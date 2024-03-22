Start Spring with Great Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 22

Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, Games We Play at Madison Square Garden

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at Radio City Music Hall

That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, WanMor, Papa Jay, Citi Limitz, D Sturdy, Rocco, King Harris, Kayla Nicole at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Julian Lage, Arny Margret at the Town Hall

Bailey Zimmerman, Josh Ross at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Antypas, Evgenia, Prodromos at Terminal 5

Sultan & Shepard, Dirty South at Brooklyn Steel

Orbital at Webster Hall

Matt Maltese, the Army, the Navy at Irving Plaza

Otoboke Beaver, Drinking Boys and Girls Choir at the Knockdown Center

Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991 at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Donna Missal, Banoffee at Elsewhere

The Scratch, the Narrowbacks at the Bowery Ballroom

Brian Sella (acoustic), Benny Feldman, Well Wisher (solo) at White Eagle Hall

10,000 Maniacs at City Winery NYC

Sub-Radio, Moontower at Brooklyn Made

Badfish at Brooklyn Bowl

Jack & Jack, Sammy Wilk at Sony Hall

Reality Club, Public Library Commute at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Miranda Joan at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Sam Evian at Rough Trade NYC

Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note

Joe Bataan at TV Eye

duendita at the Abrons Art Center

Mayuan Poet at Racket NYC

Julianna Barwick at Public Records

Sprints, Slow Fiction at Elsewhere Zone One

Nolan Taylor at Mercury Lounge

Zo! & Tall Black Guy w. Deborah Bond at Café Wha?

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Nude, Honor among Thieves, Bullet Society at the Bowery Electric

Lulu Lewis & Friends, 178 Product at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Igor at Rockwood Music Hall

Molly Ruth at the Bitter End

Saturday, March 23

Patti Labelle at the St. George Theatre

Bailey Zimmerman, Josh Ross at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Matisyahu, Cydeways at Brooklyn Steel

Orbital at Webster Hall

Antypas, Evgenia, Prodromos at Terminal 5

Ado at Palladium Times Square

Set It Off, Crown the Empire, deathbyromy, Caskets at Irving Plaza

Kim Gordon, Kelsey Lu, L’Rain, Circuit Des Yeux, Bill Nace at the Knockdown Center

Kneecap, Revival Season at Warsaw

Sam Barber, Elliot Greer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Rx Bandits at the Brooklyn Monarch

10,000 Maniacs at City Winery

Pony Bradshaw, Rachel Baiman at Brooklyn Made

Barrence Whitfield & the Savages, the Hall Monitors, the Elevator Operators at the Bowery Electric

Eggy w. the Funky Dawgz Horns, Uncle Jesse at Brooklyn Bowl

The Nervous Eaters, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, Marc Valentine, the Jellybricks at Berlin

Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note

Raul Midón at the Iridium

Zulu, Ache, Minority Threat, Maafa, Shoot Da 5, Rebelmatic, Dizeaze, Lake Lanier at the Meadows

Between You and Me, Young Culture, Homesafe, Cherie Amour at le Poisson Rouge

Astari Nite at Mercury Lounge

Caballito Negro Duo at the Delancey

Psymon Spine at Baby’s All Right

My Son the Doctor, TVOD, Candy Ambulance at Union Pool

duendita at the Abrons Art Center

Ronnie Stone, Violet Sky, Diamond Field at Sleepwalk

Dead Tooth, Miranda and the Beat, Damn Jackals, Ivy Kill at TV Eye

DensityBlackCat at the Shrine

JC Maillard at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Noé Socha at City Vineyard

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Sunday, March 24