Enjoy Live Music In NYC This Week!

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, March 18

Glen Hansard, Mark Dignam at City Winery NYC

David Gray at the Bowery Ballroom

Adrianne Lenker, El Kempner at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Arone Dyer, Knifethrower at the Hall at Elsewhere

Hinds at Baby’s All Right

Melanie Charles at the Blue Note

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, March 19

Jon Batiste at the Beacon Theatre

Ministry, Gary Numan, Front Line Assembly at Terminal 5

Bombay Bicycle Club at Brooklyn Steel

Amaarae at Warsaw

Tigran Hamasyan at le Poisson Rouge

Noahfinnce, Chase Petra, Teenage Joans, TX2 at the Gramercy Theatre

Hinds, Slow Fiction at Baby’s All Right

Lola Young at the Bowery Ballroom

Powfu, Cody Lawless, Jomie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Melanie Charles at the Blue Note

Horse Lords, Nadah El Shazly, Ka Baird at Market Hotel

Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note

Sinéad & Shane Live Rehearsal Show at City Winery NYC

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

Alyson Faith, the Pine Cats at the 11th St. Bar

Magic Forest NYC at the Organic Grill

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Blues People at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 20

David Gray, Cat Power, Glen Hansard, Amanda Palmer, Dropkick Murphys, Eugene Hutz, Lisa Hannigan, Billy Bragg, Gordon Gano, the Mountain Goats, Bettye LaVette, Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson, Roisin Waters, Imelda May, Lisa Hannigan, Steve Earle, Josh Ritter, Flogging Molly, Resistance Revival Chorus at Carnegie Hall

Kelsea Ballerini, Meghan Trainor, Elle King, Christina Perri at the Kings Theatre

Amaarae at Warsaw

Angie McMahon, Julia Pratt at the Bowery Ballroom

Kokoroko at le Poisson Rouge

Bernhoft at City Winery NYC

Chartreuse, Sex Week at Elsewhere Zone One

Chatham Rabbits, Olivia Ellen Lloyd at Café Wha?

Laetitia Sadier, Storefront Church at National Sawdust

Chris Spedding, Lucky 7, Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s at the Bowery Electric

The Problem with Kids Today, Buddy System Forever, Gum, Qween Kong at Arlene’s Grocery

Asha Jefferies at Pianos

Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note

JKEQ at the Bitter End

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Next, Rebel Factory at Ethyl’s Alcohol and Food

Trespasser at the 11th St. Bar

Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, March 21