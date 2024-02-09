Rock the Weekend with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 9

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Jodeci, Robin Thicke, Faith Evans, Brian McKnight, Kenny Lattimore, Silk, the Lox at Barclays Center

Treach, Sean Paul, Lisa Lisa, Rakim, the Lox, KRS-One, M.O.P., TKA, Rubén Blades, George Lamond, the Jungle Brothers, Lisette Melendez, Nina Sky, the Beatnuts, Don Chezina, Two without Hats w. Angel Deleon, the Diaz Brothers w. DJ Doo Wop, Strafe at Radio City Music Hall

Tiesto at the Brooklyn Hangar

Audra McDonald at the Kaufmann Concert Hall at 92NY

Ute Lemper at Zankel Hall

Tinashe, UNiiQU3 at Terminal 5

MxPx, the Ataris at Webster Hall

Max at the Bowery Ballroom

Ali Gatie at Irving Plaza

The Ocean, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Shy Low at the Brooklyn Monarch

No Vacation, French Cassettes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Prayers, Trouble Andrew, Kreaturelagoth at the Hall at Elsewhere

Griff at le Poisson Rouge

Peekaboo, LYNY, Wink at Brooklyn Steel

Shallow Alcove, Sabrina Song, Grace Gardner at Brooklyn Made

Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius, Ad Astra at the Iridium

Fondude at the Loft at City Winery

Saddlemen, Bogus Rex, the Fitzgeralds, Border Collie at the Bowery Electric

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble at the Brooklyn Music School Theater

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at Connolly’s Klub 45

Matt Langone and the Big Heat, the Cody Melville Band, True Mongrel Hearts at Berlin

Lulu Lewis at Two Bridges Luncheonette

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, February 10

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Rey Ruiz, Wilfredo Vargas at Radio City Music Hall

Marisela at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, Gates to Hell at Palladium Times Square

Dillon Francis at the Marquee

Rezz at the Brooklyn Hangar

Patti Smith & Lenny Kaye at the Bowery Ballroom

Squid, Water from Your Eyes at Brooklyn Steel

Ali Gatie at Warsaw

Madi Diaz at Rough Trade NYC

Home Is Where, Macseal, Ogbert the Nerd, Ok Cuddle at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Eartheater, Vegyn, Liv.e, RXKNephew, underscores, 454, Roy Blair, James Ivy, Alice Longyu Gao, DJ_Dave, MGNA Carter, Sara King at the Knockdown Center

Elyanna at Irving Plaza

Halie Loren at the David Rubinstein Atrium

Odetta Hartman at Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Go Ahead and Die, Bodybox, Half Heard Voices at Saint Vitus Bar

Another Demon at Wild Goose

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Junco Partners at the Bitter End

Purple Pam & the Flipman, Doctor Dan’s Music Show at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, February 11