Start Spring with Great Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 22
- Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, Games We Play at Madison Square Garden
- Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at Radio City Music Hall
- That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, WanMor, Papa Jay, Citi Limitz, D Sturdy, Rocco, King Harris, Kayla Nicole at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Julian Lage, Arny Margret at the Town Hall
- Bailey Zimmerman, Josh Ross at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Antypas, Evgenia, Prodromos at Terminal 5
- Sultan & Shepard, Dirty South at Brooklyn Steel
- Orbital at Webster Hall
- Matt Maltese, the Army, the Navy at Irving Plaza
- Otoboke Beaver, Drinking Boys and Girls Choir at the Knockdown Center
- Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991 at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Donna Missal, Banoffee at Elsewhere
- The Scratch, the Narrowbacks at the Bowery Ballroom
- Brian Sella (acoustic), Benny Feldman, Well Wisher (solo) at White Eagle Hall
- 10,000 Maniacs at City Winery NYC
- Sub-Radio, Moontower at Brooklyn Made
- Badfish at Brooklyn Bowl
- Jack & Jack, Sammy Wilk at Sony Hall
- Reality Club, Public Library Commute at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Miranda Joan at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Sam Evian at Rough Trade NYC
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Joe Bataan at TV Eye
- duendita at the Abrons Art Center
- Mayuan Poet at Racket NYC
- Julianna Barwick at Public Records
- Sprints, Slow Fiction at Elsewhere Zone One
- Nolan Taylor at Mercury Lounge
- Zo! & Tall Black Guy w. Deborah Bond at Café Wha?
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Nude, Honor among Thieves, Bullet Society at the Bowery Electric
- Lulu Lewis & Friends, 178 Product at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Igor at Rockwood Music Hall
- Molly Ruth at the Bitter End
Saturday, March 23
- Patti Labelle at the St. George Theatre
- Bailey Zimmerman, Josh Ross at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Matisyahu, Cydeways at Brooklyn Steel
- Orbital at Webster Hall
- Antypas, Evgenia, Prodromos at Terminal 5
- Ado at Palladium Times Square
- Set It Off, Crown the Empire, deathbyromy, Caskets at Irving Plaza
- Kim Gordon, Kelsey Lu, L’Rain, Circuit Des Yeux, Bill Nace at the Knockdown Center
- Kneecap, Revival Season at Warsaw
- Sam Barber, Elliot Greer at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rx Bandits at the Brooklyn Monarch
- 10,000 Maniacs at City Winery
- Pony Bradshaw, Rachel Baiman at Brooklyn Made
- Barrence Whitfield & the Savages, the Hall Monitors, the Elevator Operators at the Bowery Electric
- Eggy w. the Funky Dawgz Horns, Uncle Jesse at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Nervous Eaters, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, Marc Valentine, the Jellybricks at Berlin
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Raul Midón at the Iridium
- Zulu, Ache, Minority Threat, Maafa, Shoot Da 5, Rebelmatic, Dizeaze, Lake Lanier at the Meadows
- Between You and Me, Young Culture, Homesafe, Cherie Amour at le Poisson Rouge
- Astari Nite at Mercury Lounge
- Caballito Negro Duo at the Delancey
- Psymon Spine at Baby’s All Right
- My Son the Doctor, TVOD, Candy Ambulance at Union Pool
- duendita at the Abrons Art Center
- Ronnie Stone, Violet Sky, Diamond Field at Sleepwalk
- Dead Tooth, Miranda and the Beat, Damn Jackals, Ivy Kill at TV Eye
- DensityBlackCat at the Shrine
- JC Maillard at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Noé Socha at City Vineyard
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
Sunday, March 24
- Empress Of at Rough Trade NYC
- Oneus at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Ana Tijoux at le Poisson Rouge
- Country Westerns, Prison at Mama Tried
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- My Brightest Diamond at Joe’s Pub
- Diamond Day, Coatie Pop, Iceblynk at Pianos
- Wiped Out, the High Stride, Smugly Ugly, Bobby Edge at the Bowery Electric
- The Brian Charette Quartet at the Roxy Bar
- Adam Najemian at Book Club
- Maputi at 2B2C Gallery
- Gina Healy, the Brothers Krash, Larry Block, Michael West at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Chris Campion at the Red Lion