josephine, SUO, Adam Amram Family Band, Alana Amram at Berlin
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 31
- Justin Timberlake at Irving Plaza
- Brad Mehldau at Zankel Hall
- André 3000 at the Blue Note
- Briston Maroney, Phoebe Go at Webster Hall
- Mayer Hawthorne, Chulita Vinyl Club at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- G. Love & Special Sauce, Jakobs Castle at City Winery NYC
- Valerie June at Café Carlyle
- William Tyler & the Impossible Truth, Adeline Hotel at le Poisson Rouge
- Sweetboy, Couvo, Emily Gabriele at Mercury Lounge
- Toshi Reagon, BIGLovely Unplugged, Chris Bruce, Michelle Dorrance, Carla Duren, Ganessa James, Juliette Jones, Shirazette Tinnin, Carla Duren & Josette Newsam at Joe’s Pub
- Eric Andersen w, Steve Addabbo at the Bitter End
- Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, February 1
- Chris Thile and Billy Strings at David Geffen Hall
- Big Daddy Kane, Funkmaster Flex at City Winery NYC
- André 3000 at the Blue Note
- The Record Company, Jesse Ahern at the Bowery Ballroom
- Valerie June at Café Carlyle
- Tomberlin (solo), Allegra Krieger at Sundown, Queens
- Ruin Lust, Diabolic Oath, Bog Body at Saint Vitus Bar
- Short Porch, Pamphlets, Looms, Uncle Skunk at Brooklyn Made
- Rip Dunes, Michael Ian Cummings, Swear Tapes at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Nova One at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- Brian Mitchell at the Bitter End
- The Oz Noy Jazz Trio at the Bitter End
- Chris Campion at the Bitter End
- Wormburner at the 11th St. Bar
- Vince Tozzi & the Bigtime Nobodies at the Shrine World Music Venue
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Sammy Virgi at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion