Rock the Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 9
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Jodeci, Robin Thicke, Faith Evans, Brian McKnight, Kenny Lattimore, Silk, the Lox at Barclays Center
- Treach, Sean Paul, Lisa Lisa, Rakim, the Lox, KRS-One, M.O.P., TKA, Rubén Blades, George Lamond, the Jungle Brothers, Lisette Melendez, Nina Sky, the Beatnuts, Don Chezina, Two without Hats w. Angel Deleon, the Diaz Brothers w. DJ Doo Wop, Strafe at Radio City Music Hall
- Tiesto at the Brooklyn Hangar
- Audra McDonald at the Kaufmann Concert Hall at 92NY
- Ute Lemper at Zankel Hall
- Tinashe, UNiiQU3 at Terminal 5
- MxPx, the Ataris at Webster Hall
- Max at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ali Gatie at Irving Plaza
- The Ocean, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Shy Low at the Brooklyn Monarch
- No Vacation, French Cassettes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Prayers, Trouble Andrew, Kreaturelagoth at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Griff at le Poisson Rouge
- Peekaboo, LYNY, Wink at Brooklyn Steel
- Shallow Alcove, Sabrina Song, Grace Gardner at Brooklyn Made
- Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius, Ad Astra at the Iridium
- Fondude at the Loft at City Winery
- Saddlemen, Bogus Rex, the Fitzgeralds, Border Collie at the Bowery Electric
- Ethnic Heritage Ensemble at the Brooklyn Music School Theater
- C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Matt Langone and the Big Heat, the Cody Melville Band, True Mongrel Hearts at Berlin
- Lulu Lewis at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, February 10
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Rey Ruiz, Wilfredo Vargas at Radio City Music Hall
- Marisela at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, Gates to Hell at Palladium Times Square
- Dillon Francis at the Marquee
- Rezz at the Brooklyn Hangar
- Patti Smith & Lenny Kaye at the Bowery Ballroom
- Squid, Water from Your Eyes at Brooklyn Steel
- Ali Gatie at Warsaw
- Madi Diaz at Rough Trade NYC
- Home Is Where, Macseal, Ogbert the Nerd, Ok Cuddle at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Eartheater, Vegyn, Liv.e, RXKNephew, underscores, 454, Roy Blair, James Ivy, Alice Longyu Gao, DJ_Dave, MGNA Carter, Sara King at the Knockdown Center
- Elyanna at Irving Plaza
- Halie Loren at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- Odetta Hartman at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Go Ahead and Die, Bodybox, Half Heard Voices at Saint Vitus Bar
- Another Demon at Wild Goose
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- Junco Partners at the Bitter End
- Purple Pam & the Flipman, Doctor Dan’s Music Show at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, February 11
- Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky, Patty Larkin at City Winery NYC
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Susan Mitchell, Larry Block, Artie & Kathy Lamonica at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Cat London at Book Club
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues