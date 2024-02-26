End February with Rocking Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 26
- Joan Baez, Gogol Bordello, Maggie Rogers, Philip Glass & Laurie Anderson, Bowen Yang, Christian Lee Hutson, Maya Hawke, the Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, Jlin, the Scorchio Quartet at Carnegie Hall
- Mitski, Sunny War at the Kings Theatre
- The Kills, the Paranoyds at Webster Hall
- Destin Conrad, Amaria at Irving Plaza
- Kathy Zimmer, Henki Skidu at Mercury Lounge
- Joy Askew at the Bitter End
- Dragon Redux, Puma Perl, the Bowery Boys, DensityBlackCat at Berlin
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
Tuesday, February 27
- Mitski, Sunny War at the Kings Theatre
- The Kills, Heartworms at Webster Hall
- Code Orange, Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Vansire, Toledo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rosanne Cash at City Winery NYC
- Devon Ross at Rough Trade NYC
- Brandi & the Alexanders, Lizzie and the Makers at Mercury Lounge
- Julia Hartigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, February 28
- Mitski, Sunny War at the Kings Theatre
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- Rosanne Cash at City Winery NYC
- Christian McBride w. Sting at Ralph Pucci International
- Hannah Wicklund, Micky James at Mercury Lounge
- mehro, King Isis at Baby’s All Right
- BCMC at Union Pool
- Renee Fleming, Alias Smith & Jones at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Odetari at Racket NYC
- Cameron Winter at the Stone Circle Theatre
- The Will Bernard-Oz Noy Band w. Josh Dion & Andy Hess at the Bitter End
- Spread Eagle, Ten Ton Mojo, Love & Murder at Arlene’s Grocery
- Lorne Behrman, Frida Kill, How Tragic at the Bowery Electric
- Danielia Cotton at the Bitter End
- Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Wyndham Baird at Ferns
- The Wonder Licks, Buga at the 11th St. Bar
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
Thursday, February 29
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Two Door Cinema Club, Joywave at Terminal 5
- Neighbor, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer at Brooklyn Bowl
- Twin Temple, Vowws at Webster Hall
- Night Lovell, Haarper, Germ at Irving Plaza
- Low Cut Connie (acoustic) at 92NY
- Bilal at City Winery NYC
- J. Walter Hawkes at Fotografiska
- Lilly Hiatt, Molly Martin at Elsewhere Zone One
- Flyana Boss, Honey Bxby at Baby’s All Right
- Girli, TiLLie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gravesend, Maul at Saint Vitus Bar
- Chill Wizard at ArtxNYC
- Eszter Balint and Friends at Barbes
- Alfonso Velez, Baege, Arlan Fieles, Jon Caspi, Amanda Cross w. Derek Cruz, Jill Fiore, Dan Miraldi, Jeffrey James at the Map Room at Bowery Electric
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion