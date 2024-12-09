Spotlight: Marky Ramone & New Concepts for Living in NJ

On January 17, Marky Ramone is coming to Paramus, New Jersey. The rocker is hosting a charity event at, and for, New Concepts for Living. This non-profit organization provides activities, day programs, residences, and more for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, as well as their families. Those who face these challenges are treated with kindness, offered guidance, and given generous care and time.

Sharon Scimeca, Director of Development at New Concerts for Living, shares some more about the care facility and community: “Our mission is to enrich the lives of adults with special needs (intellectual and development disabilities) through caring and compassionate support within a nurturing environment that promotes independence, growth, and inclusion. We offer robust and interactive day programs as well as community residences (group homes) for our 110+ adults living with special needs.”

You can learn more about the organization and support its mission by purchasing tickets to the benefit in the new year. The link is here and the flier is below with a corresponding QR code to tickets, as well as more information on the great Marky Ramone’s gracious participation. (An auction, a Q&A, a demonstration, oh my!)