Catch On-the-Rise Music Acts This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 23
- Chelsea Cutler, Yoke Lore at Radio City Music Hall
- Mitski, Tamino at the Beacon Theatre
- Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Taylor Goldsmith, Ryan Miller, Meg Duffy, Jenn Wasner, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Rett Madison, Robert Ellis, Phil Cook at Carnegie Hall
- The Blue Note Quintet at Symphony Space
- Lil Tecca, SoFaygo, Tana, Chow Lee at Terminal 5
- Indigo De Souza, Truth Club at Brooklyn Steel
- Real Estate at Rough Trade NYC
- Tanner Usrey, JD Clayton at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hauschka, Christopher Tignor at le Poisson Rouge
- Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins at City Winery NYC
- Griffin House at the Loft at City Winery
- Dennis Lichtman & Jerron Paxton at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Jack O’Neill at City Vineyard
- Flat Old World at Caveat
- MX Lonely at Trans-Pecos
- Vonnie Whatever & the Whoevers, Mer, Awksymoron at Brooklyn Made
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Soulcake at Pangea Front Lounge
- Lulu Lewis at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, February 24
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Aimee Mann at Radio City Music Hall
- BamBam at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Mitski, Tamino at the Beacon Theatre
- Kandace Springs at Zankel Hall
- Thursday, Rival Schools, Many Eyes at Irving Plaza
- Ricky Montgomery, Noah Floersch at Terminal 5
- Ryan Beatty at Brooklyn Steel
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Alan Sparhawk, Marina Herlop, Maria BC at the Knockdown Center
- Jess Williamson at the Bowery Ballroom
- Shea Coulee, Monét X Change, LaLa Ri at Warsaw
- Tkay Maidza at Racket NYC
- Anaka, Metafier, ExZakked at the Meadows
- Another Demon, Necrostalker, Epochsis, Winter Nights, Chaka at Main Drag Music
- Adi Oasis, Miranda Joan at le Poisson Rouge
- Monica Passin w. Greta Tristram at Pangea
- Fawn at the Bitter End
- Molly Ruth at the Bitter End
- Lili Vakili w. Joel Dorow, Son of Jacob, lil’ mamou at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Fandango NYC at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, February 25
- Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes at Carnegie Hall
- Enanitos Verdes at Irving Plaza
- Murda at Webster Hall
- Eternal Champion, Sumerlands, Legendry, Drifter at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Eric Bellinger, Zae France at Warsaw
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Christeene, Claywoman, Amy Sedaris, Leah Hennessey at the Parkside Lounge
- Sound Liberation Trio at Nublu 151
- Niambi Ra & Blackstarz at Groove
- Magic Forest NYC, MimseyMac, Jennifer Blowdryer & Dan Dubelman, Rick Eckerle at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues