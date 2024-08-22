THROWBACK: Alice in Chains, October 28, 1992

Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 1992 cover story with Alice in Chains!

This early nineties cover story of ours was during the peak of the grunge era, appropriately putting Alice in Chains on the cover and including features with Mudhoney (one of Kurt Cobain’s favorite bands at the time) and Gruntruck (whose album released this year was produced by Jack Endino, the fellow Seattle alum and producer of Nirvana records and Soundgarden). Guns ‘N Roses guitar slinger Izzy Stradlin was highlighted at the time amid his departure from the Appetite for Destruction rockers and start-up act Juju Hounds. Thrash metal band Flotsam and Jetsam were written about alongside musical legends Neil Young and Peter Gabriel.

Happy heavenly birthday, today, August 22, to Alice in Chains’ original vocalist, Layne Staley.