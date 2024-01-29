Recommended Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, January 29

Madonna at Madison Square Garden

André 3000 at the Crown Hill Theatre

The Fabulous Thunderbirds at City Winery NYC

G.E. Smith, Simon Kirke & Valerie June at the Iridium

Phony PPL at the Blue Note

Clancy Bone at the Bitter End

David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Tuesday, January 30

Briston Maroney, Phoebe Go at Webster Hall

G. Love & Special Sauce, Jakobs Castle at City Winery NYC

Valerie June at Café Carlyle

Jill Sobule at Joe’s Pub

Toshi Reagon, Meshell Ndegeocello, Helga Davis, Joan as Policewoman, Nona Hendryx, Morley, Catherine Russell, Tariq Al-Sabir at Joe’s Pub

Phony PPL at the Blue Note

Los Esplifs, Mei Semones at Union Pool

Josephine, SUO, Adam Amram Family Band, Alana Amram at Berlin

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Blues People at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 31

Justin Timberlake at Irving Plaza

Brad Mehldau at Zankel Hall

André 3000 at the Blue Note

Briston Maroney, Phoebe Go at Webster Hall

Mayer Hawthorne, Chulita Vinyl Club at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

G. Love & Special Sauce, Jakobs Castle at City Winery NYC

Valerie June at Café Carlyle

William Tyler & the Impossible Truth, Adeline Hotel at le Poisson Rouge

Sweetboy, Couvo, Emily Gabriele at Mercury Lounge

Toshi Reagon, BIGLovely Unplugged, Chris Bruce, Michelle Dorrance, Carla Duren, Ganessa James, Juliette Jones, Shirazette Tinnin, Carla Duren & Josette Newsam at Joe’s Pub

Eric Andersen w, Steve Addabbo at the Bitter End

Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar

Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, February 1