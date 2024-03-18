Enjoy Live Music In NYC This Week!

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, March 18
- Glen Hansard, Mark Dignam at City Winery NYC
- David Gray at the Bowery Ballroom
- Adrianne Lenker, El Kempner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Arone Dyer, Knifethrower at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Hinds at Baby’s All Right
- Melanie Charles at the Blue Note
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, March 19
- Jon Batiste at the Beacon Theatre
- Ministry, Gary Numan, Front Line Assembly at Terminal 5
- Bombay Bicycle Club at Brooklyn Steel
- Amaarae at Warsaw
- Tigran Hamasyan at le Poisson Rouge
- Noahfinnce, Chase Petra, Teenage Joans, TX2 at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hinds, Slow Fiction at Baby’s All Right
- Lola Young at the Bowery Ballroom
- Powfu, Cody Lawless, Jomie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Melanie Charles at the Blue Note
- Horse Lords, Nadah El Shazly, Ka Baird at Market Hotel
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Sinéad & Shane Live Rehearsal Show at City Winery NYC
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- Alyson Faith, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar
- Magic Forest NYC at the Organic Grill
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
Wednesday, March 20
- David Gray, Cat Power, Glen Hansard, Amanda Palmer, Dropkick Murphys, Eugene Hutz, Lisa Hannigan, Billy Bragg, Gordon Gano, the Mountain Goats, Bettye LaVette, Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson, Roisin Waters, Imelda May, Lisa Hannigan, Steve Earle, Josh Ritter, Flogging Molly, Resistance Revival Chorus at Carnegie Hall
- Kelsea Ballerini, Meghan Trainor, Elle King, Christina Perri at the Kings Theatre
- Amaarae at Warsaw
- Angie McMahon, Julia Pratt at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kokoroko at le Poisson Rouge
- Bernhoft at City Winery NYC
- Chartreuse, Sex Week at Elsewhere Zone One
- Chatham Rabbits, Olivia Ellen Lloyd at Café Wha?
- Laetitia Sadier, Storefront Church at National Sawdust
- Chris Spedding, Lucky 7, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s at the Bowery Electric
- The Problem with Kids Today, Buddy System Forever, Gum, Qween Kong at Arlene’s Grocery
- Asha Jefferies at Pianos
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- JKEQ at the Bitter End
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Next, Rebel Factory at Ethyl’s Alcohol and Food
- Trespasser at the 11th St. Bar
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, March 21
- Gaelic Storm, the High Kings at the Town Hall
- David Gray at City Winery NYC
- Less Than Jake, Strung Out, the Raging Nathans at Warsaw
- Angie McMahon, Julia Pratt at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Beach Weather, Rec Hall at the Gramercy Theatre
- Loving, Fog Lake at le Poisson Rouge
- Ari Abdul, Isabel LaRosa, Thomas LaRosa at the Bowery Ballroom
- Top Cats, Soulfarm at Brooklyn Made
- Garcia Peoples, Country Westerns at Nublu
- Victoria Canal, Lucy Clearwater at Mercury Lounge
- duendita at the Abrons Art Center
- Sprints, Slow Fiction at Elsewhere Zone One
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Corey Glover & Michael Ciro Acoustic Duo at the Bitter End
- Les Sans Culottes, the Piggies at Berlin
- The Richard Lloyd Group, Namesake, the Martinets, the Heart Attack-acks at the Bowery Electric
- The Hugh Pool Band w. KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Noe Socha at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion