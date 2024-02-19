Guide to Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60 concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 19 (Presidents Day)
- The Veils (solo) at City Winery NYC
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Rene Lopez at Pete’s Candy Store
- Allen Gogarty at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Tuesday, February 20
- †††(Crosses) at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- October London, J. Brown, the Shindellas at Brooklyn Steel
- Alan Walker at Avant Gardner
- The Prize Fighter Inferno, Carobae at Webster Hall
- Evan Honer, Jesse Woods at Bowery Ballroom
- Steve Earle (solo acoustic), Chris Pierce at City Winery
- John Medeski, Joe Russo & Nels Cline at the Sultan Room
- Rebirth Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Molly Parden, Son of Cloud at Sundown
- J. Robbins, Savak at Union Pool
- Grace Bergere, Thomas Simon Vortex, Sami Cuervo at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, February 21
- Mitski, Tamino at the Beacon Theatre
- This Is the Kit, Sam Amidon at the Murmrr Theater
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo at City Winery NYC
- Raffaella, Why Not at Baby’s All Right
- Rebirth Brass Band at the Blue Note
- James Mastro, Bedsit Poets, Christine Smith & Victor Camozzi, Karyn Kuhl & the Gang at the Bowery Electric
- Carver Commodore, Brother Moses, Redeye at Heaven Can Wait
- Eliza Edens, Louisa Stancioff, Stello at Elsewhere Zone One
- Todd Carey, Leah Marlene at Cafe Wha?
- Knifethrower, Puzzled Panther at Baby’s All Right
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- August Wells at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, February 22
- Pantera, Lamb of God, Child Bite at Madison Square Garden
- Mitski, Tamino at the Beacon Theatre
- Real Estate at Union Pool
- White Denim, Basic at Brooklyn Bowl
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Upper Wilds, Channel Vessel at TV Eye
- Ekkstacy, Alex Sucks at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bob Schneider (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Daley, JeRonelle at le Poisson Rouge
- Tyler Ramsey at Mercury Lounge
- Das Damen, Sit ‘n’ Spin, Joudy at the Bowery Electric
- Joshua Crumbly w. Samora Pinderhughes, Slowspin, Michael Rocketship at the Sultan Room
- Garcia Peoples, Masaaki at Nublu
- Rebirth Brass Band at the Blue Note
- House of Harm, Taraneh, Reduction Plan at Baby’s All Right
- S.C.A.B., Namesake, Bindy, Pamphlets at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Little Slugger, gobbinjr, Fair Visions, Otracami at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- The Oz Noy Jazz Quartet at the Bitter End
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion