End February with Rocking Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 26

Joan Baez, Gogol Bordello, Maggie Rogers, Philip Glass & Laurie Anderson, Bowen Yang, Christian Lee Hutson, Maya Hawke, the Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, Jlin, the Scorchio Quartet at Carnegie Hall

Mitski, Sunny War at the Kings Theatre

The Kills, the Paranoyds at Webster Hall

Destin Conrad, Amaria at Irving Plaza

Kathy Zimmer, Henki Skidu at Mercury Lounge

Joy Askew at the Bitter End

Dragon Redux, Puma Perl, the Bowery Boys, DensityBlackCat at Berlin

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Tuesday, February 27

Mitski, Sunny War at the Kings Theatre

The Kills, Heartworms at Webster Hall

Code Orange, Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind at the Hall at Elsewhere

Vansire, Toledo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Rosanne Cash at City Winery NYC

Devon Ross at Rough Trade NYC

Brandi & the Alexanders, Lizzie and the Makers at Mercury Lounge

Julia Hartigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 28

Mitski, Sunny War at the Kings Theatre

Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall

Rosanne Cash at City Winery NYC

Christian McBride w. Sting at Ralph Pucci International

Hannah Wicklund, Micky James at Mercury Lounge

mehro, King Isis at Baby’s All Right

BCMC at Union Pool

Renee Fleming, Alias Smith & Jones at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Odetari at Racket NYC

Cameron Winter at the Stone Circle Theatre

The Will Bernard-Oz Noy Band w. Josh Dion & Andy Hess at the Bitter End

Spread Eagle, Ten Ton Mojo, Love & Murder at Arlene’s Grocery

Lorne Behrman, Frida Kill, How Tragic at the Bowery Electric

Danielia Cotton at the Bitter End

Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Wyndham Baird at Ferns

The Wonder Licks, Buga at the 11th St. Bar

Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues

Blues People at Terra Blues

Thursday, February 29